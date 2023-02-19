 Skip to main content
The top-rated KitchenAid Stand Mixer just got a big price cut

Kitchenaid Mixer.

A staple of the modern kitchen, stand mixers allow you to blend, create, and mix ingredients for a bevy of recipes. One of the most popular brands in the product category is KitchenAid. Whether you already have one, or you need to scoop yourself up a new one, if you’re looking for KitchenAid mixer deals, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy is currently offering an excellent deal on the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series, knocking $170 off the full price. Instead of its usual $450, you can nab it today for just $280, which is an incredible deal. You’ll find that deal below along with more information about this mixer, and what makes it such a great option for food prep — gourmet or home-based alike.

Why Buy the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Stand Mixer?

Cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers, and this model is an excellent example of their commitment to quality. If you frequently have to mix ingredients, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus might become the most essential tool you have in your kitchen. This excellent stand mixer is packed with all the features you need to make the best baking recipes, whether you’re a novice baker or an experienced cake maker. When you take it out of the box, the first thing you’ll notice is the build quality. The hub itself is durably constructed, with a sleek exterior that’s right at home in a professional kitchen.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus shines in mixing tons of ingredients or large batches. The bowl-lift design ensures support and stability on your kitchen counter, even with heavy loads. There are also over 10 different speed settings, so you can easily choose between a quick mix or a slow, thorough kneading. The 5-quart stainless steel can make up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch, so you can spend less time in the mixer and more time eating your delicious creations. In addition, there are 67 different touchpoints around the mixer bowl, ensuring a thorough and even mix every single time.

This unit includes three different attachments: A coated flat beater for making cake mixes, a dough hook for working with heavy doughs, and a white whip for whipping up a meringue. This stand mixer also has excellent versatility if you want to do something outside of baking. Over 10 optional KitchenAid attachments are available for this unit that you can quickly swap in and out. So whether you’re creating pasta, grinding burger patties, or making ice cream at home, there’s a perfect attachment out there for you. It’s a great way to upgrade your kitchen with just a single, high-quality appliance.

