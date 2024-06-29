Click those tongs twice and know why these Beyond Meat sausages deserve a spot on your grill

For those who want to eat a little healthier this barbeque season, Beyond Meat has what you need to fill up the plate at your next backyard gathering. Plant-based meats have become more appetizing over the years, and Beyond Meat is making sure that doesn’t change. Called the Beyond IV rollout, two sausages are already available for you to test out before the big holiday barbeques this summer. Click those tongs twice and know why these sausages deserve a spot on your grill.

The expanded Beyond Meat lineup

Made from a blend of non-GMO plant proteins like fava beans, brown rice, and mung beans, Beyond Meat products and switching to a plant-based diet could improve cholesterol levels while decreasing your risk for cardiovascular diseases. But enough about the health benefits, you want to know what flavors were cooked up.

Recommended Videos

Beyond Sausage Hot Italian-Style and Brat Original are the two new additions to the Beyond Meat lineup. If Hot Italian-Style sets your mouth on fire just thinking about it, Mild Italian-Style will drop later in the summer.

The upgrades to the new sausage

This product is American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life certified.

Ditched out the not-so-great canola and coconut oils and replaced them with heart-healthy avocado oil.

Listened to notes from the last Beyond Sausage version and cut the saturated fat by 66%.

You’ll only see 2 grams of saturated fat in each sausage.

Upped the protein, so this sausage comes in at 17 grams per serving.

Less sodium, which is a concern about plant-based meats.

Beyond Meat listened to the concerns about the previous products and wanted to make sure everything going forward was better for you. Less fat, less sodium, and more flavor are the new sausage game’s rules.

And if you are unsure how to cook it or what to do to turn the sausage into a whole meal, let the people at Beyond Meat fix that. To give a cheer to the company and toast the next generation of products, it launched a free goodie. Go to the website and find an entire cookbook of recipes for Beyond Sauage and all the other Beyond Meat products.

Where to find Beyond Meat products

No, you don’t have to go to a specialty store to find Beyond Meat to see if your family loves it. Grocery stores you’ve heard of carry a variety of products.

Go down the aisle at these stores

Sprouts

Albertsons

Publix

Whole Foods Market

Kroger

These are just some stores stocking the shelves with Beyond Meat items, so see if your local grocery store has them. Look for the rest of the gang, and try Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, and Beyond Sausage, and have the entire cookout covered.

It doesn’t matter if you don’t add meat to your diet for personal reasons, want to eat healthier, or are trying to do your part to help the environment and planet. It also doesn’t matter if you’re not vegan. Vegan options aren’t for vegans exclusively, and these plant-based products are as tasty as animal products — without coming out dry and looking like something no one wants to eat.