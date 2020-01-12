Let’s be real, is there a meat more delightful than bacon? It is pretty much the perfect meat snack. The only downside we can think of is burnt fingertips when you get when you’re too impatient to wait for the crispy, fatty, salty goodness to cool after cooking.

It doesn’t matter if a person is as classy as Winston Churchill (although his eating habits were described as appalling), put a plate of bacon in front of them and even the most refined gentlemen will probably enter Beast Mode and demolish every strip in a matter of minutes. It’s because of this innate desire to stuff bacon in our mouths that it is so helpful that companies have devised ways to make sure we are able to have bacon all the time.

No longer will there be unsatisfied BLT cravings, say goodbye to bacon-less eggs, never again should you have to settle for a meal that isn’t topped with this most crave-worthy of crispy treats! You can’t always cram 20 pounds of bacon into your freezer, so how can you tap into the perfect supply of choice, delicious strips? Bacon subscription boxes!

That’s right — people (saints, really) will send bacon to you. In the mail. Every month, if you want. Maybe you already knew this. Fine, Mr. Smart Guy, but how are you going to choose which one is right for you? That’s where our round-up of the best bacon boxes comes in:

Zingerman’s Bacon Club

Zingerman’s has been nailing the mail-order game for some time now. They offer over two dozen monthly food clubs to choose from, and the bacon club just might be the best of the bunch (which is saying a lot, because one of them is nothing but brownies). Sign up for this porky delivery and you’ll get 12 to 16 ounces of carefully selected artisan bacon every month. You never need to wonder what you’re cooking up: Zingerman’s bacon comes from multi-generational farms throughout the United States and doesn’t mess around with commercial gimmicks like chemical-laden cures and way too much salt or sugar. Instead, each variety of bacon is smoked, rubbed, and cured in small batches for a flavor that will make you realize that you’ve been wrong all your life — bacon can taste even more delicious. Flavors range from old favorites like applewood and hickory-smoked to stand-outs like juniper and thyme, so you’ll never be lacking in variety. Plus, you get extra goodies, such as recipes and stories, in each month’s shipment. If you’re gifting it to someone, you can even print out a delightful card from the Zingerman’s website to let them know what they’re in for.

Types of Bacon: Applewood Smoked, Kentucky Dry Cured, Arkansas Peppered, Juniper & Thyme, Tennessee Dry Cured, Balinese Long Pepper, Irish-Style Back Bacon, Hickory Smoked Duroc, Hungarian Double Smoked, Newsom’s Dry Cured, Indiana Jowel Bacon, Cherrywood Smoked

Features: Free Bacon Booklet keepsake primer and Pig Magnet with first club shipment; each shipment also contains bacon stories, histories, and recipes; free shipping

Price: $100 to $400 for 3-,6-, or 12-month subscriptions

Goldbelly Bacon Subscription

The folks at Goldbelly call themselves “explorers of food,” and they have earned that title. They have scoured the country for the best local artisan foods with rich histories and generations-old recipes, so they know exactly how to satisfy every craving. Nothing will get your taste buds tingling like a heaping helping of perfectly marbled bacon every month — and that’s exactly what you’ll get with Goldbelly’s Bacon Subscription. Each box is filled with enough juicy bacon to serve at least six people, all sourced from expert curers and smokers in family-owned farms and restaurants across the United States. Sign up for a three- or six-month subscription, and you’ll get an email every month letting you know which delectable bacon flavor you can expect. A succulently smoky-sweet thick cut? A full-flavored double smoked delicacy? One month, you may even find something wonderfully unexpected like Cajun-spiced or sugar-rubbed bacon. When your latest box is on its way, you’ll receive tracking information so you can follow your next great bacon-venture all the way to your skillet.

Types of bacon: Edward’s & Sons Virginia Bacon, NYC Butcher Schaller & Weber’s Double Smoker Bacon, Snake River Farm’s Kurobuta Thick Cut Bacon, Iowa’s Vande Rose Farm’s Dry Cured Bacon (and more)

Features: Available in three- or six-month subscriptions; email notifications with tracking information when boxes ship; free shipping

Price: $59 per month

Pig of the Month BBQ’s Bacon of the Month Club

Bacon can be one of those foods that’s hard to keep around. When you catch a glimpse of those familiar, perfectly layered strips peeking out of the freezer, it’s pointless to resist cracking out the pan and gettin’ to sizzlin’. If you just can’t get enough bacon — and you want rapid-fire crispy, meaty variety — then we have to introduce you to Pig of the Month BBQ. “Head Hog” Lea Richards spent her childhood hunting down the country’s best barbecue joints with her dad, so she knows crave-worthy crispy pork like the back of her hand. She started the business with a mission to provide delicious, quality meats that would taste just as great when they get to your door as they did when they left the shop. Pig of the Month BBQ has succeeded with its Bacon of the Month Club. Every month, subscribers receive two pounds of bacon, one pound each of two unique and incredibly varied flavors. The flavor calendar for 2017 is full of standards and surprises alike, with combinations like applewood-smoked and candied bacon, barbecue-rubbed and apple pie, and Bloody Mary and rosemary lemon.

