The 12 best Connecticut cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024

Briley Kenney
By
Best Connecticut cigars up close and personal
Briley Kenney / The Manual

Connecticut cigars are the clear winner for smoking on a hot summer day, in the morning with some coffee, or when you just don’t want a swift kick in the teeth (of pepper). There’s no shortage of options, either. Connecticut shade wrappers are one of the most prevalent in the world of cigars, and it’s certainly the most common natural shade. Maduro is also popular, but the two wrapper types couldn’t be any more different. Connecticut wrappers, and by proxy Connecticut cigars, are typically mild to medium in strength and brimming with creamy, smooth flavors. They’re composed of tobacco leaves grown in the Connecticut River Valley in the United States — which is where the name Connecticut comes from. Consistent and flavorful, some of the best beginner-friendly cigars are Connecticut-wrapped, but you should never sell them short. A Connecticut shade cigar can be just as refined, elegant, and premium as any other. If you know where to look, you may even find some of your favorite blends in the category across a wide range of brands and cigar makers.

I’m about to take you on a magical, doughy, and delicious trek through the broad range of Connecticut cigars. In short, here are the best Connecticut cigars tried and tested by a genuine enthusiast of the craft: yours truly.

The best Connecticut cigars I’ve tried and tested

While the Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper is considered a Connecticut shade, I did my best to steer clear of recommending them for this list. They’re better classified as a Maduro shade or darker cigar. That doesn’t mean you should avoid them, quite the contrary. But for this list, I wanted to stick to smooth, relaxing smokes that are strong on flavor but not quite so strong on pepper and spice. I also tried not to choose a lot of repeats. If you see your favorite cigar missing, that might be because it was recommended on another list or it just didn’t make the cut. If you have any recommendations of your own, I’m always available through social media or email. Without further ado, let’s get this thing started.

Aganorsa Leaf Connecticut

Aganorsa Leaf Connecticut, best connecticut cigars list.
Aganorsa Leaf
  • Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro
  • Strength: Medium

All of Aganorsa’s cigars are flavorful, and while they do have multiple Connecticut shades — hello — I wanted to recommend one that I haven’t before. The standard Aganorsa Leaf Connecticut is a wonderful medium-bodied smoke with an Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper. It features all the creamy, rich flavors these cigars are known for with subtle hints of pepper and, get this, licorice. None of the flavors overpower the others, so it’s well-balanced, and I would smoke one of these any time of the day.

AVO Classic

AVO Classic No. 2 cigar best Connecticut cigars list
AVO | Davidoff
  • Recommended Size: Toro
  • Strength: Mellow to Medium

The AVO Classic is light but luxurious and will have you tasting flavors like graham crackers, milk chocolate, sweet tea, and vanilla. They’re perfect for a hot day while sitting by the pool or on the beach, and if you’re not looking for a bold pepper kick, they’re just right.

Brick House Double Connecticut

Brick House Double Connecticut cigar from best Connecticut cigars list.
Brick House | J.C. Newman
  • Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro
  • Strength: Mellow to Medium

Cedar, toastiness, sweetness, cream, coffee, spices, and pepper — are all flavors you’ll consistently recognize throughout the Brick House Double Connecticut. I do want to take this opportunity to highlight that everyone’s palate is different, so even though you may see flavors listed for these cigars, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s what you’ll taste. That’s because cigar flavors are subjective. When you smoke, don’t focus too much on the flavors you should be getting; instead, sit back and enjoy it. Just know that with this cigar, you’ll have a great time.

Davidoff Signature No. 2

Davidoff Signature Series No. 2 cigar, best Connecticut cigars list.
Davidoff
  • Recommended Size: Panatela
  • Strength: Mellow to Medium

Consistency is important when you’re smoking a Connecticut. They’re already fairly mellow, so you don’t want the flavors to taper off too much towards the second third or back end of the cigar. That won’t happen with the Davidoff Signature No. 2. Nutmeg, cinnamon, and light coffee will shine throughout your time with this one, offering a signature decadence.

