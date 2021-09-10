  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get a Mini Food Processor for Next to Nothing With This Best Buy Deal

By
Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper on a kitchen countertop surrounded by vegetables.

Dicing and chopping veggies is rarely fun but it’s just about to get a whole lot easier once you buy the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper for just $20 at Best Buy right now. Saving you $20 on the usual price, it’s the ideal timesaver for your kitchen making it far easier to slice and dice rather than using knives. At 50% off the usual price and a fantastic bargain, you’ll need to be quick to get this sweet offer in your home. Stock is sure to be limited.

The Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper is ideal for food prep. With dual-function speed controls, you can easily chop, dice, mince, and puree everything possible. That goes for whether you’re making your favorite dips, sauces, salsas, or simply need to dice up some vegetables ready for cooking later. Far cheaper and smaller than the best food processors, it’s a great way of cutting down on meal prep time.

It’s super simple to use, too, thanks to one-touch operation that means all you need to do is press one button to get started. A 3-cup capacity means it can easily prepare family-size portions or your weekly food prep and it’s so satisfying watching the results emerge. Even when it comes to clean-up duty, you won’t have to worry as the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper offers a removable stainless steel blade that’s dishwasher safe.

Everything about the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper has convenience in mind so you can spend less time preparing your meals and more time simply enjoying the results. If you can’t justify the cost of a full food processor, it’s the ideal alternative for those with smaller kitchens or who simply need a basic appliance.

Ordinarily priced at $40, the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper is just $20 right now at Best Buy. Snap it up now while stocks last. You’ll love how much easier it makes your life.

More Kitchen Deals

Looking to expand your kitchen gadget collection even further? We also have some great Ninja deals including all the best products that Ninja offers including blenders and pressure cookers. Alternatively, check out the best Instant Pot deals to change how you prepare and cook forever. Whatever you choose, your cooking experience just got even better and more efficient.

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

$231 $450
Innovative dual cook and speed convection with 15 cooking functions and spacious 0.95 cubic-foot oven. LED buttons, digital controls, and internal light. Oven fits a 13" pizza or 9" x 13" baking pan.
Buy at Amazon

GE 4-piece stylish finish kitchen package

$3,474 $3,550
GE bundle includes a 24.8-cu. ft. French door refrigerator, 1.6-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave, 5.0-cu. ft. free-standing gas range, and a 48-decibel dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker with Bluetooth

$99 $130
Cook food perfectly every time by circulating water at the exact temperature. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to manage cook time and temperature. Great for chicken, fish, beef, pork, and eggs.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$66 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid counter-depth style and convection cooking package

$6,620 $7,020
Package includes a 22.6-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 1.9-cu. ft. microwave with sensor, 5.8-cu. ft. slide-in gas convection range, and a44-decibel 3-rack dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

Amana sleek 4-piece kitchen bundle

$2,504 $2,708
Package includes 24.5-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 1.6-cu. ft. microwave, 5.1-cu. ft. freestanding gas range, and a 24-inch build-in dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Just Slashed $500 off This Bowflex Exercise Bike

Bowflex IC Bike Series on a white background.

Where To Buy the Best Face Masks Available Now

The 11 Best Temporary Tattoos That Are Worth a Try

The 13 Best Western Movies To Watch Right Now

How To Watch Starz for Free: Can You Sign Up Without Paying a Dime?

everything you need to know before watch power book iii raising kanan

How To Make the Best Spaghetti Sauce, According to Jamie Oliver

sunday gravy tomato sauce pasta pot

The 27 Best Vinyl Records and More: What You Need To Know About Vinyl

Jason Momoa Goes Black and Blue in an ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Sneak Peek

Jason Momoa sporting his new suit as the King of Atlantis in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

The 8 Best Free Travel Apps You Should Never Journey Without This Fall

A man looks at his phone while exploring the city on a sunny day.

Camp a Lot? Ecoflow Is Having a Massive Sale on Outdoor Portable Power Stations

this portable battery will keep your entire home running for a week ecoflow delta pro up close and personal

How To Make Beurre Blanc, the Ultimate Butter Sauce

A pan of blanc sauce.

This Nespresso and Milk Frother Combo Is Super Cheap at Amazon Today

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker on a white background.

Steven Green Is Changing What It Means To Be a Male Model

steven green model feature shows big guys can be sex symbols too