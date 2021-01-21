The Best Cheap Ninja Deals for January 2021

Remember when you were a kid and being a ninja was pretty much your only goal in life? We’d make those paper ninja stars and throw them around the playground until we got our friend in the eye, and then it was all over. Perhaps this is why we’re so drawn to Ninja kitchen products. Besides the fact that all their stuff is great, we identify with the brand name because it’s something our inner child always wanted but was just out of reach. It proves all great marketers understand psychology. If you’re looking for some cheap Ninja products to get in touch with your inner child, we searched far and wide to bring you the best Ninja deals on the internet.

What Different Ninja Appliances Are There?

In case you bought every cheap Ninja product you’ve seen and worried you missed something, we took the liberty of breaking down everything Ninja has to offer by category. Ninja breaks down its appliances into six main categories.

The thing to be aware of with Ninja is that almost all the and’s products are multi-functional. For instance, you can roast in an oven, grill, or pressure cooker, and you can also air fry in a pressure cooker, grill, or oven. When considering which appliance to purchase, it’s important to remember that whatever category the product falls under, it’s designed to be that appliance first. Then, all the other features are secondary. Meaning, if your main goal is to have an air fryer, and all the other features would be nice but aren’t deal-breakers, then you should probably get an air fryer.

Pressure Cookers

Pressure cookers are by far the most versatile products offered by Ninja. If your goal is to have the one Ninja appliance that can do it all, you should definitely consider one. They offer four different models ranging from 7 to 11 cooking functions.

Indoor Grills

The Ninja indoor grill series has easily dethroned the Foreman Grill as king of the indoor grill. Grills range from offering 4 to 6 different cooking functions. Also, when you buy one through the Ninja website they throw in a ton of great freebies.

Blenders/Food Processors

Blenders and food processors were Ninja’s flagship products, and like all their appliances, the company is continuously improving them. There are six different blending/food processing systems to choose from with 4 to 12 different levels of Auto-iQ programmed functions.

Ovens

The Ninja ovens are the newest line of products Ninja offers. There are only two to choose from currently; however, both come with many excellent features that will deliver on almost any cooking need you have. So get ready to kick that old toaster oven to the curb.

Air Fryers

Ninja is a leading name in the air fryer market, offering two different models ranging in capacity and function. The main difference between the two is the Ninja Foodie 6-in-1 has Dual Zone technology. That means you can fry two different foods, in separate baskets, at different temperatures, at the same time!

Coffee/Tea Makers

Ninja hasn’t forgotten about all you coffee lovers. It’s got four different sophisticated coffee/tea systems that will turn you into an at-home barista in no time.

