The best beef for braising: Cuts that deliver deep flavor and tender results

Seriously, braising has got to be one of my favorite and most rewarding ways to cook beef. It turns some of the toughest cuts into melt-in-your-mouth, delectable dishes. Everyone knows that Sundays in my home are filled with the aroma of a classic pot roast, and I’m also a proponent for whipping up a rich stew on any given day if I’ve got the time.

It doesn’t take a ton of effort, which I love, and all you really have to do is choose the right cut to get the best results. There’s certain pieces of beef that work better for braising compared to some others. My mission is to point out which ones you should go for, why they’re suitable, and what kind of dishes you can make with them.

What makes a cut good for braising?

All beef cuts don’t work for braising. The best ones share a few common traits:

Tough but full of flavor: These cuts come from well-used muscles, which means they have more connective tissue and collagen that break down into a silky texture when cooked low and slow.

Rich in marbling: Fat helps keep the meat juicy and adds incredible flavor to the final dish.

Bone-in or boneless options: Bone-in cuts, like short ribs and shanks, add extra depth to the braising liquid.

1. Chuck roast is the classic braising cut

Chuck roast is a go-to for braising because of its rich marbling and affordability. It comes from the shoulder, so it has plenty of connective tissue that melts during cooking, which make it juicy and fork-tender.

Why it’s great for braising:

Budget-friendly and widely available

Becomes incredibly tender when cooked low and slow

Absorbs flavors well, making it perfect for pot roast and stews

Best dishes:

Classic beef pot roast

Beef bourguignon

Slow-braised shredded beef for tacos

For best results, sear the chuck roast well before braising to lock in flavor, then cook it for at least 3 hours at a low temperature.

2. Short ribs are the ultimate comfort food

Short ribs are a dream cut for braising. These meaty, bone-in ribs become incredibly tender as they simmer, and the bone adds an extra level of flavor to the braising liquid.

Why it’s great for braising:

Rich, beefy flavor thanks to the bone and marbling

The fat keeps the meat moist during the long cook time

Works well with bold flavors like red wine and soy sauce

Best dishes:

For the best short ribs, braise them for at least 3–4 hours at 300°F (150°C) and let them rest in the sauce before serving.

3. Brisket is a low-and-slow champion

Brisket is famous for being smoked at a barbecue, but it’s also fantastic for braising. It has a good amount of fat and connective tissue, which means it needs a long cook time to break down properly.

Why it’s great for braising:

Becomes incredibly tender while still holding its shape

Absorbs bold flavors from braising liquids like beer, broth, or tomato-based sauces

Can be sliced or shredded, making it versatile for different dishes

Best dishes:

Braised brisket with onions and garlic

Jewish-style braised brisket

Mexican barbacoa-style shredded beef

For the best results, cook brisket for 4–5 hours at 275°F (135°C), allowing plenty of time for the collagen to break down.

4. Oxtail is rich, gelatinous, and superbly flavorful

Oxtail might not be as common as other cuts, but it’s worth seeking out if you love ultra-tender beef with a rich mouthfeel. The high gelatin content in oxtail gives braised dishes a luscious, silky texture.

Why it’s great for braising:

High in collagen, which thickens the braising liquid naturally

Develops deep, beefy flavor over long cook times

Perfect for hearty stews and soups

Best dishes:

Jamaican oxtail stew

Italian-style braised oxtail (Coda alla Vaccinara)

Oxtail and barley soup

Since oxtail is full of bones and connective tissue, braise it for at least 4–6 hours at 275°F (135°C) for the best results.

5. Shank gives the best broth

Beef shank is often overlooked, but it’s one of the best cuts for braising, especially if you want a flavorful broth. It’s a lean cut with plenty of connective tissue, and when braised, it becomes incredibly tender while adding richness to the sauce.

Why it’s great for braising:

The bone marrow adds deep umami flavor to braising liquids.

Works well in dishes with lots of aromatics like garlic, onions, and herbs.

Perfect for slow, all-day cooking.

Best dishes:

Osso buco (braised shank in tomato and wine sauce)

Braised beef shank noodle soup

Italian-style braised shank with polenta

Beef shank should be braised for 4–5 hours at 275°F (135°C) until the meat falls off the bone.

Tip #1: Building layers of flavor

The best braised dishes start with a few key steps:

Sear the meat first: Browning the beef before braising adds a deep, caramelized flavor.

Deglaze the pan: After searing, add wine, broth, or vinegar to lift those tasty browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Use fresh herbs: Rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves bring out the best in slow-cooked beef; you could even use them to make a delicious herb butter sauce.

Taking the time to build layers of flavor will give your dish a rich, restaurant-quality taste.

Tip #2: Choosing the best braising liquid

Different cuts of beef pair well with different braising liquids. Here are some of the best options:

Red wine: Perfect for short ribs and chuck roast.

Beer: Great for brisket and shank.

Soy sauce and ginger: A fantastic combo for oxtail or Asian-style braised dishes.

Tomatoes and beef broth: A classic base for Italian and Mexican braised beef.

Experimenting with different liquids can transform your dish and create new flavors every time you braise.

Simmer your way to greatness

Braising comes in clutch when you want to unlock deep, complex flavors in beef, and choosing the right cut makes all the difference. It doesn’t matter which of these delightful dishes you aspire to create in your own kitchen, slow-cooking with the right techniques ensures every bite is tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. Next time you’re in the mood for a cozy, hearty meal, grab one of these braising cuts, set your oven low and slow, and let the magic happen.