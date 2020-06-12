Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week, Leo Chan takes us inside his efficient personal care regimen with our Style and Grooming Editor, Christian Gollayan. While the travel and menswear influencer is usually trekking across the world, Chan still manages to keep a hectic schedule in our new shelter-in-place reality, thanks to his menswear blog, Levitate Style, and his philanthropic fashion line, Wear for Humanity, which is directing all of its proceeds to nonprofits who are leading the fight against COVID-19. In the middle of all these projects, Chan will also lend his expertise as a panelist in our annual Grooming Awards, which will launch on July 8. Read on to learn more about his grooming routine.

Occupation: Menswear and travel influencer and Founder of Wear for Humanity

Age: 30

Location: New York City

Hobbies: Travel, basketball, and video games

Skin Type: Normal to combination

Hair Type: Thin

Morning Grooming Routine

Growing up, my parents didn’t teach me about skincare or anything like that, so learning about grooming was definitely a journey of self discovery. I think a lot of guys think grooming is too scary, but I learned that once you nail the essentials and take baby steps like finding the right cleanser and moisturizer, it’s easy to build your way up to an effective skincare and haircare routine, and the results are worth the effort.

Body Wash: Innisfree Hydrating Body Cleanser

I usually shower in the morning after my workouts, and I’ve really liked using this body wash by Innisfree. It’s a Korean brand, and they incorporate natural ingredients in all their products, so this doesn’t feel irritating on my skin, and it smells great.

Shampoo and Conditioner: Head and Shoulders Shampoo and Conditioner

I love a reliable two-in-one hair wash because it’s quick to apply and gets the job done. I wash my hair every three days so my hair doesn’t get too dried out.

Face Wash: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

To me, the shower is a one-stop-shop for grooming, so I wash my face in there as well. I love using Cetaphil’s cleanser because it’s thick, not complicated, and leaves my face feeling clean.

Face Scrub: Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub

Every few days, I like to use a face scrub while showering (instead of using a cleanser), to just slough off any dead skin cells.

Lotion: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

My skin feels really dry after a hot shower, so I like applying this lotion on my hands, elbows, and knees.

Deodorant: Old Spice High Endurance Pure Sport

I’ve tried so many different antiperspirants, but I always keep going back to this classic. I usually wear cologne anyway, so I just want a deodorant that will prevent underarm odor, and this certainly gets the job done.

Cologne: Creed Aventus

I love this cologne. The smell is so distinct, and it lasts all day. I get so many compliments when I wear it. Creed has such an interesting brand history. It’s a lot like when you’re at a bar and order a Macallan, people know you know your stuff. That’s how I feel when I wear Creed.

Hair Product: V76 By Vougn Molding Paste

I have thin and straight hair, so if I want a more textured look, I have to put in a lot of effort, otherwise it looks straight. After I shower, I blow dry my hair. I blow dry from the top, then gently pull my hair from the roots to create more texture. I then apply hair product by V76. I really like this paste because using a little bit of it goes a long way, it has a strong hold, and is easy to wash off. I put it all over my hair to create texture, then I pull it into a man bun.

Shaver and Trimmer: Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 5100 Wet and Dry

I don’t like to wet shave because it requires shaving creams, and I don’t like the extra hassle. I love this electric shaver because it’s easy and quick to use, and includes different guards so you can use it as a trimmer and a shaver. When I want a really clean shave, I use the three-head attachment, and then when I want a more stubble look, I switch to a number 2 clip guard. I also use this to trim any body hair to keep it under control

Evening Grooming Routine

Face Mask: PerfeCore Facial Mask

I use the same cleanser in the evening. Afterwards, I like to wear this ice mask for 10 minutes, which helps get rid of puffiness. It’s easy to put on, and I usually check my emails or watch television while I’m wearing it.

Moisturizer: La Mer Crème de la Mer

This is such a great moisturizer to treat yourself. It goes on very thick, and it’s just so moisturizing, and the texture just feels so good on my skin.

Serum: Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Face Oil

I like to end my evening routine with a serum. This is easy to put on, and my skin looks and feels better in the morning.

