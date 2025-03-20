Is your skin (including the scalp) secretly craving black seed oil?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is black seed oil? Potential benefits of black seed oil and why men care Getting started: Choosing and using black seed oil Summary

You may think of oil as something you want to keep to a minimum on your skin. After all, acne is something we’d like to — but can’t always — leave in our teenage era. However, a scroll through social media these days will likely bring you to numerous influencers putting essential oils on their skin. Black seed oil is one of the latest crazes.

“Black seed oil is being hyped for everything from eczema relief to beard growth,” said Melanie Speed NP, a celebrity skincare expert, nurse practitioner, and owner of Flawless Med Spas in Las Vegas and Beverly Hills. “But before slathering it on, it’s important to understand what it does, how it works, and whether it’s backed by science.”

Speed and another skincare expert shared the truth about black seed oil for skin and scalp care.

What is black seed oil?

Black seed oil, also known as Nigella sativa oil or black cumin seed oil, may be trending, but the ingredient isn’t new. Speed explained that black seed oil is derived from the small black seeds of a Nigella sativa plant. This plant is considered native to the Middle East, Afric,a and South Asia,” Speed said. “These seeds are cold-pressed to extract a concentrated oil packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and active compounds like thymoquinone, which gives black seed oil its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.”

Speed said that black seed oil is having a moment in the skincare world, especially for men who want to eliminate dandruff, dry skin, and beard irritation.

“Black seed oil is popping up in everything from face creams to shampoos, beard oils, and even supplements for men,” said Maureen Gaspard, the director of esthetics at Seaside Skin Care.

Gaspard said she most commonly sees black seed oil included in products like:

Anti-dandruff shampoos

Beard oils

Moisturizers

Potential benefits of black seed oil and why men care

If you have new or chronic skin and scalp issues, you’ll naturally seek solutions, and social media influencers have plenty of hot tips.

“It’s easy to see a new product or DIY hack that’s trending on social media and convince ourselves it’s a great idea to try,” Speed said. “But here’s the reality: Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe, effective, or right for your skin type.”

Can black seed oil help your skin and scalp? Maybe, maybe not.

“There are several potential benefits of black seed oil for men,” Speed said. “While the benefits are promising, black seed oil isn’t a miracle soluti,on and results will depend on individual skin type and consistency of use.”

Speed says that men often need to be more mindful that their skin is usually thicker, oilier, and more prone to irritation from shaving when choosing any product, including one with black seed oil. Still, shed and Gaspard said black seed oil might help you control a few aspects of skin and scalp care. Let’s go more than skin deep on the potential perks of using black seed oil.

Dandruff control

Speed said dandruff control ranks among the most significant benefits of black seed oil.

“It can also help reduce scalp itchiness and flakiness because of its natural antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties,” Speed said. “This is a big benefit for men who frequently wear dark shirts and don’t want visible flakes on their shoulders.”

The data is sparse, but some research, including a 2017 review, points to black seed oil’s potential antifungal properties.

Soothing irritation from shaving

Beard care is another commonly touted benefit for men interested in using black seed oil.

“It helps moisturize the skin beneath facial hair, reducing irritation and itchiness caused by frequent shaving or trimming,” Speed said. Also, men who deal with post-shave irritation, razor burn, or ingrown hairs may find that black seed oil soothes inflammation and promotes faster skin healing.”

Gaspard concurred, noting that black seed oil might “calm red, inflamed skin from shaving or breakouts.

Eczema relief

Speed said the moisturizing benefits might extend to eczema relief.

“It has also been studied for its potential to improve eczema symptoms, with some research suggesting it may reduce redness and irritation better than certain over-the-counter creams,” Speed said.

A very small, older study from 2013 of 20 people from 2013 indicated black seed oil might be as effective as Eucerin for eczema on the hands.

Getting started: Choosing and using black seed oil

Before looking for products with black seed oil, you’ll want to do considerable research and consider speaking with an expert, like a dermatologist.

“Adding new ingredients without research can lead to breakouts, dryness, or — worse — wasted time and money,” Speed said.

Speed and Gaspard shared top tips to help you get started.

How to choose a black seed oil product

If you’ve decided to try black seed oil, you’ll want to look for red and green flags.

Look for cold-pressed, pure black seed oil. Speed said heat processing can destroy many beneficial compounds, so she recommends opting for a product made with this oil.