Types of bacon: Apple Pie, Citrus Sugar, Cracked Pepper, Garlic Basil, Bloody Mary, Pumpkin Spice, and more

Features: Two types of bacon per month; online flavor calendar for the entire year; free shipping

Price: $135 to $459 for three-, six-, nine-, or 12-month subscriptions

Bacon Buff Bacon of the Month Club

Bacon Buff’s promise is “good, honest bacon,” and the brand keeps it by hand-selecting the best bacon makers, big and small, from around the country. The firm looks for healthier bacon with little to no additives and plenty of flavor, and then hand-picks the best of the best to send to subscribers each month. You’ll get two pounds of bacon from a huge selection of flavors, which can include sinfully scrumptious varieties like apple cider-brined, maple-cured, and smoked duck. The quality and variety will have you anxiously awaiting this monthly delivery, which also includes recipes, coupons, and deals, and bacon “bling” like stickers, buttons, even a T-shirt with your first box. Bacon Buff offers a month-to-month subscription, so you can give it a try before you commit to a full year — but once that first slice of bacon hits the pan, we’re sure you’re gonna be hooked.

Types of bacon: Varies from month to month (tons of variety and it’s always a surprise!)

Features: Three-, six-, or 12-month subscriptions, or one month at a time; each box includes recipes and bacon-related treats and goodies (with extra goodies packed into the first month’s box), also includes discounts

Price: $29 per month

Tender Belly Bacon of the Month

Sometimes, it’s the simple things in life, ya know? Standing in the kitchen, slippers afoot, coffee in hand, and a few strips of pure, delicious bacon sizzling on a hot stove. Tender Belly’s tradition is thoughtful and simple from top to bottom. The brand’s bacon is all-natural, from heritage pigs raised on a purely vegetarian diet and with absolutely no antibiotics, hormones, gestation, or nitrates. Tender Belly’s bacon-every-month club is sweet and simple: four pounds of their incredible slow-cured bacon delivered to your door either every month or every other month. You can choose between the brand’s two signature dry-rub flavors (each made with hand-selected fresh ingredients), or get two of each for the best of both worlds. The maple blend is simple, satisfying, and sweet, made with late-season Vermont maple syrup. Get a little kick with the habanero blend, a sweet and spicy treat for your tongue. With premium meat and delectably layered spice blends, you simply don’t need anything more.

Types of bacon: Maple (the signature blend), habanero, or a mix of both

Features: Order every month or every other month; auto-reorder; free shipping

Price: $64 per month

Bacon Freak “Bacon is Meat Candy” Bacon of the Month Club

Bacon Freak bills itself as “one of the original, if not the original” bacon of the month club. We’re not going to fight them on the semantics of that statement, especially when there’s bacon to be had. And boy is there bacon to be had in the Bacon Freak subscription box. Not only does Bacon Freak have a regular bacon of the month subscription box (which comes with two 14 to 16-ounce packages of different bacons per month), but Bacon Freak also offers a nitrate-free box, a pepper-free box, a gluten-free box, and a wedding box (which comes with his and hers “Bacon is Meat Candy” shirts). What better way to start life together than with a year’s worth of bacon?

Types of bacon: Cajun, Apple Cinnamon, Jalapeño, Honey BBQ, Maple, Brown Sugar, Everything but the kitchen sink, Sun-Dried Tomato, Pepper, Hickory Smoked

Features: “Bacon is Meat Candy” shirt with first delivery; Bacon Freak Gift Box with first delivery; ability to add on extras for no extra shipping; 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscriptions

Price: Packages range from $150 to $170 per three-month segment; one year of the standard package costs $500

Butcherbox Subscription Box

Butcherbox is a little different than the boxes above in that while it is not solely dedicated to bacon, if you were so inclined, you could literally order only bacon and make Butcherbox your own personal bacon subscription box. That being said, Butcherbox is great because it offers up both curated boxes (for $129 per month) or you can do what we would do and customize your own box for $149 per month. Regardless of which way you go, you’ll be getting a variety of meats — ranging from ground beef to chicken thighs to pork ribs to, of course, bacon. If you were to choose bacon and only bacon, you’d have 60 ounces of nitrate-free bacon delivered once a month for as many months as you choose. Our suggestion? Get the bacon, but try out the rest of their meats, too.

Types of bacon: Pederson’s Sugar-Free Nitrate-Free Bacon

Features: Order every month or every other month; auto-reorder; option for add-ons; free shipping

Price: Classic Size with six cuts for $149 per month; Big Size with 12 cutes for $270 per month

Once you have the bacon, make sure you cook it the right way. You can also listen to the episode of The Manual Podcast with the folks from Tender Belly Bacon.

Article originally published by LeeAnn Whittemore on November 1, 2017. Last updated by Sam Slaughter.

