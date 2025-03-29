How to make tender pulled pork sous vide style 

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why sous vide pulled pork? What type of pork do you use for pulled pork? Best seasoning options Setting up the sous vide bath Finishing the pulled pork Luscious pulled pork is a water bath away

I’ll never forget the first time I made pulled pork sous vide. The only method that I was privy to was the classic low-and-slow barbecue method, but I had a friend who swore by sous vide, saying it produced the juiciest, most tender pork shoulder (not to be confused with pork butt) ever. I was skeptical but curious, so I gave it a shot halfway, expecting it to fail. After a good 24 hours of gently cooking in a water bath, I shredded the pork and took a bite, and to my surprise, it was ridiculously good — melt-in-your-mouth texture, deep flavor, and perfectly juicy. I was hooked.

If you’re here, chances are you love pulled pork and if you’re tired of worrying about constant temperature control or drying out the meat—let sous vide not only save the day but your peace of mind as well. How does it work its magic? It locks in moisture, guarantees consistent doneness, and creates the perfect texture for shredding. Here’s how you can make restaurant-quality pulled pork at home.

Why sous vide pulled pork?

If the goal is to achieve deliciously tender pulled pork then sous vide is where it’s at. It gives you extraordinary control over how the final texture comes out. Unlike traditional slow roasting or smoking, sous vide keeps the meat at a precise temperature for as long as you want, breaking down tough connective tissue while keeping every bit incredibly moist.

What makes sous vide pulled pork better?

Unmatched tenderness: The meat cooks slowly at a steady temperature, ensuring perfect doneness.

More flavorful: Since the pork cooks in its own juices, every bite is infused with rich flavor.

No risk of overcooking: Unlike smoking or roasting, you can’t accidentally dry it out.

Perfect for meal prep: Cook it ahead of time and finish it whenever you’re ready to serve.

What type of pork do you use for pulled pork?

Pulled pork is best made from pork shoulder, also called Boston butt. This cut is naturally tough but has enough fat and connective tissue to break down into juicy, shreddable goodness. Here’s what to look for in a pork shoulder:

Bone-in or boneless: Bone-in adds extra flavor but takes longer to cook. Boneless is easier to handle.

Marbling: A good pork shoulder should have streaks of fat throughout for maximum juiciness.

Size: A 4-6 pound shoulder is perfect for sous vide and makes plenty of leftovers.

Get your pork shoulder ready by trimming any excess fat because too much fat can make the final product greasy. After you finish doing that, you want to pat it dry because removing surface moisture helps the rub stick better. Lastly, pulled pork needs big flavors, so don’t be shy.

Best seasoning options

You can go classic or get creative with pulled pork sous vide. Rub the seasoning all over the pork and let it sit for at least an hour (or overnight) to really let those flavors sink in. Here are a few ideas:

Classic BBQ rub: Brown sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne

Smoky & spicy: Chipotle powder, smoked paprika, cumin, black pepper, salt

Savory herb blend: Rosemary, thyme, garlic, salt, and a splash of apple cider vinegar

Setting up the sous vide bath

Now comes the easy part, where you let the sous vide method do the work.

Fill a large container with water and set your sous vide circulator to 165°F for 24 hours (for tender, shreddable pork). Vacuum seal the pork shoulder or use the water displacement method with a zip-top bag. Lower the pork into the water bath, making sure it’s fully submerged.

That’s it! Now, just walk away and let it do its thing. If you want to see the sous vide pulled pork process in action, Chef Gustavo Tosta, better known as Chef Guga, walks through every step to show his method that delivers incredible results.

Finishing the pulled pork

When the pork is done, it’ll be fall-apart tender, but it needs a little finishing to bring out its best flavors.

Chill the pork slightly: Let it rest for 10 minute,s so it’s easier to handle.

Pat it dry: This helps create a nice crust when finishing.

Sear for extra flavor: Roast in a 450°F oven for 15 minutes or sear in a hot cast iron pan.

If you love smoky BBQ-style pork, you can also throw it on a grill or smoker at 225°F for 30 minutes.

The best part of making pulled pork is tearing it apart and digging in. Use two forks to shred the meat; it should fall apart effortlessly. Mix in a little of the cooking juices to keep the pork extra juicy. Toss with your favorite BBQ sauce, or leave it plain for more versatility.

Best ways to serve pulled pork

Classic pulled pork sandwich: Toasted brioche bun, coleslaw, BBQ sauce.

Tacos: Warm tortillas, pickled onions, avocado.

Over rice: With a drizzle of lime juice and fresh cilantro.

Loaded nachos: P0ulled pork, melted cheese, jalapeños, sour cream.

Storing and reheating leftovers

Sous vide pulled pork stores beautifully and can be used in multiple meals throughout the week.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Freeze in vacuum-sealed bags for up to 3 months.

Reheat by steaming, microwaving, or sous viding at 165°F for 30 minutes.

Be careful!

Even though sous vide is forgiving, there are a few mistakes to watch out for:

Skipping the seasoning: Pork needs bold flavors, so don’t skimp on the rub.

Not cooking long enough: You need the full 18-24 hours — don’t rush it.

Forgetting to finish it: A good sear or oven roast adds depth and texture.

Letting it dry out: Always mix in a bit of the cooking juices before serving.

Luscious pulled pork is a water bath away

If you’ve never tried making pulled pork sous vide, you’re in for a treat. It’s super easy, incredibly juicy, and packed with flavor. In general, pulled pork has to be cooked long enough for the connective tissue to break down. An easy way to enjoy tender meat is to just throw it in a water bath and sit back and wait. As long as you make sure to let it cook for the whole time, you’re good to go!