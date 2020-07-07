The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Grooming Journals

This week, Joey Zauzig talks to our Style and Grooming Editor, Christian Gollayan, about his daily personal care regimen. Zauzig first got his start in fashion at a New York City PR firm before branching out to develop his personal brand. Since then, he’s grown a sizable Instagram following (160,000 and counting), and has worked with Hanes, Nike, Bentley, and more. He’ll also serve as a panelist for our Grooming Awards on July 8. Read on to learn more about his skincare regimen.

Occupation: Lifestyle influencer and co-partner at Collecti

Age: 27

Location: New York City and Miami

Hobbies: Yoga, Pilates, and Paddle boarding

Skin Type: Normal to oily

Hair Type: Thick

Morning Grooming Routine

I first started taking care of myself — through fitness and grooming — after a breakup to get my mind right, and my body and skin came into place. As someone who’s struggled with my skin my whole life, I worked really hard to find a grooming routine that works for me. I’m lucky to work in an industry that lets me try so many products. It’s always just been so important for me to try to look my best. While a lot of that comes from the inside, it’s also about all the products that you’re using.

Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

The first thing I do in the morning is use a cleanser. I love using Cetaphil’s because it really cleans your face, but doesn’t dry you out.

Cleanser: Skinceuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleanser

Every other day, I like to use this glycolic acid face wash by Skinceuticals. My skin glows immediately after using it.

Sunscreen: Ren Clean Skincare Clean Screen Face Sunscreen SPF 30

I always like to apply SPF right after cleansing because I don’t want to forget it. It’s one of the most important parts of my skincare regimen because I’ve been getting so much sun this summer. This has a high zinc percentage, which offers better UVB protection.

Serum: Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

A serum is also very important. After using this consistently over time, I’ve noticed my skin looks so much more even.

Serum: Genius Hyaluronic Acid Serum

I also love to mix this serum in. When applying products on my face, I like to start from my neck then apply upward strokes. I like to push up serums and creams because it helps my skin feel nice and tight, like it’s defeating gravity. Nobody wants a sagging face.

Serum: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

I love including a Vitamin C serum in my skincare routine because it helps protect my skin against pollution, and evens out my complexion.

Primer: Benefits Cosmetics The Porefessional Face Primer

I can’t live without this product. My pores are a little bit bigger, and this primer does such a great job of making them look smaller.

Foundation: Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation

If I’m going on camera for the day, I like to put on this foundation. It’s really light and feels like a tinted moisturizer, and it also offers an extra layer of SPF.

Concealer: Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer

I also like to apply a little bit of concealer under my eyes, laugh lines, or any blemishes.

Makeup Sponge: Beauty Blender

After letting my makeup sit for a bit, I love using Beauty Blender to blend it in, and my skin immediately looks perfect afterwards.

Hair Dryer: Dyson Hair Dryer

After I’m done with my face, I take care of my hair. I don’t do much to it, but I do like to use Dyson’s Hair Dryer. It’s doesn’t burn or ruin your hair unlike some of the other dryers I’ve tried.

Hair Product: Moroccanoil Texture Clay

I love adding a little bit of texture clay from Moroccanoil. It makes my hair look thicker. So many styling products I’ve tried feel too thick and clunky. This one has the best consistency.

Hair Product: Oribe Crème for Style

I also like to use this cream to tame any frizzy hair, or if I just want to push down the sides of my hair.

Beard Trimmer: Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

Trimming your beard can help make your jaw look prominent, which I’m really good at. I love Philips’ trimmers because their clip guards are the perfect sizes so I can precisely cut my facial hair.

Razor: Gillette Skinguard Razor

I don’t do it very often, but if I want a super clean cut look, I’ll use Gillette’s cartridge razors. They offer a really close and quick shave.

Beard Makeup: Color Wow Root Cover Up

I sometimes use makeup to fill in any spots on my beard where hair isn’t growing. This one from Color Wow definitely gets the job done.

Body Serum: Tan-Luxe Super Glow SPF 30

The perfect end to my everyday routine, this serum with spf makes you glow, gives you a little color, and doesn’t leave any white residue.

Evening Grooming Routine

Shampoo: Oribe Signature Shampoo

I only wash my hair once a week. A little bit of product buildup looks good on my hair. I love using Oribe’s shampoo because it doesn’t leave my hair super greasy or dry. Instead, it gives my hair a nice, healthy shine.

2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner: Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal

Sometimes I add this conditioner and shampoo duo in with my normal haircare routine. Since I blow dry my hair frequently, this helps give it the intense care it needs.

Conditioner: Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Conditioner

This is my favorite conditioner. One thing I learned though is that you have to wash your conditioner and hair product off first before using body soap. Otherwise, you could end up with bacne.

Body Wash: Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap

This body wash was goes on really nicely, suds up perfectly, and smells really good. Also, it’s organic, and contains coconut oil, which is so good for my skin.

Lotion: Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion

So many people only focus on moisturizing their face, but not their body. After showering, I like to rub my body in jojoba oil and almond oil, then I apply a layer of this Vaseline lotion. It has a nice even consistency and it soothes and calms my skin, especially when I’ve been in the sun all day.

Body Oil: Bio-Oil

I love adding Bio-Oil on my body as well. It helps clear up blemishes and scarring.

Toner: First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

This is my go-to night-time toner before putting any products on. After using it for a few weeks, I could really tell a difference in reduction of pore size, and my skin seemed more even toned!

Exfoliant: Eve Lom Rescue Peel Pads

Simply put, I can’t live without these pads. They gently exfoliate my skin after using my Cetaphil cleanser, and it helps my face for my serums and creams.

Toner: Eve Lom Rescue Toner

I also like to apply Eve Lom’s toner to help even out my skin tone.

Night Cream: Skinbetter Science Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream

I use the same day serums for my evening routine, and then I like to massage in this overnight cream from Skinbetter Science. It contains retinoid and a glycolic acid to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Trust me, this works.

