The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Meatballs are often overlooked as a tasty topping or an easy appetizer. Yet, these savory spheres make for some of the most versatile and flavor-filled stand-alone meals. From on top of spaghetti all covered with cheese to a spicy saucy sub, meatballs are good all around.

Mastering the art of the meatball is a simple and impressive skill to add to your ground beef repertoire. Store-bought or homemade, if you’re in a pinch and have to reach into the freezer files for a quick dish, these balls are at the top of the list.

Related Guides

While they may not be as good as your Nonna’s meatball recipe, these meaty medallions go from defrosted to delicious in no time. So to help you get the ball rolling on dinner, we’ve rounded up nine of the best-frozen meatballs on the market.

Amylu Cranberry Chicken Meatballs with Jalapeno Peppers

These chicken meatballs pack a whole lot of flavor into a small bite. The shockingly good sweet and spicy combo of cranberry and jalapeno will have you grabbing these antibiotic and gluten-free balls with both hands.

Lightlife Veggie Meatballs

These Sicilian-inspired plant-based meatballs are a healthy alternative with zero saturated fat and cholesterol. Toss them in the slow-cooker with your favorite sauce to make a dish that tastes good and is good for you.

Butera’s Spinach & Asiago Cheese Chicken Meatballs

Now you can get the iconic Long Island restaurant’s famous recipe right from your fridge. Made with real cheese and spinach, there’s a reason why meatballs are considered the Butera family jewels.

Aidells Teriyaki & Pineapple Chicken Meatballs

Known for their artisan flavors, Aidell’s Asian-inspired meatballs live up to the reputation. Filled with real pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and ginger, these balls are bold enough to serve alone but even better when paired with your favorite side dish.

Applegate Mediterranean Style Turkey Meatballs

Thanks to Applegate, meatballs just got a major health upgrade. Chocked full of lentils, spinach, feta cheese, juicy turkey, and big Mediterranean flavor in every ball.

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

The classic Costco brand is a staple in the meatball hall of fame. The Italian style makes for a perfect match on a sandwich, with pasta, or as a signature side.

Rao’s Homemade Meatballs & Sauce

Another restaurant favorite, Rao’s mouthwatering meatballs are now available with no reservation required. With a delicious mix of beef and pork, they’re moist on the inside, crispy on the outside, and covered in their award-winning sauce.

Beyond Meatballs from Beyond Meat

This plant-based brand is changing the protein game with these preformed, you won’t believe it’s not meat, balls. With a perfect texture and seasoning, the taste and health benefits make these balls hard to beat.

Marie Callender’s Swedish Meatballs Bowl

Out of all the meatball dishes, Swedish reigns supreme. This creamy comfort food comes together with noodles and a sour cream sauce that has all the feels of a homecooked meal.

Editors' Recommendations