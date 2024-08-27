The best products to treat thinning hair without minoxidil

Getting your hair to behave can be extraordinarily difficult – and thinning hair is no exception. Hair loss is a problem faced by millions across the globe, affecting over 80% of males at some point in their lives. Not only is thinning hair more difficult to style, but it can also take a toll on one’s self-esteem. Though the plight of thinning hair is quite common, its roots – pardon the pun – aren’t always easily understood.

Hair loss and thinning hair can be caused by several underlying issues, from nutritional deficiencies to aggressive styling treatments. It’s easy to feel frustrated by this condition, especially when shedding locks turn up everywhere, from your hair brush bristles to the shower floor. Furthermore, many popular solutions for thinning hair are often invasive, expensive, or can lead to unpleasant side effects. One of the most commonly used products, Minoxidil, better known as Rogaine, is also toxic to fuzzy friends like dogs and cats.

Fortunately, if you’re looking for thinning hair treatments without active ingredients like minoxidil or finasteride, you’ve come to the right place. Today, there are more options than ever to treat thinning hair without harsh actives, procedures, or a prescription involved. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your shampoo and conditioner or simply add in a new serum, you can look forward to thicker, healthier strands with this guide to the best products for thinning hair.

Best 2-in-1 system: KeraFactor Scalp Stimulating Shampoo & Conditioner

If you’re after dramatic before-and-after results, you may want to check out KeraFactor. Made in South Korea, KeraFactor products utilize a patented blend of seven polypeptides to stimulate the scalp and energize hair follicles. With repeated use, KeraFactor can promote healthier hair growth, leading to fuller, thicker-looking hair. Best of all, you only need a small amount of product to reap its benefits, and KeraFactor’s Shampoo & Conditioner can be used alongside your other favorite grooming products in the shower. This is a tip that’s sure to come in handy for anyone who plans to add KeraFactor to their grooming routine — it may be one of the best products for thinning hair that we’ve ever tried, but it’s fair to say it has a somewhat medicinal scent.

The full KeraFactor line features an assortment of styling products to stimulate hair growth, and there’s even a laser therapy cap to complement its topical treatments. However, it’s worth pointing out that many KeraFactor fans find success using its Shampoo & Conditioner alone. The KeraFactor duo is considerably costlier than your average drugstore thickening shampoo and conditioner at $, but the results speak for themselves. After only a few weeks of consistent washing with KeraFactor, you can expect to see an increase in fullness, density, and volume.

Best pre-wash treatment: FreeWill Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

Sometimes, it’s not about what you add to your haircare routine but what you take away. Product buildup isn’t always visible to the naked eye, yet it can seriously impact scalp health and inhibit hair growth. Sebum, hairspray, dirt, and sweat have the potential to clog pores, irritate follicles, and, yes, even contribute to hair loss or thinning hair. Of course, you also don’t want to be too aggressive toward your poor scalp, either — over-exfoliation and scrubbing can be just as detrimental to sensitive skin and weakened strands.

Thus, if you’re hoping to give your roots a little extra TLC without the guesswork involved, look no further than FreeWill Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub. The Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub ($24) is one of the best hair growth products you can add to your grooming arsenal, removing built-up product residue, dirt, and grime without irritating sensitive skin. It contains tiny pieces of pumice to slough away dead skin cells and flakes, while ingredients like aloe and coconut oil rejuvenate the scalp for a spa-worthy experience. True to its name, FreeWill’s Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub is mild enough for everyday use, though you can also use it occasionally for a deeper clean two to three times a week.

Best standalone serum: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

Sticking to a consistent haircare routine isn’t always easy, especially if you have a hectic schedule to contend with. Instead of shaking your fist at Father Time, outsmart the old man with an easy, all-rounder product like hair serum on your bathroom shelf. When it comes to thickening hair serums, The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Serum is one of the best products for thinning hair around. In case you haven’t already heard, peptides can work wonders all over the body – and the Multi-Peptide Serum is one way to deliver their benefits directly to the scalp. These hardworking proteins can breathe new life into tired cells, improving circulation, inflammation, and overall skin and scalp health. According to research published in the medical journal Dermatologic Therapy, topical peptides can provide hair-thickening results similar to that of minoxidil, the active ingredient found in Rogaine.

What’s more, The Ordinary’s powerhouse treatment is packed with the same dynamic ingredients found in luxury haircare products without the high price tag. At just over $22, The Ordinary’s hair-thickening serum contains everything you need to restore your hair to its full glory, from patented peptides to invigorating plant-based extracts like high-solubility caffeine. The renowned treatment is also alcohol, silicone, and gluten-free, making it an excellent pick for those with sensitive skin and scalps. To reap its benefits, simply massage a few drops of product onto a clean scalp before bedtime and let it work its magic overnight.

Best natural alternative to Minoxidil: Rosemary Oil

We all know a guy who skips seed oils, shops in bulk bins and shudders at the thought of aluminum in his deodorant. Heck, he might even be you. And even if we don’t always agree with everything our crunchy friend comes up with, the man has a point that natural products can work just as well as their conventional counterparts. Just look at rosemary oil, for instance. If you want thicker hair without minoxidil or finasteride treatments, rosemary oil is poised to be your new best friend. In clinical research studies, the herby essential oil has demonstrated growth-promoting effects similar to minoxidil.

It’s no wonder, then, why so many haircare brands feature this green ingredient front and center in their scalp treatment formulas. Those with sensitive skin can easily mix their own rosemary hair oil (like Aura Cacia Rosemary Oil, $8) with carrier oils, while others can sample ready-made rosemary oil treatments from haircare lines like Mielle. A word of caution, however: Essential oils may be naturally sourced, but they can lead to irritation when applied directly to the skin. If using pure rosemary essential oil, blend a few drops into a carrier oil (like jojoba, coconut, or olive oil) before applying it directly to your scalp.

Best shampoo bar & conditioner: Superzero Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Set

Let’s just get this out of the way first: If there’s one thing nobody needs more of, it’s microplastics. Based on research conducted by The University of Newcastle, Australia, it’s estimated that the average person consumes roughly five grams of plastic per week. And as fun as it might sound to be part-human, part-action figure, it turns out that microplastics are actually pretty bad for us. In fact, a study published in the scientific journal Environment International even suggests that microplastics can increase oxidative stress, leading to hair loss. Yikes. Yet, it’s not just straws and plastic bottles that you have to worry about with microplastics. Unfortunately, these sneaky particles can even enter your system through your skin.

The information surrounding microplastics and their effects is still developing, but it’s enough to make you think twice before picking up a plastic bottle of shampoo. That’s where shampoo bars come in – and yes, they’re even specially formulated for thinning hair. Whether trying to cut down on your use of plastics or simply aiming to streamline your travel bag, the Superzero Shampoo and Conditioner Deluxe Travel Set For Thinning Hair ($24) is ideal for treating thin hair on the go. The compact kit confirms that good things come in small packages, containing hair-healthy ingredients like rosemary oil, caffeine, and vegan keratin. Aside from being one of the best hair growth products on the market, Superzero’s Shampoo and Conditioner bars are also carbon-neutral, microplastic-free, and contain zero synthetic fragrances or parabens.