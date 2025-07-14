Collagen coffee: How to make iced nutty almond coffee with 20 grams of protein

Protein coffee, also known as “profee,” has been trending recently, involving the direct addition of protein powder to your morning coffee for a boost. But experts have been talking about the benefits of collagen peptides long before the protein coffee trend. Stephanie Hoffman, VP of Product Development and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, says she loves to mix collagen into her coffee daily, giving her a boost of protein first thing in the morning with amino acids that help support hair, skin, and nails. Below, she shares her favorite collagen recipe of the summer: iced nutty almond coffee. Not only does this collagen coffee recipe sound delicious, but it also contains 20 grams of protein to help you start your day off on the right track. Here’s how to make iced nutty almond coffee and why Hoffman says you should consider adding collagen coffee to your morning routine.
Iced nutty almond coffee recipe
Prep: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
Protein: 20g
Ingredients
- 1 cup The Original Ground Coffee (brewed)
- 1/2 scoop Hazelnut Creamer
- 2 scoops Vanilla Collagen Peptides
- 1/8 tsp Almond extract (or almond syrup)
Method
- Brew coffee and let the coffee cool to room temperature or refrigerate overnight.
- Gradually mix 2 scoops of Vanilla Collagen Peptides into 1 cup of coffee using a hand frother.
- Add the creamer and almond extract and blend with a hand frother.
- Top it off with some ice and a splash of almond milk if you like an extra creamy iced coffee.
Note: This recipe makes one serving of iced nutty almond coffee, but you can also double (or triple) if making this for multiple people in your household.