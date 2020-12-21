Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week, we sit down with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill. He began driving for NASCAR 10 years ago, and 324 races and three kids later, Cassill is still the most stylish driver in the game. From the Goop scalp scrub that beats helmet hair to the cleanser he trusts to wipe built-up track grime, we take a look at what goes into Cassill’s routine to keep him feeling and looking his best, both on and off of the track.

Occupation: NASCAR Driver and Dad

Age: 31

Location: Davidson, NC

Hobbies: Long Distance Triathlon, Fitness, Golf

Skin Type: Normal

Hair Type: Normal

Morning and Evening Routines

I travel a lot to and from the racetrack and with 3 kids under 6 years old in the house, I try to keep my grooming as simple as possible with my products organized in my bathroom so I don’t have to look for things or spend too much time getting ready. I wash my face in the shower and at night before bed, and I don’t shave more than a couple times a week because my facial hair does not grow very fast. For me, this seems to keep irritation to a minimum on my face. I’m not one of those guys blessed (or cursed?) with a grizzly beard!

I’ve stayed with the same hair stylist in Charlotte since I was a teenager, Kelley Brewer. I’ve watched her grow from a stylist with a chair in a men’s salon to an entrepreneur with her own shop, Caliber Men’s Grooming. She’s the best in Charlotte and it’s hard to get on her book.

Here are a few products that I use regularly and like.

Salt Spray: REF Ocean Mist No 303

I like the natural feel in my hair with this product. The salt gives you that “just came in from the beach” look.

Hair Product: American Crew Boost Powder

Sometimes I’ll use some Boost Powder from American Crew for a little more hold. I don’t use the products in my hair every day though, only as needed so as to not wash products in and out of my hair too often.

Shampoo: Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

My scalp gets pretty dry from sweating with a racing helmet for so many hours a week, so this shampoo from Pureology is great for keeping it healthy and hydrated.

Conditioner: Pureology Hydrate Conditioner

I follow it with their conditioner as well, which is an absolute must if I’m swimming 3-4 days a week and have a lot of chlorine in my hair.

Shampoo Scrub: Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

This is kind of like my once-a-week deep cleanse, especially after a race. Sometimes after races, even after washing my hair, my hair and scalp will still smell like the fumes of a race car. The Goop Scrub helps me dig a little deeper into my scalp and clean up. My wife likes it, too, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say it wasn’t her product to begin with.

Face Scrub: Lancer The Method: Polish Normal-Combination

I use this in the shower; the grittiness of the exfoliation helps me knock all the oil and debris off my face from a long weekend at the track.

Cleanser: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Love this face wash that I can use to refresh my face after the shower or anytime of the day if the kids have gotten to me!

Pain Relief: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief Cream

Blue-Emu Max is a sponsor of mine and their pain relief cream is really great. I put it on tired legs after long training days and it’s great for back and shoulder pain after races. It also has no odor whatsoever so it’s not going to clash with anything else I might be using, or bother my wife in bed if I’m applying it right before sleep.

Supplement: Kalm Micronized Kava in Fiji Vula Waka

I like to make a cup of kava tea a few times a week, especially when I get home from the race on Sunday nights. It can be hard to sleep after a 500mile race, so kava helps relax my muscles and bring me down from the adrenaline rush of the track. I’ll add a small scoop of powdered Kalm micronized kava to some Chamomile tea, or warm Apple Cider if I want a better flavor. It’s not good to mix it with alcohol, so I don’t drink Kava on evenings that I’ve had a glass of wine or a beer.

Massage Gun: Theragun PRO

It’s extremely important to open everything up before I get into the racecar in order to prevent cramping or injury in the event of a bad crash. I take my Theragun on the road with me with a hard foam roller and a small resistance band to get everything moving before and after every race, and all of my workouts.

