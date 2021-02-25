Let’s face it. Cleaning up after you need to do your bathroom business is definitely not something that any of us like to discuss or even think about. However, it’s something we need to get involved with pretty much every day and sometimes multiple times a day. Do you really want to keep using paper to wipe that sensitive area? Of course not. That’s why Tushy has come up with a method that means you can convert any toilet into a bidet with a minimum of hassle. It’s a far better solution than anything paper-related.

You might be thinking “Hey, I’ve always used paper. What’s wrong with it?” Well, actually, a lot. You see using so much paper is pretty terrible for the environment. It’s waste, pure and simple. It also rarely feels particularly nice on your skin, especially if you ever have a bad day and need to use a lot of it. There’s also the matter of hygiene. You know how if you wipe your hands with paper towels, it never feels as good as washing them with water? That’s how your butt feels every time you use paper.

Bidets are far, far cleaner and more hygienic than any paper solution. Your rear will get cleaner and you’ll feel more comfortable afterward too. It even helps fend off the risk of hemorrhoids! That’s why Tushy is such a great thing to buy for your home.

Even though it might seem like using water to wash so much would be bad for the environment, it’s actually not. It takes just one pint of water to properly wash with Tushy compared to 15 million trees to make toilet paper each year. Plus, you’ll save thousands of dollars over time on toilet paper consumption.

The Tushy Classic 3.0 is very simple to install. It requires no electricity or plumbing so it only takes just under eight and a half minutes to get all set up. It comes with an automatic self-cleaning nozzle and an optimized pressure and angle control so you can target the spray to exactly where you need to feel cleanest. All you need to do to install it is unscrew your toilet seat, pop the Tushy on, and connect the water. That’s it!

Available with two choices of colors for the knob — bamboo or platinum — the Tushy Classic 3.0 is priced at just $99. That’s a pretty small price to pay for ultimate comfort and cleanliness, right? You’ll wonder how you managed with just plain old paper before, and you definitely won’t go back.

