Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week, Moti Ankari opens up about his personal care regimen with our Style and Grooming Editor, Christian Gollayan. As a fashion influencer and co-founder of footwear line Ankari Floruss, looking camera-ready consistently has become second nature to Ankari, thanks to his full-proof grooming routine. And with more than 190 thousand followers on Instagram, he knows a thing or two about curating an attractive presentation, which is why he will serve as a panelist for our annual Grooming Awards, which will launch on July 8. Read on to learn more about his grooming routine.

Occupation: Menswear influencer and Co-founder of Ankari Floruss

Age: 28

Location: New York City

Hobbies: Fitness, Dance, and Fashion

Skin Type: Normal to combination

Hair Type: Thin

Morning Grooming Routine

Being in the fashion industry, people always want to look their best. It’s not about looking a certain shape, it’s about how you present yourself. I learned that it’s important to groom yourself properly, to keep a fresh cut, to manicure your nails, and to practice proper skincare, because we’re bring photographed all the time, and we’re presenting ourselves constantly on Instagram, so I take responsibility to look good every day.

Soap: Dove Body Wash Go Fresh Cucumber and Green Tea Body Wash

My grooming routine usually starts after my workouts in the morning, and I really like to use Dove’s body wash because it’s so refreshing and doesn’t dry out my skin.

Shampoo: Phyto Moisturizing Shampoo

I have thin hair, so I only shampoo once a week, and when I do, I use Phyto, which I like a lot. It’s super moisturizing. I almost never use conditioner, because I don’t want to make my hair brittle.

Hair Growth Product: Finasteride

This is a generic version of Propecia, which is a FDA-approved tablet that a lot of dermatologists recommend for men with thinning hair, but this works just as effectively. I’ve been using this since I was 22, and taking just one tablet every day has kept my hair looking fuller.

Cleanser: Chanel La Mousse Cleansing Cream-to-Foam

I recently got this Chanel cleanser, and I like using it during my showers, because it foams really well and is easy to take off, and leaves my skin feeling super clean.

Face Mask: TheraPearl Face Mask

I leave this face mask in the freezer overnight, and after I shower, I put this on my face for 10 minutes while I wake up and check my emails, and it helps me relax. And the mask’s cold temperature helps my skin feel tired and less puffy, and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever bought.

Eye Mask: Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Detox Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Then, I love wearing this cucumber eye mask from Peter Thomas Roth because it’s super cooling, and refreshing, and also helps depuff the skin under my eyes. I use it almost every day.

Toner: Skinceuticals Equalizing Toner

I’ve tried a lot of toners, and they usually end up stuck on my cotton pad, and don’t clean my face. I like Skinceutical’s toner because it feels very cleansing, and it’s designed by doctors so you know it works.

Serum: Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

Just using a couple drops of this daily has helped remove the dark circles under my eyes, and my face’s redness has also gone away.

Sunscreen: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

Sunscreen is one of the most important parts of my skincare routine, and I do love La Roche-Posay’s sunscreen lotion because it’s very hydrating and doesn’t irritate my skin.

Moisturizer: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

If I want to give my skin a bit of a plump, I love putting on Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizer. It serves as a bronzer, moisturizer, and sunscreen, so it’s like a three-in-one special.

Bronzer: Tom Ford Bronzing Gel

If I feel really pale, I turn to Tom Ford. I put on using a cotton pad, then spread it on my face using a brush, and it just looks so good.

Powder: Tom Ford Translucent Finishing Powder

After I put on makeup, I love putting on Tom Ford’s powder, because it really takes the shine off my face. When people see me, they say, “Wow, you’re so tan.” Little do they know, I’m wearing makeup.

Lotion: Lubriderm Lotion With Shea and Coconut Butter

I love this lotion because it’s so affordable, smells great, and is super nourishing on my body.

Body and Beard Trimmer: Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

I trim my beard once a week, and I use Philips’ clipper. I love that it has a lot of different attachments, so I can use it for my face and body.

Razor: Gillette Proglide

After trimming, I like to keep my facial hair’s edges neat by shaving it with Gillette’s Proglide razor.

Shaving Cream: Nivea Men Sensitive Shave Gel

I like to use Nivea’s shaving gel when cleaning up my whiskers around my neck, because it’s hypoallergenic and helps prevent ingrown hair.

Beard Product: Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

My hair stylist told me that I needed to use a beard oil after trimming, and after using this beard oil from Tom Ford, I haven’t gotten any ingrown hairs since.

Hair Product: Kevin Murphy Rough Rider Clay

This works like a pomade, and I like to put just a little bit of this on my hair for a light hold.

Hair Product: Forte Series Texture Clay

If I want my hair to hold throughout the day, I like to blend this with my pomade to keep my hair in place for hours.

Evening Grooming Routine

Serum: Dermalogica Biolumin-C Serum

After cleansing, I put on this Vitamin C serum, and it has helped reduced the appearance of my fine lines and wrinkles. It helps my skin stay tight.

Exfoliant: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Afterwards, I like to use an exfoliant, especially Dermalogica’s, because sometimes I get bad skin congestion, and this just helps me purge dirt that has been stuck under my skin. Ever since I started using this, my congestion is gone, and I don’t even have any breakouts anymore.

Moisturizer: Skinceuticals Daily Moisture

I like to use the same morning toner after I exfoliate, and then I put on this moisturizer from Skinceuticals. It’s a little thicker than my daytime moisturizer, and I feel like since you’re not drinking water at night, you have to keep your skin hydrated as much as possible.

Eye Cream: Revive Renewal Eye Cream

Finishing off my evening routine, I use a dab of this eye cream from Revive. My skin looks thick and watery right with all these creams and gel on my face, but I like to think of them as wearing a face mask. After an hour, my skin has absorbed all of them. I don’t even feel these products on my face anymore.

