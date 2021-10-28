9 Best Meatball Recipes From Apps to Entrees

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Unless you’re vegan, there are not many bad things to say about our delicious friend, the meatball. Plus, even if you are vegan, you can enjoy great plant-based alternatives that even your carnivore friends would have difficulty telling the difference.

The thing about a meatball is that its tastiness isn’t determined solely by the quality of meat. A great aspect of the meaty round boys is that what goes into them. Depending on the flavor profile, there will usually be an array of seasonings, some type of binder (like eggs and breadcrumbs), and minced veggies. And while meatballs are great by themselves as an appetizer even a meal, they’re also fantastic shoved in-between bread, atop pasta or rice, and smothered in sauce.

Most meatball recipe roundups you’ll find online are your classic Italian-style meatballs you serve with spaghetti sauce. Although we have one of those on our list (a great one, might we add), we wanted to bring you some out of the ordinary to really make it a “spicey-meat-a-ball.”

Related Guides

Alligator Meatballs

(Courtesy of Chef/Co-Owner, Brandon Boudet – Little Dom’s)

Let’s kick off this roundup with a meatball you don’t see every day; Alligator Meatballs brought to us by Chef Brandon Boudet of Little Dom’s in LA. Since alligator meat isn’t always front and center at your local seafood counter, you will probably have to acquire some from one of the many online seafood suppliers. The recipe also calls for housemade sausage, which can be substituted with Italian sausage. If you can’t find your gator pre-ground, a food processor or KitchenAid mixer should do the trick.

Ingredients

2 pounds alligator1

.5 pound housemade sausage

2 cups sofrito sauteed and cooled

1 tablespoons cayenne

1.5 tablespoons Pepper

1tablespoons salt

1tablespoons meat magic

1 cups bread crumbs

Method

Coarse grind alligator. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Form 2.5oz meatballs. Place meatballs in a hotel pan and fill about 1″ with chicken stock. Cover with foil and cook at 350 high fan for45 minutes.

Feta Stuffed American Lamb Meatballs with Creamy Feta Sauce

(Courtesy of the American Lamb Board)

The American Lamb Board and The Daily Plate are here to remind us that ground lamb is too often overlooked when it comes to meatballs. They couldn’t be more correct. Lamb is a tender, mild meat that doesn’t overpower the seasonings and sauces you add to the mix.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium yellow onion; finely diced

1 lb ground American lamb from Superior Farms

1 extra-large egg

4 cloves garlic; finely minced

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning

1 tbsp lemon zest; fresh

1 tbsp oregano; freshly chopped

1 tbsp dried parsley

1 oz. kalamata olives; chopped

4 oz. feta; french style (like Valbreso)

For the Sauce

4 oz. feta; french style (like Valbreso)

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 cloves garlic; made into a paste

1 small lemon; zest and juice

2 tbsp fresh herbs (dill, oregano, parsley, chives)

Method

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onions and caramelize for 5-10 minutes until golden around the edges. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and allow to cool slightly before proceeding with the recipe. Place lamb, egg, garlic, spices, zest, and olives in a bowl. Use a fork to gently combine until the mixture comes together. Weigh out 2-ounce portions – You will have 10 meatballs. Use clean hands to gently make a dent in the center of each meatball, placing some feta cheese in the center and closing to seal. Repeat until all meatballs are stuffed with feta. Place meatballs on the wire rack of an air fryer and cook at 350F for 8 minutes per batch. If using the oven, cook at the same temperature for the same amount of time. For a medium temperature, the internal temperature of the meatballs should be 160F. Using tongs, carefully remove meatballs from the air fryer and place on a serving platter. Scatter with fresh herbs and serve warm with feta sauce.

