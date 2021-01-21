  1. Food & Drink

The Best Cheap Ninja Deals for January 2021

By

Remember when you were a kid and being a ninja was pretty much your only goal in life? We’d make those paper ninja stars and throw them around the playground until we got our friend in the eye, and then it was all over. Perhaps this is why we’re so drawn to Ninja kitchen products. Besides the fact that all their stuff is great, we identify with the brand name because it’s something our inner child always wanted but was just out of reach. It proves all great marketers understand psychology. If you’re looking for some cheap Ninja products to get in touch with your inner child, we searched far and wide to bring you the best Ninja deals on the internet.

Today’s Best Cheap Ninja Deals
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (Renewed)

$180 $250
The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one. Cook your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, snacks, and desserts to perfection. This renewed unit works like new backed by a 90-day guarantee.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker OP300

$169 $229
The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one. So, you can pressure cook a chicken and then crisp the skin all in the same appliance.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

$155 $200
This brew system is like having a barista at home. Whip up any of the 5 different brew styles with use of a built-in frother and brew basket. It also comes with a carafe and 6 different serving sizes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Kitchen Collection

$280 $330
Not only do you get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fry, but also the Foodi Smart Thermometer, a grill roast rack, kebab skewers, the crisper basket, and bonus gifts!
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$210 $220
This Ninja Foodi indoor grill is a true versatile kitchen device. Use it to whip up healthy fried snacks or grill indoors, smoke-free.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Blender BL621

$100 $140
This Ninja Pro blender lets you have freshly prepped beverages on the go with its 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cup while the lidded 72-ounce container lets you blend larger batches of fruits and veggies.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D)

$80 $100
The smart bullet blender's Auto-iQ tech saves you the guesswork with a one-touch operation. Each pre-programmed setting serves to deliver consistent results with max nutrient and vitamin extraction.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single-Serve Blender (BL450)

$59 $79
Nutri Ninja's Pro single-serve blender crushes through ice, seeds, skins, and stems so that you can enjoy smooth and personalized 18- or 24-ounce drinks in no time at all.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$210 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$180 $200
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor with 1500W Auto-iQ Base

$160 $260
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is equipped to pulverize ice, whole fruits, and vegetables to help you create nutrient rich drinks and meals in a timely manner.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$180 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster SP101

$210 $220
The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster does much more than expected. This counter space-saving appliance can also air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, dehydrate, and keep food warm.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$280 $330
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness at a touch of a button in no time at all. And since you're using little to no oil, it sure is a healthier option
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

Ninja AF101 4-qt. Air Fryer

$100 $130
Enjoy delicious fried food with less oil and no guilt by getting your hands on this air fryer. Other functions include Max Crisp, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja® Foodi™ OP401 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

$249 $299
No matter how experienced you are in the kitchen, the Ninja Foodi OP401 pressure cooker is the easiest way to make preparing your world-famous recipes as easy as pie.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $270
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Ultimate Cookware Collection

$299
Everything you need to take your cookware to the next level. Ninja's ultimate collection includes essential like a Sauté Pan and a 6.5-Quart Stock Pot. Plus check out the bonus gifts included as well!
Buy at Ninja

What Different Ninja Appliances Are There?

In case you bought every cheap Ninja product you’ve seen and worried you missed something, we took the liberty of breaking down everything Ninja has to offer by category. Ninja breaks down its appliances into six main categories.

The thing to be aware of with Ninja is that almost all the and’s products are multi-functional. For instance, you can roast in an oven, grill, or pressure cooker, and you can also air fry in a pressure cooker, grill, or oven. When considering which appliance to purchase, it’s important to remember that whatever category the product falls under, it’s designed to be that appliance first. Then, all the other features are secondary. Meaning, if your main goal is to have an air fryer, and all the other features would be nice but aren’t deal-breakers, then you should probably get an air fryer.

Pressure Cookers

Pressure cookers are by far the most versatile products offered by Ninja. If your goal is to have the one Ninja appliance that can do it all, you should definitely consider one. They offer four different models ranging from 7 to 11 cooking functions.

Indoor Grills

The Ninja indoor grill series has easily dethroned the Foreman Grill as king of the indoor grill. Grills range from offering 4 to 6 different cooking functions. Also, when you buy one through the Ninja website they throw in a ton of great freebies.

Blenders/Food Processors

Blenders and food processors were Ninja’s flagship products, and like all their appliances, the company is continuously improving them. There are six different blending/food processing systems to choose from with 4 to 12 different levels of Auto-iQ programmed functions.

Ovens

The Ninja ovens are the newest line of products Ninja offers. There are only two to choose from currently; however, both come with many excellent features that will deliver on almost any cooking need you have. So get ready to kick that old toaster oven to the curb.

Air Fryers

Ninja is a leading name in the air fryer market, offering two different models ranging in capacity and function. The main difference between the two is the Ninja Foodie 6-in-1 has Dual Zone technology.  That means you can fry two different foods, in separate baskets, at different temperatures, at the same time!

Coffee/Tea Makers

Ninja hasn’t forgotten about all you coffee lovers. It’s got four different sophisticated coffee/tea systems that will turn you into an at-home barista in no time.

Editors' Recommendations

The 9 Best Teriyaki Sauces to Buy in 2021

best teriyaki sauce asian inspired meatball lettuce wrap

The 9 Best Milk Frothers for Creamy Coffee

best coffee beans

The Best Cheap Instant Pot Deals for January 2021

best instant pot deals banner instant1

The Best Cheap Air Fryer Deals for January 2021

bella air fryer prime day deal 2020

The 8 Best Champagnes Under $100 to Bring in 2021

best champagne under 100 bottles dollars 2021

The Best Champagnes for New Year’s Eve and All of Your Celebrations

best champagnes serving drinks for new years party

How to Serve and Enjoy Champagne

pro tips on how to serve enjoy champagne serving 2021

How To Make the Best Deviled Eggs Recipe for New Year’s Eve

deviled egg crack shack recipe

The Best Champagne for Mimosas in 2021

Best Cheap Sparkling Wines: Affordable Bottles of Bubbly to Pop Right Now

affordable sparkling wines

The Best New Year’s Eve Cocktails To Celebrate 2021 in Style

The Best Spirits for Spiked Hot Cocoa, According to Bartenders

best spirits spiked hot cocoa chocolate served in vintage mugs with marshmallows

The 9 Best Dutch Ovens for Your Kitchen in 2021

best dutch ovens oven