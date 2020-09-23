Best Wayfair Way Day Kitchen Deals 2020: What To Shop

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon (coming soon, we promise), home goods giant Wayfair is throwing their own two-day celebration, Way Day. On September 23 and 24, Wayfair will be discounting items by up to 80% across the site (with free shipping to boot). For those looking for Wayfair Way Day Kitchen Deals –with items discounted up to 65% off — you’re in the right spot – we’ve selected the eight best deals you can find to spruce up your kitchen in advance of the coming holidays. (Since we’re all cooking more these days, why wouldn’t you want to spruce up the kitchen?)

With a slew of gift-buying days and promotions coming up – Amazon Prime Day is next, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday to follow shortly thereafter – these deals are not likely to last. Between possible shipping delays and low stock, your best bet is to get in on these deals sooner rather than later. Do you want to look back in mid-November and regret not getting that sous vide you’ve been eyeing? We don’t.

If you do miss out on Wayfair Way Day, here’s where to go for Amazon Prime Day Deals, Black Friday Deals, and Cyber Monday Deals. But first, the best Wayfair Way Day Kitchen Deals.

The Best WayFair Way Day Kitchen Deals

LuxDecorCollection 23 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set

Are you still using the same four kitchen utensils that you got in college during that first week of sophomore year? It’s time for a change. This 23-piece set has everything you need to open, peel, mash, stir, flip and more. Basically, if you need to do something in the kitchen, there’s a utensil here for you.

Dash Everyday 2.5 Qt. Stand Mixer includes Dough Hook

Who doesn’t need a stand mixer these days? With all of the bread you’ve probably been making during quarantine, this handy appliance – with a dough hook included – will make all of that kneading much, much easier. As an added benefit, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg like other brands of stand mixers.

Bernon Solid Wood Wall Mounted Wine Glass Rack

Let’s face it, most of us have all been drinking a little more during quarantine. That being said, if you’re not drinking straight from the bottle (no judgement) and need a place to store your glasses, bar accessories, and more, then this mounted wine rack might be the perfect fit for you. With a modern farmhouse-inspired aesthetic, it’ll bring a touch of rustic chic to any space.

Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Everyone should have a Dutch oven in their kitchen arsenal. Not only do they look nice, but they allow you to seamlessly move a dish from stovetop to oven in only the time it takes you to put on pot holders and open the oven door. Self-basting thanks to condensation ridges, this cast iron dutch oven is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rachael Ray Cucina 10 Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set

Have you, like many others, taken up baking during quarantine? Have you done so on a mix of hand-me-down trays and stuff you found at the Goodwill? Well, don’t do that. Now that you’re turning out scones and muffins like a pro, you’ll need a top quality set of bakeware to match the top quality baked goods. This set from celebrity chef Rachel Ray has everything you’ll need to make a host of different oven-baked goodies.

Lenox Portola 65 Piece Flatware Set

Okay, so you may not need 65 pieces of flatware right now (unless of course you’re quarantined with a very large family), but what about when we are finally able to have large social gatherings again? Are you going to make your guests use plastic utensils? Don’t be that guy. Be ready with this set from Lenox.

Macy Kitchen Cart with Granite Top

Short on kitchen space? This kitchen cart doubles as both a place to prep your food and a place to store wine, an appliance or two, or whatever else you feel like tossing in the attached basket. Made of Brazilian pine and topped with granite, this cart is as much about form as it is function.

Rachael Ray Cucina 12 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set

Another entry from Rachael Ray, this cookware set will do the same as the bakeware set, but you know, for things you need to cook. The set includes two frying pans, a sauté pan, two saucepans, a stock pot, and two utensils. Available in five different colors, you’re sure to find one to match your kitchen.