El Centurion H-2K-CT

El Centurion H-2K-CT in Toro size from best Connecticut cigars list.
My Father
  • Recommended Size: Toro or Corona
  • Strength: Full-bodied

A regular in my humidor, the El Centurion H-2K-CT, was crafted by cigar master Don Jose Pepin Garcia. The wrapper leaf is a hybrid, and it’s full-bodied, so it definitely stands out from the rest of the list. The primary leaves are Nicaraguan-grown Cuban seed Criollo ’98 & Corojo ’99, aged over three years. Try one, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

JFR Connecticut

JFR Connecticut in Super Toro size
JFR | Aganorsa Leaf
  • Recommended Size: Super Toro
  • Strength: Medium

The JFR Connecticut is unique in that it comes in big boxes of 50. I wouldn’t have it any other way, though, because these are excellent daily or regular smokes. They’re spicy and creamy, and they give even some of the most expensive cigars on the market a run for their money.

La Colmena by Warped

La Colmena No. 44 by Warped Cigars best Connecticut cigars list.
Warped Cigars
  • Recommended Size: Corona
  • Strength: Medium

I don’t see the La Colmena recommended often outside of enthusiast circles, which is a shame because it’s a delicious cigar. There is , but the standard line is just as good. The name literally means “The Beehive,” which is fitting because you’ll taste honey, cream, vanilla, earth, cedar, and white pepper.

La Palina Nicaragua Connecticut

La Palina Nicaragua Connecticut with box, best Connecticut cigars list.
La Palina
  • Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro
  • Strength: Medium

La Palina cigars can be elusive and expensive, mainly because some of the biggest retailers in the cigar business do not carry everything they offer, if at all. But if you can get your hands on one, it’s well worth the hunt. The La Palina Nicaragua Connecticut is a relatively new blend, a remaster of an old Cuban tradition. This one is crafted at the A.J. Fernandez Cigars de Nicaragua factory, located in Estelí. If you’ve read any of my other cigar guides, you already know I’m a big fan of AJ. This one is just jam-packed with rich, creamy flavors and out of the few boxes I’ve smoked, I’ve yet to find a poorly rolled stick. These are well-crafted, exceptionally blended, and frankly, what a premium Connecticut shade cigar is all about.

Check Price

Montecristo Classic

Montecristo Classic in Toro size
Montecristo
  • Recommended Size: Toro or Churchill
  • Strength: Medium

Montecristo has been in the game a long, long time. The Classic Series is an example of why the brand is so highly coveted. With a beautiful and oily Connecticut shade wrapper and aged Dominican fillers, you’ll get buttery, creamy flavors mixed with vanilla, cedar, nuttiness, and some honey. Yes, please, and thank you.

My Father Connecticut

My Father Connecticut in Toro size, best Connecticut cigars list.
My Father
  • Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro
  • Strength: Mild to Medium

When I started smoking, the My Father Connecticut was one of my first introductions to the brand. Unlike many cigars I’ve tried since then, it’s a mainstay. It’s always stocked in my humidor at home, and it’s a go-to when I want something from the Garcia family that’s not too peppery. It has an Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper, a Corojo ’99 binder and a blend of Nicaraguan Habano and Criollo fillers. For flavors, you’ll get lots of cream, butter, white pepper, nuttiness and earth. Smoke one with some coffee, you’ll love it.

Romeo y Julieta House of Capulet Famous 80th Anniversary

Romeo y Julieta House of Capulet Famous Smoke 80th Anniversary edition.
Romeo y Julieta
  • Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro
  • Strength: Medium

Available exclusively at Famous Smoke Shop, the Romeo y Julieta House of Capulet 80th Anniversary was made to commemorate the cigar shop’s 80th year of business. It’s creamy, delicious, and rare. You don’t need to know much more than that to understand it’s a must-have.

