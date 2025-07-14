 Skip to main content
Collagen coffee: How to make iced nutty almond coffee with 20 grams of protein

Should you mix collagen into your morning coffee?

By
Protein coffee, also known as “profee,” has been trending recently, involving the direct addition of protein powder to your morning coffee for a boost. But experts have been talking about the benefits of collagen peptides long before the protein coffee trend. Stephanie Hoffman, VP of Product Development and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, says she loves to mix collagen into her coffee daily, giving her a boost of protein first thing in the morning with amino acids that help support hair, skin, and nails. Below, she shares her favorite collagen recipe of the summer: iced nutty almond coffee. Not only does this collagen coffee recipe sound delicious, but it also contains 20 grams of protein to help you start your day off on the right track. Here’s how to make iced nutty almond coffee and why Hoffman says you should consider adding collagen coffee to your morning routine.

Iced nutty almond coffee recipe

Prep: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

Protein: 20g

Ingredients

  • 1 cup The Original Ground Coffee (brewed)
  • 1/2 scoop Hazelnut Creamer
  • 2 scoops Vanilla Collagen Peptides
  • 1/8 tsp Almond extract (or almond syrup)

Method

  1. Brew coffee and let the coffee cool to room temperature or refrigerate overnight.
  2. Gradually mix 2 scoops of Vanilla Collagen Peptides into 1 cup of coffee using a hand frother.
  3. Add the creamer and almond extract and blend with a hand frother.
  4. Top it off with some ice and a splash of almond milk if you like an extra creamy iced coffee.

Note: This recipe makes one serving of iced nutty almond coffee, but you can also double (or triple) if making this for multiple people in your household.

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Why make collagen coffee

“Collagen makes up approximately 30% of the protein in our bodies. It supports every structure in our body, such as skin, hair, nails, tendons, bones, joint cartilage, ligaments, and more. In our twenties, typically around 25 years of age, our ability to produce collagen begins to decline, leading to changes in the structures it supports. Collagen peptides provide a concentrated form of the building blocks necessary for our bodies to reinforce collagen-containing areas where we need it most. We thought, “Why not make it easy to add to morning coffee”? You can get your energy from caffeine and strength from collagen at the same time,” Hoffman shares. Since collagen mixes well into coffee, it adds a subtle creaminess to the coffee without altering its taste. Additionally, Bulleproof Coffee’s collagen is sustainably sourced from grass-fed cattle, providing a healthy option that you can feel good about adding to your coffee.

Collagen coffee tips and tricks

Suppose you are mixing collagen into black coffee. In that case, Hoffman recommends adding the collagen and mixing thoroughly after you have made your coffee (i.e., adding collagen to coffee, not the other way around). “If you use creamer, try frothing the collagen and creamer first, then pouring into the coffee. This creates a nice, tasty, frothy topper for your coffee,” she says. While the iced nutty almond coffee is a fantastic treat, you don’t always need a recipe to follow to enjoy collagen coffee. Add a scoop into any cup of iced or cold coffee and enjoy.
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
