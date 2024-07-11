This Ninja grill and smoker simulates cooking on a wood fire — It’s $55 off

The early Prime Day deals are floating around if you care to shop now, a week before the big event kicks off. You wouldn’t think so, but now is a great time to capitalize on all of the retailers online who are trying to compete and drop their prices. Some deals are hit or miss, but some are fantastic and worth grabbing before they sell out, just like the current deal on Ninja’s OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL grill. It’s a 7-in-1 grill and smoker that simulates cooking your food on a wood fire. It’s packed with features like Bluetooth app connectivity, two built-in thermometers, and more. It can even air fry your food. Usually $450, it’s $395 right now with the limited-time deal, but it won’t last long.

Why you should buy this Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL grill

This 7-in-1 functional outdoor grill can roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, air fry, grill, and BBQ smoke your food. Try doing that with your average grill. Plus, it has Bluetooth connectivity and syncs with a mobile app to take all of the guesswork out of cooking your meats. What does that mean, exactly? You can monitor and control cooking times, receive real-time notifications, and look at quick-access cooking charts all from your phone.

Recommended Videos

But don’t worry — this thing absolutely can cook. It simulates using a real wood fire, and even though it is powered by electricity, you can use real wood pellets to add flavor. The smoker is also foolproof and allows you to make delicious, crispy meats and foods without searing or burning them beyond recognition.

Dual thermometers allow you to cook, monitor, and adjust temperatures for up to two proteins simultaneously. Plus, the 180 square inches of cooking space is plenty of room to cook even an entire family meal — it fits two full racks of ribs, ten burgers, four pounds of wings, a whole 10-pound brisket, or two 7-pound chickens. That’s a lot of food.

Usually $450, this deal shaves about $55 off the price and brings it down to a more reasonable $395. But it’s a limited-time deal, which means once it’s gone, it’s gone for good, and we’re not exactly sure how long it will stick around. We don’t recommend waiting if you’re interested.