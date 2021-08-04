KitchenAid Mixers Get Huge Price Cut at Best Buy

If you’re looking to improve how efficiently you can mix, knead, and whip ingredients in the kitchen, we’ve found some fantastic price cuts on KitchenAid Mixers at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $430, saving you $70 on the usual price, or you can opt for the mixer alongside a metal food grinder attachment for just $530, also saving you $70. Both kitchen appliances are among the best stand mixers out there with plenty of reasons for you to want to invest in one right now. Be quick though as we can’t see stock staying at this price for long.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer — $430, was $500

Ordinarily priced at $500, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is easily one of the best food processors you can choose. An essential part of your kitchen, this is way more comprehensive than the best blenders you might have considered in the past. Designed with heavy, dense mixtures in mind, it has the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch with 10 speeds that mean you can thoroughly mix and knead. A 5-quart capacity gives you all the space while you can add on over 10 different attachments if you need more flexibility. 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl mean you get great mixing results every time. The mixer comes with a coated flat beater, coated power knead spiral dough hook, plus a wire whip so you’re good to go.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer and KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment — $530, was $600

Stretch the budget a little further and for an extra $100, you get to enjoy the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer along with a metal food grinder attachment. If you’re keen to make the perfect hamburger, this will help you a ton. Simply attach it to your KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and you can get creative with the fine, medium, and coarse grinding plates or the two sausage stuffer tubes. With a metal body, it’s perfect for pre-chilling to maintain a cold grinding temperature so you get a clean grind every time. A large removable food tray makes it possible to process more ingredients in one batch, meaning you can batch prepare plenty of sausages efficiently. It’s a great way to add meat preparation to your stand mixer for less.

Editors' Recommendations