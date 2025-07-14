How to protect your tattoos from fading this summer, according to a dermatologist

Summer is a great time to show some skin, but only if your skin is ready for prime time in the sun. It’s important to remember to apply the sunscreen — yes, we’re being a nudge about this — but if you’ve got some great ink to go with that beach bod you’ve been (endlessly) working on, it’s definitely the time to put it on display.

But it’s important to know the skincare rules for tattoos, too. They’re definitely different when it comes to summer, as any dermatologist will tell you. But many people have no experience at all with dermatologists for this aspect of skincare, so they don’t know what they don’t know. With that in mind, here’s the skinny on skincare for your tattoos now that summer’s here.

The skincare basics for tattooed skin

Dr. Angela Lamb practices general and cosmetic dermatology at angelalambmd.com and is the Director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice. When she helps patients with tattoos, she explains the skincare differences upfront.

“We emphasize that tattoos are essentially wounds, when fresh, even once they’re healed,” she says. “[There] are areas of skin that need protection to keep the ink looking sharp and vibrant. Sun protection is crucial — UV rays fade tattoo pigment over time.”

Some of the other tips she offers blend in with general skincare recommendations. Moisturizing is especially essential with tats, though, because dry skin can make your ink look dull. Also, it’s important to avoid harsh scrubbing or exfoliation directly over tattooed areas.

When it comes to skin monitoring, though, you need to go the extra mile with your tattoos, which means checking for new bumps or itching. There’s some gray area involved when you do this, but when you see things like color changes or you feel persistent pain in tattooed skin, keep in mind that skin cancer can develop in tattoos, and other conditions can develop within the tattoo as well.

Also, you need to be cautious with laser or cosmetic procedures (e.g., hair removal, resurfacing) over tattoos because pigment can scatter or change color when you have this done.

What about summer skincare for your tattoos?

Lamb’s first recommendation for summer will sound all too familiar. It involves using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a rating of at least SPF 30 on tattooed areas exposed to sunlight and reapplying sunscreen every two hours if you’re outdoors.

Her recommendations change completely if you’re updating your ink in the summer.

“For new tattoos specifically, avoid direct sunlight entirely until the tattoo is fully healed,” Lamb says. “No swimming, [that means] pools, oceans, lakes, hot tubs, until healed. Avoid sweating heavily on fresh tattoos because moisture can disrupt healing.”

Specific skincare products for tattoos

Once again, Lamb’s advice for basic skincare is familiar: Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser. However, specific skincare products are available for tattoos, and they’re different for new and old tattoos.

For new tattoos

Specific balms are the way to go. “[Use] petrolatum-based ointment or specialized tattoo balms (e.g., Aquaphor, A&D Ointment) initially to protect the healing skin,” she says.

When the scabbing stops, you can switch to a light, fragrance-free lotion, but it’s important not to put sunscreen directly on a fresh tattoo until it’s fully healed.

For older tattoos

Older tats dictate a slightly different approach. Start with that familiar broad-spectrum SPF 30+, either in a lotion or via a stick. Lamb indicates that some people prefer sticks because they’re easy to apply to tattoo lines.

“I like Vanicream brand sunscreen as it is paraben-free and mineral-based,” she says.

Going beyond sunscreens, though, will send you in a slightly different direction.

“Hydrating lotions help maintain the skin barrier and vibrancy of ink,” Lamb explains. “I love the PAPATUI Tattoo 360 Degree spray, which has ingredients to help give your tattoo a vibrant look by reflecting light and maintaining overall skin health.”

Products to avoid include harsh exfoliants like strong acids, and these shouldn’t be used over tattooed skin unless you’re advised to do so while directly under the care of a dermatologist.

The bottom line with summer skincare for tattooed skin is that inked skin demands consistent sun protection, and you should avoid irritants or exfoliants that can fade or blur your ink.

Inky issues to watch for

For new tattoos, there are several specific issues to watch for, especially in the summer.

With new tattoos, keep a close eye on signs of infection, which include redness, warmth, or the appearance of pus.

Similarly, allergic reactions to ink can occur, and these can cause swelling, itching, or a rash.

Finally, some people may show excessive scabbing or delayed healing, and keloids or hypertrophic scars can also appear in predisposed individuals.

Older tattoos can fade or blur with sun exposure, and there’s also the risk of eczema or psoriasis over tattooed skin. Allergic reactions can also appear over time, perhaps even years later, but these are rare.

Dr. Lamb’s summer skincare routine for new and old tats

To simplify all this and summarize the process, Lamb also provides a tattoo-specific skincare routine for new tats.

Fresh Tattoo Routine

Morning

Gently wash tattoo with mild, fragrance-free cleanser

Apply a thin layer of ointment or recommended healing balm if new. For older tattoo the PAPATUI Enhancing Tattoo Stick is a wonderful choice to keep the tattoo protected during the day.

Cover with loose, breathable clothing — no sun exposure

Evening

Clean again gently if needed (e.g. after sweating)

Reapply ointment

Avoid picking scabs or peeling skin

Once healed (2–4 weeks)