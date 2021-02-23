Making the move to a more plant-based diet is more popular now than ever before and for good reason. Living a veggie-forward lifestyle has been linked to numerous health benefits and is more sustainable for the environment. However, going full vegan or vegetarian can seem challenging for lifelong meat lovers who rely on the flavors and nutrients animal proteins can provide. Luckily, making the switch doesn’t have to happen all at once, and swapping out a few of your favorite meats with plant-based mock-ups can make jumping on the beefless bandwagon more fun. From chicken to fish, the market is full of plant-based meat fakes that are made from zero animals but retain all of the taste. So if you are looking to become a more conscious (non)carnivore, here are our favorite meat alternatives to try.

Impossible Burger

Perhaps the closest to the real thing, Impossible Foods has created a ground beef replacement that’s one part science and a whole lot of flavor. While technically a GMO, taking a bite of it could make that hard to believe. It’s the perfect start to taking a step back from beef because the brand’s veggie burger tastes like a real burger, browns like real beef, and thanks to the addition of beets it even seems to bleed. After the success of their beef products they’ve expanded their line into sausages and even ground pork. Now Impossible products can be found in mainstream stores like Burger King and Starbucks.

MorningStar Farms Incogmeto

MorningStar Farms has long been a pioneer in the plant-based animal protein game. It first began with their popular veggie burgers and now has expanded into a line called Incogmeto which includes breakfast meats, hot dogs, bratwurst, Italian sausage, pizza rolls, and chicken strips. With the texture and taste of everyone’s favorite meats, their various chicken versions definitely live up to the hype of the rest of their products, so much so that it’s been used in the food industry around America.

Gardein Golden Fishless Filets and Crabless Cakes

Another brand known for making great “chicken” is Gardein has finally brought their meatless magic under the sea. These golden fishless filets are crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside with a flavor and texture similar to the fish stick we all know and love. They also came out with crabless cakes that have all the feel of real fish without the crab or strange byproducts of the real frozen favorite. Both fish fakes are perfect by themselves dipped in tartar sauce or in between two pieces of bread for a seafood sandwich that tastes just like the catch of the day.

Sweet Earth Plant-Based Deli Slices

One of the easiest ways to make the meat swap is in a sandwich, and Sweet Earth has made some of the best plant-based deli meats on the shelves. Their harmless ham and too good to be true smoked turkey stack up against the classic cold cuts you’re used to and they even have an Italian-style sliced pepperoni to create the plant-based pizza or Italian sub of your dreams.

Soyrizo

Meatless Mexican food is easy to come by but there is no replacement for the spicy sausage that is Chorizo. The soy-based version from El Burrito is a first-class fake that is just as spicy, crumbly, and tasty as the real thing. It’s just as easy as the real thing to cook, too, and makes a perfect substitute for taco nights, breakfast bakes, or fried by the slice. If you needed another reason to try our Soychorizo it’s about 60% lower in fat which makes it even twice as nice.



