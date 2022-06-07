9 Best Air Fryers With Rotisserie of 2022

The air fryer has come a long way. In fact, with so much brand competition in the market, it's can be difficult to find a model that doesn't have several extra features. But that's one of the great things about progress.

One of an air fryer's most sought-after new features is a rotisserie spit. You might not expect the two cooking styles to fit together, but, as it turns out, they work very well together. Before giving you the rundown on some of the best air fryers with rotisseries, we should point out some primary differences between these important kitchen utensils.

What’s the Difference Between an Air Fryer and a Rotisserie?

The heat source is the primary difference between an air fryer and a rotisserie.

Rotisserie cooking involves meat on a stick (or caged vegetables) that rotates near a focused heat source, usually a flame. Because the food spins, not staying above the heat source for very long, it creates an indirect or convection cooking effect—even when the spit is out in the open. The outer portion of the meat crisps and self-basts with its own juices over time, delivering a succulent and delicious chicken, roast, or whatever you fancy.

While more of a techy gadget, an air fryer operates under the same method of convection cooking. Food is placed in the device so that hot air circulates around it. Thanks to the confined cooking area, foods can cook in a fraction of the time than in a conventional oven.

However, because the heating elements for most air fryers are internal and the air is forced out into the cooking chamber, the outer crisping effect a traditional rotisserie provides is harder to replicate. But because the meat is suspended and rotating, you still get the same self-basting effect, which makes the feature worthwhile if you're a fan of moist and tender meats. Plus, the confined cooking area of an air fryer delivers results in way less time.

Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer

You can't go wrong with one of the OG air fryer brands, Instant. Also known for its popular pressure cooker, Instant created a compact air fryer oven that delivers consistent results. The Vortex comes with both a rotisserie spit and basket. You'll pay a little extra for the Instant name compared to comparable products on the market, but you can't ignore the thousands of satisfied customer reviews out there.

COSORI 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

On the other end of the size spectrum, there's the mammoth Cosori 32-quart air fryer toaster oven combo. If you need rotisserie meats for a family or all your flatmates, the Cosori is worth looking into. The toaster oven functionality is also a nice feature since some air fryers struggle to replicate the same toast quality. Just beware, this model takes up a lot of space on the countertop. Something to keep in mind if you have limited storage space or a small kitchen.

Innsky 10.6 Quart Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie & Dehydrator

You can tell by its design, that Innsky took a lot of cues from the Instant, Vortex. In fact, aside from some slight control panel alterations, it's almost identical. The primary distinguishing feature between Innsky and Instant is the cost. It's around $50 cheaper, which is significant savings. Also, it comes with kabob skewers you can attach to the rotisserie, which is nice if you're a kabob lover. Innsky's air fryer has good customer reviews overall, but not as good as Instant and doesn't have the same product track record. If budget is a primary deciding factor, then this model is a good compromise.

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360

Little known fact, Emeril Lagasse no longer owns his line of cookware and appliances. He sold it to Martha Stewart years ago. Regardless of which celebrity cooking mogul owns the brand, this is an excellent air fryer oven with rotisserie. Aside from the rotisserie function, there are eleven others that work as advertised. We also like this product because they measure the cooking space in cubic inches instead of quarts, which is correct. How many quarts of liquid doesn't give consumers an accurate measure of how much solid food can fit into a space. For that, we thank you, Emeril, Martha, or whoever.

NuWave Brio 15.5-Quart Large Capacity Air Fryer

There are two primary features that makes the Nuwave Brio stand out among the rest of the air fryers on this list. The first is the temperature probe. This is a thoughtful feature that we're at a loss as to why other brands don't incorporate them into their air fryer ovens. With a temp probe, there's no question as to when your meat reaches its desired temp, and you don't have to disturb the cooking process by checking manually. The second feature that makes it stand out is the app integration. It's nice if you're a fan of smart appliances and don't want to get off the couch to turn off your air fryer. Also, it comes with over 100 pre-programmed menu presets and access to an online cooking club.

GoWISE USA Deluxe 12.7 Quart Air Fryer Oven

The Gowise USA Deluxe 12.7-Quart Air Fryer with Rotisserie has a couple of things going for it. It's a great mid-size air fryer oven option that can fit pretty much any kitchen. Also, this model is a great pick for accessory buffs, as it comes with nine different accessories. On top of that, a recipe book with 50 recipes tailored to the Gowise USA Deluxe is included.

Kalorik MAXX Air Fryer

Another beast of an air fryer oven with rotisserie capability is the Kalorik Maxx. Like the Cosori, it's 26-quarts, but it appears much larger. That could be due to its French-style access doors and that the control panel lives on top. Because of that, this model is taller than most, so keep cabinet clearance in mind. At 1700 watts, this powerful machine can quickly reach 500 degrees. If grilling steak or frying bacon are also cooking capabilities you're looking for; you should definitely consider the Kalorik Maxx.

Hamilton Beach 11.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven

Hamilton Beach is known for creating great quality economy products. This is a straightforward air fryer without many of the bells and whistles of the other models, and it works well. The problem is, this air fryer by Hamilton Beach isn't the cheapest one on this list, which is surprising. With fewer functions and a lackluster design, you'd think it be a bit more affordable. Still, Hamilton Beach is a reputable brand that's been in the air fryer game for a long time. If you've enjoyed other Hamilton Beach products in the past, this one won't disappoint.

Chefman 6.3-QT Digital Air Fryer

Look no further if you're looking to rotisserie out of your RV or studio kitchenette. This super-compact, 6.3-quart air fryer from Chefman can fit even the smallest kitchen. That might leave you wondering how the heck you're supposed to rotisserie a chicken inside of it. That's the thing; you're going to have to find a very small, personal-sized chicken. You might also want to consider pheasant. We also hear pidgeon is trending in chic city restaurants.

Things to Consider When Purchasing an Air Fryer With Rotisserie

By now, it's clear that air fryers with rotisserie capabilities demand more space. So, be mindful of countertop and storage space and your cabinet clearance. Bigger machines use more materials, which means they're more costly. While you'll have to pay a premium for an air fryer that can rotisserie, not all of them break the bank. Also, if your considering spending more, one with more functionality is a nice plus.

Finally, pay attention to customer reviews. While rotisserie might be a function of an air fryer, most brands don't consider it the primary function. Check out customer reviews for ease of use and setup, along with the quality of the finished product.

