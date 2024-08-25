 Skip to main content
How to cook bone in ribeye steak for a delicious, succulent meal

We all love this steak, so which is the best way to cook it?

By
Bone in ribeye, raw
Shutterstock

If you’re a steak lover, you probably have a soft spot for the bone in ribeye. This indulgently tender, fatty, succulent, meaty slab of steak is arguably the best cut of beef money can buy, and we can’t get enough of it. But what makes this particular steak so delicious, and how can we honor it with the best cooking method possible? We’re here to help you get to know this incredible piece of meat and learn how you can cook an amazing one at home.

What is a bone in the ribeye?

Bone in ribeye, raw
Shutterstock

Ribeyes are butchered from the beef rib primal section of the cow, usually between the sixth and twelfth ribs, located between the shoulder and the loin.

Recommended Videos

This steak is coveted for its excellent marbling and incredibly savory, meaty flavor. The ribeye is a main staple in most steakhouses and is beloved for its mouthwateringly delicious and beefy tender richness.

Is ribeye better with bone in?

Those who prefer bone-in steaks often claim that bone positively affects the meat’s flavor. While the bone doesn’t exactly affect the meat’s flavor perse, it does affect its juiciness. When meat is cooked with the bone intact, the bone insulates the meat in the cooking process, making the steak juicier and more tender.

It’s worth noting that the bone also will slow the cooking process considerably, so if you’ve only cooked boneless steaks before, know that a bone in steak will take a few more minutes to cook.

Is the bone in the ribeye the same as the tomahawk?

Essentially, yes. The only difference between a tomahawk and a bone in ribeye is the length of the bone inside. To be considered a tomahawk steak, at least five inches of the rib bone is left intact, resembling a Native American tomahawk axe. A bone in ribeye may have a few inches of bone extending past the meat, but is often trimmed so that it is flush with the steak itself.

How should a bone in ribeye be cooked?

Bone in ribeye
Shutterstock

No matter which method you choose to cook your bone-in ribeye, resting your steak should never be skipped, both before and after the cooking process.

Firstly, before cooking your steak, always bring it to room temperature. A cold steak will not cook as evenly and may cause under/overcooking in certain areas. Simply allow your steak to rest on the counter for about 30-45 minutes before you plan to cook.

After your steak is cooked, always, always let it rest before cutting into it. We know the wait can be torturous, but it’s crucial for the juiciest steak possible. When meat is cooked, the juices inside run amuck. If you cut into a steak immediately after cooking it, those juices will run all over your cutting board instead of staying inside where they belong. Resting your meat for a few minutes after cooking will ensure those flavorful juices stay put.

How to cook bone in ribeye

On the grill

Place the steak on the hottest part of the grill and cook until a golden-brown crust forms, about two to three minutes per side. Then, move the steak to indirect heat and continue cooking until it reaches your desired doneness.

How long do you grill a 2-inch bone in ribeye steak?

The amount of time your steak spends on the grill greatly depends on your desired doneness. As always, we recommend cooking your steak to medium-rare, which should take roughly between 16-20 minutes, depending on the heat level of your grill and how much time it spends over direct and indirect heat. A steak cooked over direct heat for most of the cooking time will cook far faster but may overcook the outside, resulting in a steak that’s overly charred before it has a chance to cook internally.

In the oven

Using the broiler is a fantastic way to prepare a bone in ribeye as it is a very simple way to achieve a deliciously juicy steak.

Set your oven to “broil” and preheat for 10 minutes. Broil the steaks on a broiler pan about 3-4 inches from the heat for 12-14 minutes for a one-inch steak, flipping halfway through the cooking process.

On the stove

On the stove in a cast iron pan is our preferred cooking method for ribeye steaks, both boneless and bone-in. Searing steaks this way ensures an all-over, golden, and delicious crust that you just can’t get using any other method.

Heat oil in a cast iron pan until the oil shimmers. Add steak and cook for four to five minutes on one side, then flip and add butter to the pan. Continue cooking while basting with butter and other flavoring agents until cooked to your desired temperature.

Bone in ribeye steak recipe

Plated bone in ribeye
Shutterstock

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4-pound bone in rib eye steak
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 3 garlic cloves

Method

  1. Season the steak generously with salt and freshly ground pepper, set aside to rest for about 30 minutes.
  2. In a large cast iron pan, heat the oil.
  3. Add steak and cook over high heat until it develops a golden crust on one side, about 4 minutes.
  4. Flip the steak and add butter, thyme, garlic, and rosemary to the skillet.
  5. Cook over high heat, basting the steak with the melted butter mixture until cooked to your desired temperature, about 4 to 6 minutes.

