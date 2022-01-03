The 9 Best Ninja Blenders On the Market Right Now

For years Ninja has been at the top of the shelves when it comes to mid-priced blenders that are powerful enough to compete with high-end brands. Known for being sturdy, affordable, and having some great features, the Ninja product line includes an extensive catalog of blenders each with unique features designed to more than just blend berries. From simple smoothie blenders to food processor/blender combos, there’s a Ninja out there that’s just the right mix for your kitchen and budget requirements. Here we’re breaking down the best Ninja blenders to fit almost every kitchen need.

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender

For a blender that can do it all, the Ninja Professional Blender is the one to pick. This simple-to-operate model features a 1,100-watt motor with three manual speeds, a pulse button, and six blades that can crush ice and blend smoothies with ease. Its large 72-ounce pitcher is perfect for big batch blending and it also comes with two 16-ounce cups with lids for single-serve portions on the go.

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

The Ninja Professional Plus is a streamlined high-powered blender that puts function over features. It boasts a powerful 1,400-watt motor with low, medium, and high speeds and three Auto-iQ presets for smoothies, crushed ice, and ice cream. Its 72-ounce pitcher is perfect for blending large or small quantities and along with the blades is dishwasher safe.

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System



More than just a blender, the Ninja Professional Plus is a “kitchen system” that combines a countertop blender, a personal blender, and a food processor all in one. This multitasking appliance can crush ice, blend smoothies, chop vegetables and even knead bread.

It’s equipped with two 24-ounce cups, a 64-ounce processor bowl, and a super handy dough blade. The system comes with three-speed manual controls and five different Auto-iQ preset programs for making smoothies, crushing ice, making juices, chopping, and kneading dough.

Ninja Compact Kitchen System



This compact version of the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System packs the same multifunctionality into a smaller space. Similar to the larger model, this streamlined blender comes includes a pulse button and three preset programs that chop, knead, and blend. In addition to the full-size 72-ounce pitcher, it comes with a 5-cup processor bowl and an 18-ounce single-serve cup.

Ninja BL480D Nutri Blender



Perfect for making small-batch blended drinks, the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ is a fast and powerful personal blender. With only two settings, blend and ultra blend, its 1,000-watt motor can liquefy ingredients like frozen fruit and nuts in a matter of seconds and the Auto-iQ technology automatically detects when your smoothie is perfectly pureed. This compact blender comes with two cups, in 18 and 24-ounces both with sip-and-seal lids for smooth portability.

Ninja HB152 Foodi Heat-iQ Blender



While this high-powered blender works wonders on the typical smoothies, what makes it so impressive is the ability to both blend and heat foods. It can chop, sauté, cook and blend ingredients all on its own and it even has a warming setting to keep your hot mix from going cold. This blender features an 800-watt heating element and manual controls for blending, cooking, pulsing at low, medium, or high speeds. It also comes with 12 different preset programs so you can make smoothies, soups, juices, ice cream, dips, and sauces plus sauté and infuse with the push of a button. The nonstick glass pitcher, self-clean function, and tamper accessory just add to this blender’s luxury.

Ninja QB1004 Blender/Food Processor



If you’re looking for a model that can make breakfast and meal prep a breeze then this mini blender/food processor combo is this Ninja model of your dreams. Not only does the Ninja Master Prep work differently than other blenders, but it also looks different, too. In place of manual settings, one large button controls everything from the power to the pulsing and blending, and instead of a motor base, this uses an interchangeable 450-watt power pod that fits on top of its custom containers. Which includes a 48-ounce pitcher for blending liquids, a 40-ounce bowl for food processing, a 16-ounce bowl for chopping, and two storage lids.

Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender



The Ninja BL610 Professional Blender is perfect if you’re searching for a simple but sturdy blender to make the best blended drinks—without breaking the bank. With just four settings, low, medium, high, and pulse, this isn’t the blender to use for complicated concoctions. However, what this model lacks in fancy functions it makes up for with serious wattage. Its 1,000-watt motor effortlessly crushes frozen goods and blends them into a puree that’s silky smooth. The 72-ounce container can fit up to 8 cups and is safe to toss in the dishwasher after use.

Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender



The Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender was made for the health-conscious blender shopper who has a lot of counter space. This heavy-duty model comes with smart features like Auto IQ timers but it also has some impressive additions that make this blender stand out. Starting with its high-performance 1,200-watt motor that powers its Nutri Ninja Pro extractor blades which can break down whole fruits, vegetables, ice, and seeds for maximum nutrient and vitamin extraction. The 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies that can be poured into an 18, 24, or 32-ounce to-go cup with a “sip and seal” lid for nutrient-rich drinks on the go.

