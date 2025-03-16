I tried the new ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus meat thermometer and here’s what I learned

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design Cooking with the probes

Digital meat thermometers were first invested in the 1990s, which marked a significant shift for home cooks seeking quick and accurate temperature readings while cooking. Recently, however, a new wave of meat thermometer technology has arrived: the wireless smart meat thermometer. As someone who cooks meats at home nearly every night of the week, I love cooking my meal to the perfect temperature and avoiding the guessing game of “Is it cooked enough?” I tried the new ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2 meat thermometer, and here’s what I learned.

Design

I’ve tried several other meat thermometers before trying the ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2, including many of the top brands on the market. Immediately, I was impressed with the probe-holder device and the large display on the device. The charging device comes with a magnetic backing, which makes it easy to put right on the front of your fridge. Throughout the cooking process, you can view the current temperature of your food either from the device itself or through the mobile app for remote temperature monitoring. In contrast, other brands of wireless meat thermometers I’ve used only display the temperature on the mobile app.

Recommended Videos

The stand features a rechargeable battery that lasts about 80 to 100 hours of Wi-Fi or over 1000 hours using Bluetooth mode. Inside the box, you’ll see the charging cord for when it’s time to recharge the device. I’ve used this device for a week now without requiring a recharge. I don’t anticipate I’ll need to recharge the device too often.

Cooking with the probes

As I opened the box for the product, I searched multiple times for the instruction manual, but there wasn’t one. I’m old school, but I would have preferred a paper instruction sheet. However, you’ll need to download the mobile app for guidance on connecting and setting up your ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2. The app instructions were easy to follow, and it only took a few minutes for me to figure out how to set up the probe and start a cook.

Selecting the type of meat and desired doneness

What I like about using a wireless meat thermometer like this is that the system knows exactly what temperature to cook every cut of meat imaginable. Whether you’re cooking a ribeye or a sirloin, everything you need to make the perfect steak is already programmed within the app. Simply select the cut of meat you wish to cook and your desired doneness (rare, medium rare, etc). From there, the app will set and monitor the appropriate cooking temperature, taking the guesswork out of the process.

I love a medium-rare steak, and I have no issue eating one when dining out at a restaurant. Yet when I cook at home, I always question whether the meat is too rare and safe to consume. Not only does cooking with the ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus ensure the meat is never overdone, but it also eases my food safety concerns. Remember, this meat thermometer can also be used for many other types of meat beyond red meat. If you’ve ever had the “chicken ick,” where chicken tastes too much like chicken, utilizing this meat thermometer for chicken will save you. I no longer need to toss the delicious chicken in fear of being undercooked.