Vegan Swedish Meatballs & Gravy

(Courtesy of Compassionate Cuisine Cookbook)

You don’t have to be carnivorous to enjoy the delicious and versatile meatball. These vegan meatballs come from the Compassionate Cuisine Cookbook. A vegan cookbook sponsored by the Catskill Animal Sanctuary. Chefs Linda Soper-Kolton and Sara Boan team up with sanctuary owner Kathy Stevens to promote more vegan cooking. If every recipe is this delicious, it shouldn’t be too hard.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium eggplant, about 1 pound, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 small onion, finely chopped, about 1/2 cup

1 tsp salt

3 large garlic cloves, minced, about 1 tablespoon

1 cup old fashioned oats

2 cups plain or panko breadcrumbs, divided

½ cup walnuts

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 (15.5-ounce) can white beans, drained and rinsed

For the Gravy

¼ cup vegan butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups vegetable broth

⅓ cup nutritional yeast

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

or substitute coconut aminos for a soy-free version

1 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

or substitute 2 teaspoons of lemon juice or vinegar

⅓ cup nutritional yeast

2 tsp Dijon or yellow mustard

½ tsp ground white pepper

or substitute ground black pepper

1 cup unsweetened, plain non-dairy yogurt

Method

To make the meatballs, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the eggplant, onion, and salt. Cook, occasionally stirring, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the eggplant is translucent and very soft. Add garlic in the last couple of minutes of cooking. Remove from heat and set aside. Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. If you have a small food processor, this next step should be done equally in two batches. In a food processor, pulse together the oats, 1 cup of breadcrumbs, walnuts, salt, allspice, nutmeg, and black pepper. Add the white beans and process until combined. Transfer the eggplant to the food processor, scraping in any brown bits in the pan, and pulse until everything is combined. The mixture should be pretty well-blended but retain some texture. Set the pan aside for making the gravy. Spread two tablespoons of oil on the parchment. Place the remaining 1 cup of breadcrumbs in a small bowl. Using a tablespoon or portion scoop, shape the mixture into balls approximately 1 ½ inches in diameter. Roll each one in breadcrumbs and arrange it on the baking tray. Bake for about 30 minutes until the meatballs are firm and crispy on the outside. While the meatballs are baking, make the gravy. Melt the butter in the eggplant pan. Whisk in the flour and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk in the broth and stir until smooth and thickened. Stir in nutritional yeast, tamari, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, pepper, and salt. Gently simmer over medium-low heat until the gravy thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in yogurt. Taste and add more salt if you like. Transfer meatballs to the pan and spoon gravy over them. Cook gently for about 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with parsley, and serve. Freeze extra meatballs and sauce separately for up to 3 months. To serve sautée spiralized vegetables, like zucchini, cooked noodles, or mashed potatoes, and add chopped parsley, for garnish.

Cambodian Lemongrass Meatballs

(Courtesy of Savory Spice)

These Cambodian Lemongrass Meatballs from the spice kings at Savory Spice are perfect on their own as an appetizer or over a bit of rice for a complete meal. The recipe calls for some of its proprietary Cambodian Lemongrass Curry seasonings. If you can’t wait for your order to arrive, you can mince up some lemongrass leaves and use Indian or Thai curry powder as a substitute.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

1 lb. ground pork

0.5 cups minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

0.25 cups bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. Cambodian Lemongrass Curry

1 Tbsp. minced fresh basil, plus more to garnish

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

For the Sauce

0.25 cups soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. Cambodian Lemongrass Curry

1 tsp. hot chili oil

Toasted Sesame Seeds to garnish

Method

For the Meatballs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. In a medium bowl, add ground pork, onion, garlic, egg, bread crumbs, Cambodian Lemongrass Curry, basil, and soy sauce and mix thoroughly. Scoop 2 Tbsp. pork mixture at a time and roll into 18 meatballs. Space meatballs out on a prepared sheet pan and bake for 20 min., or until browned and cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

For the Sauce

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, garlic, hoisin, honey, rice vinegar, Cambodian Lemongrass Curry, and hot chili oil. Heat a medium skillet or wok over medium-high heat and add sauce. Bring to a simmer and add cooked meatballs, turning to coat. Cook until sauce thickens slightly, about 2 min. Serve immediately over rice and garnish with basil and sesame seeds.

