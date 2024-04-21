The 12 best Connecticut cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024

Connecticut cigars are the clear winner for smoking on a hot summer day, in the morning with some coffee, or when you just don’t want a swift kick in the teeth (of pepper). There’s no shortage of options, either. Connecticut shade wrappers are one of the most prevalent in the world of cigars, and it’s certainly the most common natural shade. Maduro is also popular, but the two wrapper types couldn’t be any more different. Connecticut wrappers, and by proxy Connecticut cigars, are typically mild to medium in strength and brimming with creamy, smooth flavors. They’re composed of tobacco leaves grown in the Connecticut River Valley in the United States — which is where the name Connecticut comes from. Consistent and flavorful, some of the best beginner-friendly cigars are Connecticut-wrapped, but you should never sell them short. A Connecticut shade cigar can be just as refined, elegant, and premium as any other. If you know where to look, you may even find some of your favorite blends in the category across a wide range of brands and cigar makers.

I’m about to take you on a magical, doughy, and delicious trek through the broad range of Connecticut cigars. In short, here are the best Connecticut cigars tried and tested by a genuine enthusiast of the craft: yours truly.

The best Connecticut cigars I’ve tried and tested

While the Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper is considered a Connecticut shade, I did my best to steer clear of recommending them for this list. They’re better classified as a Maduro shade or darker cigar. That doesn’t mean you should avoid them, quite the contrary. But for this list, I wanted to stick to smooth, relaxing smokes that are strong on flavor but not quite so strong on pepper and spice. I also tried not to choose a lot of repeats. If you see your favorite cigar missing, that might be because it was recommended on another list or it just didn’t make the cut. If you have any recommendations of your own, I’m always available through social media or email. Without further ado, let’s get this thing started.

Aganorsa Leaf Connecticut

Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro

Robusto or Toro Strength: Medium

All of Aganorsa’s cigars are flavorful, and while they do have multiple Connecticut shades — hello — I wanted to recommend one that I haven’t before. The standard Aganorsa Leaf Connecticut is a wonderful medium-bodied smoke with an Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper. It features all the creamy, rich flavors these cigars are known for with subtle hints of pepper and, get this, licorice. None of the flavors overpower the others, so it’s well-balanced, and I would smoke one of these any time of the day.

AVO Classic

Recommended Size: Toro

Toro Strength: Mellow to Medium

The AVO Classic is light but luxurious and will have you tasting flavors like graham crackers, milk chocolate, sweet tea, and vanilla. They’re perfect for a hot day while sitting by the pool or on the beach, and if you’re not looking for a bold pepper kick, they’re just right.

Brick House Double Connecticut

Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro

Robusto or Toro Strength: Mellow to Medium

Cedar, toastiness, sweetness, cream, coffee, spices, and pepper — are all flavors you’ll consistently recognize throughout the Brick House Double Connecticut. I do want to take this opportunity to highlight that everyone’s palate is different, so even though you may see flavors listed for these cigars, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s what you’ll taste. That’s because cigar flavors are subjective. When you smoke, don’t focus too much on the flavors you should be getting; instead, sit back and enjoy it. Just know that with this cigar, you’ll have a great time.

Davidoff Signature No. 2

Recommended Size: Panatela

Panatela Strength: Mellow to Medium

Consistency is important when you’re smoking a Connecticut. They’re already fairly mellow, so you don’t want the flavors to taper off too much towards the second third or back end of the cigar. That won’t happen with the Davidoff Signature No. 2. Nutmeg, cinnamon, and light coffee will shine throughout your time with this one, offering a signature decadence.

El Centurion H-2K-CT

Recommended Size: Toro or Corona

Toro or Corona Strength: Full-bodied

A regular in my humidor, the El Centurion H-2K-CT, was crafted by cigar master Don Jose Pepin Garcia. The wrapper leaf is a hybrid, and it’s full-bodied, so it definitely stands out from the rest of the list. The primary leaves are Nicaraguan-grown Cuban seed Criollo ’98 & Corojo ’99, aged over three years. Try one, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

JFR Connecticut

Recommended Size: Super Toro

Super Toro Strength: Medium

The JFR Connecticut is unique in that it comes in big boxes of 50. I wouldn’t have it any other way, though, because these are excellent daily or regular smokes. They’re spicy and creamy, and they give even some of the most expensive cigars on the market a run for their money.

La Colmena by Warped

Recommended Size: Corona

Corona Strength: Medium

I don’t see the La Colmena recommended often outside of enthusiast circles, which is a shame because it’s a delicious cigar. There is , but the standard line is just as good. The name literally means “The Beehive,” which is fitting because you’ll taste honey, cream, vanilla, earth, cedar, and white pepper.

La Palina Nicaragua Connecticut

Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro

Robusto or Toro Strength: Medium

La Palina cigars can be elusive and expensive, mainly because some of the biggest retailers in the cigar business do not carry everything they offer, if at all. But if you can get your hands on one, it’s well worth the hunt. The La Palina Nicaragua Connecticut is a relatively new blend, a remaster of an old Cuban tradition. This one is crafted at the A.J. Fernandez Cigars de Nicaragua factory, located in Estelí. If you’ve read any of my other cigar guides, you already know I’m a big fan of AJ. This one is just jam-packed with rich, creamy flavors and out of the few boxes I’ve smoked, I’ve yet to find a poorly rolled stick. These are well-crafted, exceptionally blended, and frankly, what a premium Connecticut shade cigar is all about.

Check Price

Montecristo Classic

Recommended Size: Toro or Churchill

Toro or Churchill Strength: Medium

Montecristo has been in the game a long, long time. The Classic Series is an example of why the brand is so highly coveted. With a beautiful and oily Connecticut shade wrapper and aged Dominican fillers, you’ll get buttery, creamy flavors mixed with vanilla, cedar, nuttiness, and some honey. Yes, please, and thank you.

My Father Connecticut

Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro

Robusto or Toro Strength: Mild to Medium

When I started smoking, the My Father Connecticut was one of my first introductions to the brand. Unlike many cigars I’ve tried since then, it’s a mainstay. It’s always stocked in my humidor at home, and it’s a go-to when I want something from the Garcia family that’s not too peppery. It has an Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper, a Corojo ’99 binder and a blend of Nicaraguan Habano and Criollo fillers. For flavors, you’ll get lots of cream, butter, white pepper, nuttiness and earth. Smoke one with some coffee, you’ll love it.

Romeo y Julieta House of Capulet Famous 80th Anniversary

Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro

Robusto or Toro Strength: Medium

Available exclusively at Famous Smoke Shop, the Romeo y Julieta House of Capulet 80th Anniversary was made to commemorate the cigar shop’s 80th year of business. It’s creamy, delicious, and rare. You don’t need to know much more than that to understand it’s a must-have.

Southern Draw Rose of Sharon

Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro

Robusto or Toro Strength: Mellow

Alright, alright, alright, I admit it. This one was on another list. I apologize for repeating a recommendation, but it’s a fantastic cigar, and one of my favorite Connecticut shade smokes. It’s got sugar, spice, and everything nice. It was created to honor the owner of the company’s wife, and what a fitting dedication it is. If you get the opportunity to try one, don’t pass it up.

Best Connecticut cigars: Honorable mentions

I did say that the Connecticut cigars category was broad, didn’t I? Here are a few honorable mentions that didn’t make the list but I still recommend checking out:





















Get to know our expert

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

Editors' Recommendations