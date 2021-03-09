Inside Fitness Entrepreneur Devon Levesque’s Non-Negotiable Personal Care Routine

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week, we sit down with entrepreneur and fitness expert Devon Levesque. The 28-year-old is the founder of DML Holdings — a portfolio of disruptor brands in the wellness category such as Gymshark, 1 Hotels, Arena, Playbook, Super Coffee, and PromixNutrition. Most recently, he bear crawled the 2020 New York City marathon in an effort to raise money for FitOps, an organization that helps veterans find careers in fitness as coaches and trainers.

His daily self-care routine includes a morning bath, a sweat in the sauna, and a trove of fragrance-free skincare products that don’t irritate his sensitive skin. We talked to Levesque about how his non-negotiable self-care routine sets him up to achieve his personal fitness and business goals. He will serve as a panelist for our annual Grooming Awards, which will launch on April 27. Read on to learn more about his grooming routine.

Occupation: Entrepreneur and Fitness Expert

Age: 28

Location: Jersey City, New Jersey

Hobbies: Wellness, fitness, boxing, investing, and philanthropy

Skin Type: Sensitive

Hair Type: Thick

Morning Grooming Routine

Self-care and grooming are non-negotiable in my life. It’s something I do every day, regardless of what I have going on. In terms of products, I don’t like trying new stuff because I have really sensitive skin. If the ingredients are super natural and unscented, I’ll try it out. I typically break out in a rash if I put any scented products on my skin. I learned a lot about what products work for my skin because I have four sisters, so they definitely taught me how to take care of my skin.

If you can constantly take care of yourself, you’ll feel refreshed all the time. I look at it the same way I look at working out. It’s the same concept: taking care of your body. It’s all a part of wellness.

Soap: Beekman’s COPA Dead Sea Salt Soap

I just love this body soap. It’s from a small, boutique brand. I usually get it at a farmer’s market, and you can get it cut to whatever size you want. I usually go and buy 50 bars at a time because it’s just my go-to.

Bath Salts: Dr. Teals Pure Epsom Bath Salts

I try to take a bath every morning. It’s a chance to gather my thoughts, put some good music on, and get ready for the day. I’ll throw cold water on for 30 seconds at the end of my morning shower to wake up my nervous system. I also try to sit in the sauna most mornings as well.

If I’m ever super stressed and I can’t fall asleep, I’ll take a warm Epsom salt bath at night. I find it just helps calm your nerves, even just a 10-minute soak. It definitely helps me vibe out.

Shampoo: Living Proof Perfect hair Day™ Shampoo

I’ve been using this shampoo for over two years. I always dry my hair right away with the Dyson Blow Dryer. It doesn’t fry your hair like other blow dryers.

Lotion: Theraplex HydroLotion

Another product I’ve been using for years. I have sensitive skin, so I try to avoid all products with scents. This lotion is super lightweight with no scent.

Deodorant: Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant Eucalyptus & Cedarwood

This brand sent me this natural deodorant to try, and it’s really amazing. The scent is very natural: eucalyptus and cedar. It smells amazing. Most natural deodorants that I’ve used in the past don’t work, but this stuff definitely does.

Fragrance: Le Labo Rose 31

This doesn’t smell too floral-y and it’s not too overpowering. It’s not your 1980s Italian cologne that stinks up a room. I feel like it’s really subtle and refreshing.

Shaving: Andis 17150 Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver

With my super sensitive skin, I can’t manually shave because my skin gets too irritated, so I shave with an electric head shaver every morning. It’s not too harsh on my skin. I keep my beard trimmed down so it’s easy to maintain.

Evening Grooming Routine

Moisturizer: Aesop B Triple C Facial Balancing Gel

This moisturizer gel really balances my skin, and is great to use after my workouts.

Mask: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

I love Drunk Elephant products. I try to use a face mask at least once a week, and this one really works, but it does sting a little bit.

Mask: Aesop Chamomile Concentrate Anti-Blemish Masque

This mask has a clay-like consistency. I’ll throw this on any blemishes or acne breakouts at night.