Read More: How to Cook Rice

Green Onion and Sage Turkey Meatballs with Bourbon-Soaked Cranberries

(Courtesy of Kingsford)

Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois of Blue Smoke and Kingsford bring us these delicious grilled meatballs with an amazing sweet potato mustard. The recipe calls for serving these in hot dog form—in a bun, drizzled with the mustard. However, put a skewer in these delicious meat pods and they make for an excellent party favor with dip as well.

Ingredients

For Bourbon-Soaked Cranberries

1 pint dried cranberries

4 ounces bourbon

16 ounces hot water

For Turkey Meatballs

3 pounds ground turkey

1 pound ground pork

12 ounces green onion

1-ounce sage

2½ tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons salt

12 ounces cranberries

10 ounces reserved soaking liquid

For Sweet Potato Mustard

1 medium to large sweet potato

2 ounces yellow mustard seed

2 ounces brown mustard seed

2 cups champagne vinegar

2 cups water

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoons salt

6 ounces pickling liquid

5 ounces pickled mustard seeds

1 teaspoon yellow curry powder

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

hot dog buns

Kingsford Charcoal with Applewood

Method

To make the bourbon-soaked cranberries, simply combine all ingredients and allow to sit overnight in the refrigerator. For the turkey sausage, combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly mixed. Once mixed, the sausage mixture can be formed into meatballs. Build a charcoal fire for indirect cooking using Kingsford Charcoal with Applewood by situating the coals on only one side of the grill, leaving the other side void. Preheat the grill to 400°F. Grill meatballs over indirect heat and cook for 10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F. To make the sweet potato mustard, start by tightly wrapping the sweet potato in tin foil. Place the wrapped sweet potato on the grill over indirect heat, close the lid and cook for 30 to 40 minutes, or until soft. Once cooled, scoop out of its skin and reserve 10 ounces of the grilled sweet potato. In a small pot, combine the yellow mustard seed, brown mustard seed, champagne vinegar, water, allspice, cinnamon, bay leaves, and salt, and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 45 minutes and allow to cool overnight in the refrigerator. Separate the now pickled mustard seeds from the pickling liquid, but do not discard them. Combine the sweet potato with the pickling liquid, pickled mustard seeds, curry powder, brown sugar, and cayenne pepper. Mix well and set aside. The sweet potato mustard will hold for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. When serving, liberally spread sweet potato mustard on both sides of a hot dog bun and place your grilled meatballs inside. Serve hot.

Oyster Sauce Chicken Meatballs

(Courtesy of Lee Kum Kee)

If the sound of oyster sauce turns you off, it shouldn’t. It’s a vital ingredient to many Asian dishes, and chances are you’ve eaten it without knowing it. If you’re in the know of how good oyster sauce is, then we don’t have to tell you how delicious these Oyster Sauce Chicken Meatballs courtesy of Lee Kum Kee sauces are.

Ingredients

1 lb. ground chicken, preferably dark meat

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg

3 green onions, thinly sliced plus more for garnish

sesame seeds (optional garnish)

For the Marinade

1 Tsp. Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil

1/2 Tsp. Minced Ginger

2 Tbsp. Minced Garlic

For the Dipping Sauce

1/4 cup Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Oyster Flavored Sauce

1 Tbsp. Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Dipping Soy Sauce

1/2 Tsp. Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil

2 Tsp. Minced Garlic

1/2 Tsp. Minced Ginger

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Combine ground chicken, Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil, Minced Ginger, Minced Garlic, panko, egg, and green onions in a large bowl. Using clean hands, mix the ingredients together. Roll out the mixture into 1 1/2″ meatballs, forming about 18. Make the oyster-flavored dipping sauce by combining Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Oyster Flavored Sauce, Panda Brand Dipping Soy Sauce, Pure Sesame Oil, Minced Garlic, Minced Ginger, and rice vinegar in a bowl. Set a small amount aside for brushing on the meatballs during baking. Place the meatballs on a prepared baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through. Brush the glaze on the meatballs and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes. Serve meatballs garnished with chopped green onions, sesame seeds(optional) and oyster flavored dipping sauce.

