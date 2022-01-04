These are the Best Vitamix Blenders You Can Find

One of the most sought-after kitchen brands on the market, Vitamix is known for its high quality, durable, and innovative blenders. With the ability to blend the smoothest of smoothies, silkiest of soups, and to pulverize the toughest nuts and seeds, these blenders have become the gold standard for home cooks and professionals alike. With a wide range of models that boast features like wireless connectivity, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, and uniquely designed containers, Vitamix’s products are high performing but also tend to be high priced. However, the cost comes with the confidence that these blenders will outlast most other kitchen counter machines on the market. If you’re considering investing in one of these all-star appliances, we’ve gathered nine of the best Vitamix blenders, ranging from simple to high-tech to help you get in the mix.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Perfect for the casual Vitamix user, the Vitamix 5200 packs a lot of power without a lot of bells and whistles. This model features a 64-ounce container, easy-to-use 10-speed settings, and stainless steel blades that easily pulse, puree, and pulverize with the added ability to heat cold ingredients while it blends. Praised for its durability, this model comes with a cooling fan and thermal protection system that prevents it from overheating so you can blend without worrying about burning it out.

Vitamix Professional Series 750

A step up from the simpler models, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 is a powerful, high-quality option made to withstand daily use. It features a 2.2-peak-horsepower motor, five pre-programmed blending settings, stainless steel cutting blades, an ergonomically designed rubber handle, and both a 64-ounce and 48-ounce container to fit all your smoothies, soups, and purées. While this machine comes with a higher price tag, it’s made with durable materials that are built to last.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

If you’re in the market for a high-powered blender that won’t break the bank, the Vitamix E310 Explorian is an affordable option that still has many of the features the more expensive models are known for. It has a 2.2-peak-horsepower motor, laser-cut blades, a 10-speed dial, and a 48-ounce container that’s just the right size for personal pureed recipes. The Vitamix’s Explorian line is a great buy for the casual blender user on a budget.

Vitamix 7500 Blender



For a blender made to withstand the toughest of recipes, Vitamix 7500 is an investment worth making. This professional-grade blender features a 2.2-peak-horsepower motor, high-quality stainless steel blades, 10 adjustable speeds, and the typical 64-ounce container for blending soups, smoothies, and sauces in large quantities. Even with its more compact design, this high-performance model offers full-sized power and durability.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

One of the most advanced blenders on the market, the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is a top-of-the-line model equipped with new-level features. This smart blender has all the bells and whistles of the classic Vitamix with the added bonus of a touchscreen display, five pre-programmed settings, and wireless connectivity. The Ascent motor base and Self-Detect containers work together to automatically detect the size of the container and adjust to blend according to volume and consistency. It also features a built-in programmable timer that turns the machine off when blending is done and it pairs with the Perfect Kitchen Scale for precise measuring and the Vitamix Perfect Blend app, which has 17 different programs and includes over 500 recipes.

Vitamix Immersion Blender

A handheld blender is a must for every kitchen and the Vitamix Immersion Blender puts the power of a full-sized blender in the palm of your hand. This small but mighty model has a 625-watt motor, five speeds, an LED light display, stainless steel blades with a scratch-resistant guard, and weighs just under 3 pounds. This versatility and a compact handheld device has a 4-minute run time and can be used to blend, mix, and purée directly in any container that has an opening of at least 3 inches wide.

Vitamix TurboBlend Three Speed

When you need a blender that does the basics, the TurboBlend Three-Speed will do the job. This affordable, non-digital model features manual controls with low, medium, and high speeds, a pulse button for rough chopping, and it includes a 64-ounce container and a 20-ounce travel container that is perfect for smaller batches.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

One of the best Vitamix’s for convenience and performance, the Ascent A2300 model is the choice for the smoothie connoisseur. It boasts the same smart features as the A3500 model like pre-programmed settings, a digital timer, wireless connectivity with self-detect technology, and pairs with the Vitamix Perfect Blend app and Perfect Kitchen Scale but with the bonus of a variable speed dial so you can manually fine-tune your recipes.

Vitamix One

The most affordable and easy-to-use model, the Vitamix One is the brand’s most basic blender. Perfect for simple recipes, it features a 1.2-horsepower motor with single-dial control, a 32-ounce container, stainless steel blades, and a mini tamper that helps process thick mixtures by removing air pockets that form during blending.

