The 10 best Dominican cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024

Every seasoned cigar lover has a preference for where their cigars come from. Cuban and Cuban cigars are the more obvious choices, but there is also Nicaraguan tobacco, Central African, Indonesian, Mexican, Ecuadorian, and Dominican. Some tobacco is even grown in the United States. Each region has a distinct flavor profile that adds a little something extra to the tobacco grown locally, as well as the cigars made there. The Dominican Republic is prized by many connoisseurs because of exactly this — a rich, unique profile that enhances Dominican-grown cigars. That’s in no small part due to the fertile soil and thriving climate of the region, which is ideal for tobacco growth and cultivation. If you’ve never tried a Dominican cigar, you’re in for a real treat, there are some fantastic options out there.

The best Dominican cigars I’ve tried

Out of all the cigar guides I’ve put together so far, this one was one of the more interesting experiences for me. I had a great time trying out Dominican cigars, and I’ve definitely come away with an appreciation for blends made in the region. I’d also like to point out that Corey Suarez helped recommend some of these. If you haven’t tried the JR Cigars or Cigars.com concierge service yet, you really should. Here’s a little more about all of the best Dominican cigars I’ve tried:

Ashton Symmetry

Strength: Medium to Full

Medium to Full Recommended Size: Robusto or Prism (Corona)

Robusto or Prism (Corona) Box or Single: Box

I wavered back and forth between the and the Ashton Symmetry for this mention, as both are fantastic cigars. Ultimately, I went with the Symmetry because it’s medium to full-bodied, and the tangy flavors are unreal. You’ll also notice some dried fruit, coffee, and a hint of cocoa. It features an Ecuadorian Habano Rosada leaf wrapper.

Caldwell The King is Dead The Last Payday

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Recommended Size: Torpedo

Torpedo Box or Single: Box

Caldwell is known for using rare and sought-after tobacco in its cigars, and The Last Payday continues that tradition. The Dominican Negrito wrapped is from 2008, aged, obviously, and mature already when you grab one of these cigars right out of the box. You’ll taste lots of woodsy flavors, like cedar, plenty of pepper and spice, and a pleasant sweetness that rolls off the tongue.

Chinchalle by Warped

Strength: Medium

Medium Recommended Size: Robusto

Robusto Box or Single: Box

Chinchalle means “small factory” in Cuban, which is very fitting. Warped is a smaller company, but don’t let that fool you; they definitely keep pace with the bigger brands. Kyle Gellis from Warped tapped Hostos Fernandez Quesada and Tabacalera la Isla to craft this one. It’s pretty darn sweet, with some notes of licorice, earthy, spice, and floral undertones.

Davidoff Yamasa

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro



Robusto or Toro Box or Single: Single first, then box



Davidoff’s Yamasa is one of the greats. It’s tasty and pairs well with any sweet beverage, whiskey or otherwise. The oily wrapper is stunning to look at. It’s the type of cigar that just looks delicious before it’s even lit. And delicious it is, thanks to the Dominican Yamasa wrapper. All the way through, you’ll be tasting citrus, leather, earth, wood and — you guessed it — spice.

EP Carillo Encore

Strength: Full-bodied



Full-bodied Recommended Size: Majestic (Robusto)

Majestic (Robusto) Box or Single: Single first, then box

I briefly considered including the on this list but figured I should let Encore have the limelight this time. Either way, you get a creamy, delicious smoke. It’s buttery, too, with some toastiness, sweetness, and spiciness to compliment the darker flavors.

Fuente Fuente Opus X

Strength: Full-bodied



Full-bodied Recommended Size: Robusto or Petite Lancero



Robusto or Petite Lancero Box or Single: Single

Good luck finding one. It’s tough! Fuente cigars can be difficult to find as-is, but the Opus X line is notoriously difficult. It’s popular and tends to sell out fast, of course, but that’s also because it’s a phenomenal cigar. It has high ratings from Cigar Aficionado, with a blend that makes masterful use of the Rosado leaf wrapper. Most cigar sellers limit how many you can buy at a time because they’re so rare, so keep that in mind. If you can get your hands on one, it’s worth all the fuss.

La Aurora Preferidos Gold Dominican Corojo

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Recommended Size: Robusto or Toro



Robusto or Toro Box or Single: Box



This full-bodied cigar has a remarkable blend with a Dominican-Corojo wrapper and Cameroon, Brazilian, and Peruvian longfillers. It’s an earthy cigar, so if you don’t like that flavor, avoid it. But it will also inject your nostrils with lots of leather, cedar, nuttiness, and subtle spice — if you retrohale. I liked it a lot, and I’m probably going to keep some of them in my humidor to celebrate special occasions.

La Flor Dominicana Double Ligero

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Recommended Size: Toro

Toro Box or Single: Single first, then box



LFD’s Double Ligero is a powerbomb. The Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper and Dominican fillers make this one a full-bodied smoke, but I’m going to avoid sharing some of the flavors because I don’t want to spoil the experience. If you like full-flavored cigars, it’s a damn good one. Give it a try. Spoiler: Spice, coffee, cocoa, pepper, caramel, and leather.

Montecristo White Label

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Size: Robusto, Toro or Churchill



Robusto, Toro or Churchill Box or Single: Single first, then box



The Montecristo White series doesn’t do anything particularly special, but that’s okay. It’s sweet and offers many complex flavors, and it’s probably one of the most accessible cigars on this list—nearly every cigar seller carries them. Don’t mistake my description for indifference; it’s an excellent cigar, especially if you want a mellow smoke.

Romeo by Romeo y Julieta

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Recommended Size: Robusto

Robusto Box or Single: Box

The Romeo is a lot more full-bodied than most Romeo y Julieta cigars are known for, mainly because of the dark Ecuadorian Habano wrapper. It’s sweet, peppery, creamy, and you’ll taste loads of dark chocolate, coffee, and earth. Going by the experience, Romeo would make Juliet proud.

Get to know our expert

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