Sicilian Meatballs

(Courtesy of Barbusa)

No matter how creative you can get with meatballs, sometimes you just want the classics. These from-scratch Sicilian meatballs are brought to us by San Diego Italian hot-spot, Barbusa. These meatballs are perfect stuffed in a hoagie, atop some pasta, or by themselves with a bit of grilled crostini.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

2 lbs Ground Beef

1 ea Onion (Finely Diced)

5 ea Green Onion (Finely Sliced)

2 ea Whole Eggs (Lightly Beaten)

½ cp Panko

¼ cp Pecorino Romano (Grated)

½ bn Italian Parsley (Chopped)

¼ cp Whole Milk

2 tbsp Sea Salt

1 tbsp Black Pepper

3 tbsp Olive Oil (As Needed)

For the Sugo

2 tbsp Olive Oil (As Needed)

1 ea Onion (Diced)

10 ea Garlic Cloves (Peeled & Crushed)

28 oz Pear Tomatoes

1 tbsp Sea Salt

2 tbsp Granulated Sugar

½ tbsp Black Pepper

4 ea Basil Leaves (Chopped)

Method

For the Meatballs

Prep your vegetables & measure all your herbs & seasonings. In a large mixing bowl, with your hands, quickly yet thoroughly mix all ingredients together well.(Note: Don’t take too long as the heat from your hands will start to melt the fat in the meat & cheese. With a 1 oz scoop, portion out the meatballs onto a parchment paper-lined baking tray. Scoop packed & leveled, to ensure even size & weight for consistent cooking & presentation. Roll smooth by hand. In an oiled cast-iron skillet or heavy bottom non-stick pan, flash sear the meatballs (in batches, don’t crowd the pan) just to brown the surface. Remove from heat & carefully place in sauce to simmer.

For the Sugo

Ina deep pot lined with oil & over medium heat, saute onions until translucent, then add crushed garlic & gently cook without browning for 1-2mins. Add chopped tomato & the puree from the can & season with salt & pepper..Bring to a boil, drop to a simmer, mix in the sugar, let it all cook but only for about 5-6 mins. Remove from heat & let slightly cool. In batches, carefully ladle sauce into a blender & pulse till smooth. Transfer back into a pot & set aside until you’re ready to finish off your meatballs. Return to heat & bring back to a low simmer. Gently place meatballs in the sauce& let simmer for an additional 15-20 mins. This is a quick sauce. Remove from heat & delicately stir in the freshly chopped basil leaves.

Read More: How to Make Pasta

Soy-Glazed Chili Pork Meatball Bánh Mi

(Courtesy of Chef Michael Johnson)

There are many moving parts to this recipe by Chef Michael Johnson, but don’t be intimidated. It’s not as complicated as it seems. Trust us, this Soy-Glazed Chili Pork Meatball Bánh Mi will be worth it in the end. There are no cutting corners in the kitchen for truely delicious food, even when it comes to meatballs.

Ingredients (Makes 6 Sandwiches)

For the Sandwich

6 small crusty baguettes

For the Soy-Glazed Chilli Pork Meatballs

100ml dark soy sauce (for the glaze at the end)

500g pork mince

1 freshly chopped Hot red chili (deseeded)

3 spring onions sliced finely

1 teaspoon of wholegrain mustard

Pinch of salt and pepper

Pinch of paprika

For the Slow Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise

6 x cloves of garlic (leave unpeeled)

1 x small jar of mayonnaise (approx. 200g)

Pinch of sea salt

Olive oil to drizzle

For the Pickled Carrots

2 x large carrots (peeled and washed)

200ml white wine vinegar

100ml of water

1 tablespoon of white sugar

5 cardamon pods

2 cloves

1 star anise

For the Tomato and Black Pepper Relish

1 can of chopped tomatoes (400g)

2 tablespoons of dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon of chili flakes

10 x black peppercorns

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

For the Cilantro and Spring Onion Mix

1 bunch of spring onions (approx. 6)

