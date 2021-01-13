  1. Food & Drink

The Best Cheap Air Fryer Deals for January 2021

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, you’ll be pleased to learn there are plenty of excellent choices that won’t break your budget. When you shop for the best air fryers to buy for your kitchen, keep in mind that if you avoid models that promise to replace your stove, oven, and microwave, you can purchase an excellent easy-to-use-and-clean air fryer and get change from a C-note. We’ve done the groundwork for you and lined up the best cheap air fryer deals available today.

Today’s Best Cheap Air Fryer Deals:
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $270
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bella - 1.6-qt. Analog Air Fryer

$50
An Air fryer for $20? Yep. This 1.6-quart air fryer is big enough to prepare up to 1.3 lb. of food at a time. Plus, its pan is dishwasher safe.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$100 $125
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Air Fryer

$80 $100
Enjoy snack food in a healthier way with this air fryer. A true versatile kitchen device, it can also broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer, Toaster Oven, and Rotisserie Oven

$100 $150
The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer also can bake, toast, roast, broil, dehydrate, and rotissierie cook.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

$80 $120
GoWise USA's 5-quart air fryer and dehydrator has three stackable racks for making your own dried fruit or veggie snacks or jerky. LED digital controls with eight presets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$190 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker 3-Qt

$65 $90
This Dash air fryer helps reduce added fat by 70 to 80% by using air to crisp food instead of oil. The 3-quart capacity makes it large enough to fit enough ingredients for a family.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Chefman TurboFry 3.6 Quart Air Fryer Oven

$45 $60
Healthy cooking with manual time and temperature controls make the Chefman TurboFry easy to use. The Chefman has a 3.6-quart basket and a 60-minute timer.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8qt. 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$150 $180
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Instant Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer

$110 $140
Go pro with the Instant Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer. Enjoy deep-fried taste without the unhealthy oil. You can air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate, and rotisserie.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Chefman Digital 6.5 Liter Air Fryer Oven

$94
Large size 6.5-quart ChefMan Digital Air Fryer and Oven lets you cook much larger quantities of family favorites to serve more people or for larger servings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$180 $200
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer

$117 $130
This family-sized air fryer is also a dehydrator, convection oven, and rotisserie cooker. Use this appliance to create healthy meal and snakes without a big mess.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja 4-qt. Digital Air Fryer

$100 $130
Use the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer with digital controls for air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating food and snacks.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$300 $330
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness at a touch of a button in no time at all. And since you're using little to no oil, it sure is a healthier option
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

$100 $185
The Cuisinart Air Fryer has cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food and has a viewing window so you can watch the progress.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer

$54 $99
This 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or air fry all your favorite foods like french fries, chicken tenders, and more. It fits up to two pounds of food, and it's easy to clean.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$81 $110
Digital controls enable eight cooking functions with the 5.8-quart GoWise USA air fryer. Presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose an Air Fryer

Here’s a clean little secret: Air fryers aren’t just about healthy cooking. For sure, whipping up a batch of wings or fries in an air fryer turns out food that’s not soggy with unhealthy fats such as you get with deep frying. However, safer food is only part of the appeal that’s driven air fryer sales to atmospheric levels. The secret: Cooking with an air fryer is fast and easy. Cleanup is a breeze, too  — actually, a quick wipe with moist a paper towel is often all it takes. To simplify your search, here are the major considerations to keep in mind when you shop for an air fryer.

  • Cost: How many wings can you actually eat in one sitting? That’s a rhetorical question, but the point is you don’t have to spend big bucks when you shop for an air fryer. If you’re cooking for yourself or one other person, keep it simple and you can choose from a selection of fully-functional brand name models for under $100. To keep your cost under $100, you can usually find name brand air fryers between $40 to $80. A model in that price range will most likely have manual controls, not digital (see below), but that’s not a big whoop. A sub-C-note air fryer likely won’t be able to double as a grill, a rotisserie cooker, or a dehydrator (see further below), but if all you want is a countertop appliance for air frying, keeping it simple keeps money in your bank account.
  • Size: Air fryer size is measured in the quart capacity of the frying basket. There are no official size benchmarks, but relative sizes are in roughly 2-quart increments. So, an air fryer with a 2-quart or smaller basket is small, good for one or two people or a small batch of appetizers for a larger group. Fryers with baskets that hold about 6-quarts, generally from 5.5 to 6.5 quarts, are considered large, sometimes designated as XL or XXL models. If you’re cooking for a family of 6 or more or hosting a bunch of people at a post-pandemic party, buy a large one. In between, at roughly 4 quarts, are the normal, medium-sized, or regular models, only no one calls them that. An air fryer with a 3.6-quart or 4-quart basket is the right size for a family of 3-5 people. Most air frying recipes are based on a medium-sized basket. There isn’t all that much difference in cost between the sizes, but larger models can take up a disproportionate amount of counter space. Also, since air frying cooks food with a fan that blows heated air over the food, a large-capacity model is more likely to have a bigger fan and it can be noisy.
  • Controls: Less expensive air fryers have manual controls. Since all you care about is temperature and cooking time, a single manual rotating dial is all you need. If you buy an air fryer that includes presets for various types of food and can also roast, bake, dehydrate, and so-on, digital controls are helpful. Just remember you probably need to keep the owners’ manual handy and you’ll definitely pay more.
  • Versatility: If you’re shopping for an air fryer for wings and fries, then stick with a single-purpose model to keep everything simple (and easy and cheap). Basic air fryer models look like especially fat eggs with the top sliced off and a single vertical handle in the lower middle that you use to pull out and insert the frying basket. Air fryers that look like toaster ovens or microwave ovens can often take the place of a multitude of cooking appliances. There’s almost no end to the variety of cooking functions you can enjoy with a multifunction air fryer. Convection cooking is common, as are roasting, baking, grilling, dehydrating, and on and on. If you’re searching for a cheap air fryer, chances are you don’t need other functions, because they’ll cost you. If, however, you’d like a highly versatile multifunction cooker that includes air frying — and you have the counter space and the budget to pay the tab, there are plenty of choices that typically cost $200 to $600.
  • Cleanup: A simple, single-basket air fryer often requires very little cleaning. With some recipes, wiping the inside of the basket with a wet paper towel may suffice, at least between batches of wings. Otherwise, dishwasher-safe baskets keep it simple. Note that larger, more versatile, and more expensive models will likely require more effort to keep clean.