Southern Draw Rose of Sharon

Southern Draw Rose of Sharon best Nicaraguan cigars
Southern Draw
  • Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro
  • Strength: Mellow

Alright, alright, alright, I admit it. This one was on another list. I apologize for repeating a recommendation, but it’s a fantastic cigar, and one of my favorite Connecticut shade smokes. It’s got sugar, spice, and everything nice. It was created to honor the owner of the company’s wife, and what a fitting dedication it is. If you get the opportunity to try one, don’t pass it up.

Best Connecticut cigars: Honorable mentions

I did say that the Connecticut cigars category was broad, didn’t I? Here are a few honorable mentions that didn’t make the list but I still recommend checking out:

Get to know our expert

Casa de Montecristo black ashtray close up with Oliva lighter, JFR and Rare Leaf cigars
Briley Kenney / The Manual

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

Senior SEO Copywriter

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends or The Manual, he's writing how-to content and guides for other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

Tried and tested: The 8 best cigars under $8 in 2024
how to smoke a cigar

I think it's pretty evident at this point that I love cigars. I can rattle off all of the best places to buy cigars online and some fantastic cigar brands, lighters, and cigar cutters. But the true test of any cigar lover's resolve is finding great smokes that won't empty your bank account, especially if you want to fill a sizable humidor.

You see, expensive cigars are usually worth the price, but cheap cigars, on the other hand, well, let's say they're hit or miss. If you can find a reasonably priced smoke that's rich and flavorful, and you're willing to smoke it often, then you've hit the jackpot.

Read more
The 9 best cigar cutters in 2024, tested and chosen by experts
Close-up of hands cutting a cigar with a cigar cutter.

Even if you've never enjoyed a cigar before, besides having one of the best lighters to get started, you'll also need a cigar cutter. You don't want to use scissors, bite off the end, or use a knife because that could damage the wrapper and the head of the cigar. Since the wrapper -- the outer shell around the tobacco, not the cellophane -- is responsible for most of the flavor you'll experience during your smoke, and you want it to remain intact. It can also be pretty annoying when you're trying to smoke, and the head of the wrapper is peeling off. But with one of the best cigar cutters, you can make a clean cut, which will never be a problem.

The first thing to note is that there are different cigar cuts. You can make a straight cut or a v-cut or use a punch, which basically punches a small hole in the head of the cigar to let the smoke and air through. There are also different tools to achieve these cuts, from cigar scissors to tabletop and hand cutters. Ultimately, the proper cut and the right tool for you will come down to personal preference. I prefer a straight cut, but not everyone will agree, and that's okay. Even so, sometimes you have to use another type of cut depending on the size and shape of the cigar, or you may be limited by what kind of tool you have on hand.

Read more
The 8 best places to buy cigars online in 2024
Close-up of a man smoking a cigar.

I'm a cigar man and I love cigars. Give me a Plasencia Alma Fuerte, anything E.P. Carillo, an AJ Fernandez blended smoke, Crowned Heads, or one of Aganorsa's divine cigars, and I'm a happy camper. What I don't like to do, is shop. It's not the shopping itself that's a problem, it's leaving the house and dealing with traffic, unfriendly people, and social overload. So, I rarely hit my local B&M or cigar shops if I can help it. Thank the cigar gods you can buy cigars online and have them shipped right to your doorstep. However, if you don't know where to look or what places offer great benefits -- like free shipping -- you might miss out. Don't worry, that's precisely what I'm here to share. I have gathered all of the best places to buy cigars online in 2024 in one convenient place. And if you need help learning how to smoke a cigar, there's a guide for that. Spoiler: It's really not all that difficult.
The best places to buy cigars online in 2024

Shop at if you want amazing box and bundle deals.
Shop at if you like to take a small risk for some steep deals.
Shop at for its excellent premium selection.
Shop at for a wide variety of well-known brands.
Shop at  if you want individual cigars or package deals.
Shop at for its eclectic mix of tobaccos and flavored cigars.
Shop at for a fantastic experience.
Shop at for its rewards, or to connect with the concierge team.

Read more