1 bunch of cilantro (approx. 60g)

Method

For the Soy-Glazed Chilli Pork Meatballs

Add the pork mince to a mixing bowl, add all of the other ingredients (apart from the soy sauce), and mix well. Divide the mix into 18 even balls (approx. 25-30g each) In a preheated frying pan/ skillet add a small glug of cooking oil and fry the pork balls on low to medium heat for a good 15 minutes making sure the pork balls get crispy, and the pork is cooked through. Once the pork balls are crispy and cooked, carefully drain any excess fat from the pan and add 100ml of dark soy sauce. On a low heat, allow the pork balls to glaze slowly in the soy sauce, stirring gently and evenly. After a few minutes, the soy sauce will reduce with the pork balls and get stickier. This is when you know they are ready to serve!

For the Slow Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise

Pre-heat an oven to (160c/ 320f) Lay a piece of tin foil out onto an oven tray and place the cloves of garlic onto it and drizzle with a small amount of olive oil, add a pinch of sea salt and wrap the cloves up in the foil, and place into the oven on the tray for approximately 30-40minutes (the cloves of garlic should be soft and smell amazing). Once the garlic cloves are cooked, allow to cool slightly, then squeeze the cloves out of their skins and into a bowl and mix well with the mayonnaise. Set aside in the fridge.

For the Pickled Carrots

Start by cutting the carrots into thin match stick-like pieces. Then in a saucepan, add the water, vinegar, sugar, cloves, star anise, and cardamom and bring to a boil. Add the sliced carrots to the pan and reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes Then switch off and allow to cool, then decant into jars or a plastic container and set aside in the fridge.

For the Tomato and Black Pepper Relish

Add all of the ingredients to a pan and bring to a slow simmer for approx. 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool and set aside in the fridge. Once you have the following components ready, all you need to do is prepare the following:

For the Cilantro and Spring Onion Mix

Wash the spring onions and fresh cilantro first. Then shred the spring onions finely at an angle and loosely chop the cilantro, then mix together. Now all of the ingredients are ready, you can make your Soy glazed pork meatballs Bánh mì.

Building the Sandwich

Start by slicing the crusty rolls open and spreading a tablespoon of roasted garlic mayonnaise on both sides and a tablespoon of tomato and black pepper relish on both sides. Place three soy-glazed meatballs into the roll and add a spoonful of pickled carrots (approx. 10g) Then sprinkle the fresh cilantro and spring onion mix over the top (approx. 5g) and enjoy!

Venison Meatballs with Creamy Dill Sauce

(Courtesy of Maui Nui Venison)

Last but not least, we have these delicious Venison Meatballs with Creamy Dill Sauce from Maui Nui Venison. The rich dill sauce perfectly complements the gaminess of the venison, making it a hit at your next tailgate. Can’t get venison in your area. Maui Nui will ship it directly to you from Hawaii. Little known fact: there’s a deer overpopulation issue in Hawaii, and Maui Nui is helping keep that in check.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

2 lb ground venison

2 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 eggs

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

½ cup melted butter

½ cup heavy cream

2 cups bread crumbs/wheat bran

For the Dill Sauce

½ cup melted butter

¼ cup flour

1 cup bone broth (half a pack)

2 cups sour cream

1 tablespoon dried dill weed

½ tsp allspice

Method

Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly drizzle a rimmed baking sheet with olive or avocado oil. To prepare the Dill Sauce, whisk flour into melted butter until smooth, then stir in bone broth. Lastly, fold in the sour cream and seasoning. Set aside. In another large bowl, combine breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper, beaten eggs, and cream. Allow to soak for 1-2 minutes. Add onions and ground venison, mixing gently by hand to combine. Do not over-work. Roll out golf-ball-sized meatballs. Place meatballs on a baking sheet. Lightly drizzle melted butter on top of meatballs. Bake for 15 minutes, turn and bake for 15 more or until browned and cooked through. To serve, drizzle meatballs with dill sauce. For added fun, add small skewers to each meatball.

Editors' Recommendations