 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

I tried the new ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus meat thermometer and here’s what I learned

How to up your meat-cooking game

By
ChefsTemp Pro Temp 2
ChefsTemp / ChefsTemp

Digital meat thermometers were first invested in the 1990s, which marked a significant shift for home cooks seeking quick and accurate temperature readings while cooking. Recently, however, a new wave of meat thermometer technology has arrived: the wireless smart meat thermometer. As someone who cooks meats at home nearly every night of the week, I love cooking my meal to the perfect temperature and avoiding the guessing game of “Is it cooked enough?” I tried the new ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2 meat thermometer, and here’s what I learned.

Design

Chefs Temp Thermometer

I’ve tried several other meat thermometers before trying the ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2, including many of the top brands on the market. Immediately, I was impressed with the probe-holder device and the large display on the device. The charging device comes with a magnetic backing, which makes it easy to put right on the front of your fridge. Throughout the cooking process, you can view the current temperature of your food either from the device itself or through the mobile app for remote temperature monitoring. In contrast, other brands of wireless meat thermometers I’ve used only display the temperature on the mobile app.

Recommended Videos

The stand features a rechargeable battery that lasts about 80 to 100 hours of Wi-Fi or over 1000 hours using Bluetooth mode. Inside the box, you’ll see the charging cord for when it’s time to recharge the device. I’ve used this device for a week now without requiring a recharge. I don’t anticipate I’ll need to recharge the device too often.

Related

Cooking with the probes

ChefsTemp Pro Temp 2
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

As I opened the box for the product, I searched multiple times for the instruction manual, but there wasn’t one. I’m old school, but I would have preferred a paper instruction sheet. However, you’ll need to download the mobile app for guidance on connecting and setting up your ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2. The app instructions were easy to follow, and it only took a few minutes for me to figure out how to set up the probe and start a cook.

Selecting the type of meat and desired doneness ChefsTemp App

What I like about using a wireless meat thermometer like this is that the system knows exactly what temperature to cook every cut of meat imaginable. Whether you’re cooking a ribeye or a sirloin, everything you need to make the perfect steak is already programmed within the app. Simply select the cut of meat you wish to cook and your desired doneness (rare, medium rare, etc). From there, the app will set and monitor the appropriate cooking temperature, taking the guesswork out of the process.

I love a medium-rare steak, and I have no issue eating one when dining out at a restaurant. Yet when I cook at home, I always question whether the meat is too rare and safe to consume. Not only does cooking with the ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus ensure the meat is never overdone, but it also eases my food safety concerns. Remember, this meat thermometer can also be used for many other types of meat beyond red meat. If you’ve ever had the “chicken ick,” where chicken tastes too much like chicken, utilizing this meat thermometer for chicken will save you. I no longer need to toss the delicious chicken in fear of being undercooked.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
The 6 best decaf espresso beans for midafternoon brewing
Enjoy the rich flavor of espresso without the caffeine with these beans
Espresso cup with a book and coffee beans

Rich, dark, bold, and most importantly, decaf — decaf espresso beans are the perfect bean to have on hand when you want to a flavorful brew without the caffeine. I love having a bag of decaf espresso beans in my pantry at all times. As a coffee lover, I find myself needing to limit my caffeine intake or else I can quickly get carried away..

One thing is important to remember, however, as you shop for the best decaf coffee beans is that there's no such thing as "espresso beans,"as decaf espresso beans are just decaffeinated coffee beans that are roasted longer and at higher temperatures than regular coffee. The longer roasting process is crucial to the process, however, which allows the oils to be extracted from the beans and for the beans to develop a dark color and rich flavor. Check out these best decaf espresso beans for your midafternoon coffee break.

Read more
Stephen Curry commemorates career achievement with Gentleman’s Cut Player’s Exclusive: IV Edition bourbon
Stephen Curry is launching a new Gentleman's Cut to commemorate a career milestone
Gentleman’s Cut

To say that Stephen Curry will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer is an understatement. The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP is one of the greatest players ever. In addition to many other records, in sixteen-plus seasons, Curry has made more three-pointers than any player in NBA history, with 4,000 and counting. The Golden State Warriors star is launching a new limited-edition whiskey to pay tribute to this monumental achievement.
Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: IV Edition

Curry isn’t just releasing a random bourbon whiskey to commemorate this ridiculous milestone, Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: IV Edition was actually aged for 4,000 days. For those without a calculator, that’s just a shade under eleven years spent maturing. The result is a complex, memorable bourbon whiskey that the brand says features a palate of cinnamon, caramel, toasted chestnut, and a warm, smooth finish.

Read more
Kentucky Senator announces its sixth bourbon release
Kentucky Senator's newest release pay tribute to John Edwards
Kentucky Senator

You might wonder why a whiskey brand would call itself Kentucky Senator. Well, there’s a completely logical reason, and it’s exactly what it suggests. It's all about politics. Well, sort of. Every whiskey released by this brand is dedicated to a U.S. Senator from Kentucky. The most recent expression pays homage to John Edwards who was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in the late 1700s.

Kentucky Senator: The John Edwards Release

Read more