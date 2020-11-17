The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The PS5 is out and so are the dark under eye circles. Thanks to sleep deprivation (and genetics for some) many of us have been waking up with dehydration lines, dark circles, and puffiness. That’s where a little something called eye cream comes in … because unfortunately you can’t just slather on moisturizer and call it a day.

Related Guides

The area underneath the eyes is the most delicate skin on the body, meaning you need to take extra good care of it. Luckily for you, there are a ton of great products on the market that use high-quality ingredients to brighten, lift, and depuff.

Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Collagen Eye Masks

These natural collagen eye masks were created for those of us who are too lazy to add an extra step to their routine. Knesko spares no expense — using specks of 24K gold to lock in moisture, lift, and reduce redness and puffiness.

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Nothing feels better than a cool FlashPatch after a long day of staring at your computer screen. Let caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen do their thing as you unwind at night.

Lumin Skin Anti-Fatigue Eye Patch

In just 15 minutes of use, you will look like someone who actually sticks to their bedtime. In addition to the fancy packaging, these Lumin patches brighten dark circles, smooth fine lines, and reduce inflammation.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Luxury looks different for everyone. For some, it’s a 24K gold eye patch that works to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and crows feet.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

Packed with gold foil, these eye masks are a true wonder. Individually wrapped, they are the perfect product for life on the go.

TONYMOLY Moisture Boost Hydragel Patches

Hydrate the precious area underneath your eyes with this hyaluronic acid-infused formula. A tried-and-true product for sleepy eyes everywhere.

No7 Instant Results Revitalising Hydrogel Eye Masks

No7’s radiance-enhancing formula uses Vitamin C to fight signs of fatigue — puffiness, dark circles, and dryness. Vitamin I can’t C your under-eye circles anymore.

Derma E Vitamin C Bright Eye Hydro Gel Patches

Perfect for all skin types, these patches are loaded with vitamins C and B3 to bring radiance back to the skin. Use daily to soothe, brighten, and depuff the skin.

Yes To Cucumbers Depuffing Under Eye Masks

Don’t let the price tag fool you. These affordable bad boys work in under 10 minutes to reduce the appearance of dark circles and help decrease puffiness.

Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask

The perfect product for mornings you wake up looking similar to a pufferfish. Boscia harnesses the powers of vegetable collagen, hyaluronic acid, and Argireline to wake up tired eyes.

Editors' Recommendations