Speed said heat processing can destroy many beneficial compounds, so she recommends opting for a product made with this oil. Check the ingredient list. Speed suggested finding products that don’t contain additives and synthetic fragrances, which can irritate your skin. She and Gaspard also say you’ll want to find a shampoo, moisturizer, or beard oil that lists black seed oil as one of its first ingredients. “Nigella sativa seed oil should be high on the list, not buried under fillers,” Gaspard said.

Speed suggested finding products that don’t contain additives and synthetic fragrances, which can irritate your skin. She and Gaspard also say you’ll want to find a shampoo, moisturizer, or beard oil that lists black seed oil as one of its first ingredients. “Nigella sativa seed oil should be high on the list, not buried under fillers,” Gaspard said. Packaging counts. The adage warns against judging a book by its cover, but you can absolutely raise a red flag about black seed oil’s packaging. “Black seed oil should be stored in dark glass bottles to prevent oxidation and maintain its potency,” Speed said.

The adage warns against judging a book by its cover, but you can absolutely raise a red flag about black seed oil’s packaging. “Black seed oil should be stored in dark glass bottles to prevent oxidation and maintain its potency,” Speed said. Read reviews. Go past the star rating and AI-generated summary. “Look for feedback from people with similar skin or hair concerns,” Gaspard said. While you are unique, these reviews will give you a better insight into the odds of black seed oil working for you.

Go past the star rating and AI-generated summary. “Look for feedback from people with similar skin or hair concerns,” Gaspard said. While you are unique, these reviews will give you a better insight into the odds of black seed oil working for you. Patch test first. If you’re shopping at a brick-and-mortar store, see if you can patch-test a sample. Gaspard suggested applying a small amount to your inner forearm and waiting 24 hours. If you don’t have any reactions, return to the store and buy it. (If you’re shopping online, see if the store accepts returns and patch tests when the product arrives.)

How to use black seed oil

Gaspard and Speed’s top tip is to go slow. The definition of “slow” varies by the product.

“Too much too soon can lead to buildup and greasy-looking skin, so gradual application is best for optimal results,” Speed said.

Speed suggested:

Beard and scalp care: Take two to three drops of the product in your hands and massage it into the desired area.

Take two to three drops of the product in your hands and massage it into the desired area. Facial moisturizer. Start by mixing one drop of black seed oil product with your everyday moisturizer before applying it to your face. This allows your skin to gradually adjust without risking clogged pores or excessive oiliness,” Speed said.

Start by mixing one drop of black seed oil product with your everyday Shaving irritation. Apply a thin layer after shaving to calm redness and prevent bumps.

As you go through this process, keep an eye out for unwanted changes.

“If you notice any redness, increased breakouts, or itching, reduce usage or stop altogether,” Gaspard said.

When to expect results from black seed oil

Skincare changes don’t happen on-demand, despite today’s culture.

“We live in reality,” Speed said. “This isn’t a magic serum and won’t deliver instant results.”

Speed said you may notice less itchiness and irritation pretty quickly — perhaps within a few days. Smoother, more hydrated skin can take two to three weeks.

“Those using black seed oil for dandruff or scalp health should allow at least three to four weeks to see improvements,” Speed said.

Speed added that consistency is key.

“If you’re not noticing any changes after four to six weeks, it may not be the right product for your skin type, and an alternative treatment may be needed,” Speed said.

Cautions before using black seed oil

Speed notes that some people will want to take extra precautions before using black seed oil, including people with:

Acne and breakout-prone skin

Eczema

Psoriasis

Speaking with a dermatologist and going gradually (if you get the green light to use a product) can help reduce the risks of severe irritation and reactions.

Summary

Black seed oil (Nigella sativa) is popular on social media, with influencers swearing it can help with dandruff, eczema, beard care, and skin irritation. There’s little research to support black seed oil as a solution to any of these problems, but some data and small studies show it has promise. It never hurts to speak with a dermatologist before trying a product, especially if you have a condition like acne or eczema. When choosing a black seed oil, look for a product that lists Nigella sativa among the first ingredients. Opt for a pure, cold-pressed black seed oil because heating can destroy beneficial compounds, and read reviews. Introduce black seed oil slowly and monitor for reactions like redness and irritation. Results can take four to six weeks. If you don’t see results by then, you may need a different product (or ingredient).