 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This badass Traeger Ironwood 885 grill and smoker with WiFi is over $300 off

By
Traeger Ironwood 885 grill and smoker with WiFi Prime Day deal
Traeger

There are grills, and then there are Traeger grills. And then there is this Ironwood 885 Traeger combo grill and smoker with WiFi built-in. Why must it have modern electronics, you ask? The Traeger app simply allows you to connect and control the grill from anywhere. That’s not going to be as useful when you’re cooking burgers or hot dogs, but for those extended meat smokes, let’s say it’s a game-changer. Traeger also says after you use this grill, you’ll “never use gas or charcoal again,” and honestly, that checks out. It uses real wood pellets to give your food a wood-fired taste. But let’s put a pin in that. What we’re really here to discuss is the Prime Day deal that shaves over $300 off the price. Usually $1,500, you can grab the Traeger Ironwood 885 electric wood pellet grill and smoker for — drumroll please — $1,187. Noice.

What’s the deal with the Traeger Ironwood 885 electric grill and smoker?

What can you expect? Optimized cooking results thanks to even temperatures, superior taste thanks to the wood pellets, and plenty of grilling space with 885 square feet — enough to cook ten chickens, seven rib racks, or nine pork butts. A built-in meat probe collects essential temperatures, which you can monitor anywhere thanks to the WiFi connectivity and Traeger mobile app. More importantly, you can also control your grill from anywhere, setting timers, adjusting temps, and monitoring your meals. You can even remotely monitor pellet levels to know exactly when you need to pick up more and refill.

Recommended Videos

The system is designed to be set-and-forget friendly. Add the wood pellets to the hopper, turn on the grill, select a desired temperature, and sit back and let the food cook, roast, sear, smoke, or whatever you want to do. The enclosed system works without problems, even in cold weather. A downdraft exhaust system keeps fresh smoke flowing over the food, giving it that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Normally, this Traeger Grill would set you back $1,500 big ones. But thanks to the current Prime Day deal, you can save over $300 and grab it for $1,187 instead. That’s a hell of a steal for one badass grill and smoker combo, and that’s before you even factor in the smart WiFi functionality. What are we having for dinner? The answer is meat. Smoked and wood-fired meat.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Ninja grill and smoker simulates cooking on a wood fire — It’s $55 off
Ninja OG951 Woodfire Grill used for cookout

The early Prime Day deals are floating around if you care to shop now, a week before the big event kicks off. You wouldn't think so, but now is a great time to capitalize on all of the retailers online who are trying to compete and drop their prices. Some deals are hit or miss, but some are fantastic and worth grabbing before they sell out, just like the current deal on Ninja's OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL grill. It's a 7-in-1 grill and smoker that simulates cooking your food on a wood fire. It's packed with features like Bluetooth app connectivity, two built-in thermometers, and more. It can even air fry your food. Usually $450, it's $395 right now with the limited-time deal, but it won't last long.

 
Why you should buy this Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL grill

Read more
This Cuisinart portable gas grill is 39% off for a limited time
cuisinart petit gourmet tabletop portable gas grill deal gilt march 2024

Grilling season is in full swing, and if you don't own a grill yet, here's an offer from Gilt that you may want to shop -- the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill at 39% off, which pulls its price down to just $165 from $274. There's a lot of interest in grill deals right now, so we don't expect this offer to last long. If you want to pocket the savings of $109, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible, because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill
The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill is the perfect companion for a small family or a couple. It features a 145-square-inch grilling surface that's large enough for a hearty meal, and it will get the cooking done quickly because it heats up faster than a full-sized grill while consuming far less gas. The gas grill also comes with a spill-resistant drip tray so you can collect and properly dispose of all the juices, and a VersaStand integrated adjustable telescoping base that allows it to quickly transform from tabletop use to floor stand use.

Read more
The best rums for your summer daiquiri
Picking the right rum for your daiquiri is extremely important, so we're here to help
Daiquiri with lime

 

Many classic cocktails are perfectly suited for summer sipping. We’re talking about the gin and tonic, whiskey highball, Negroni, daiquiri, and more. And while we could write an article about summery cocktails (and we did), today it's the daiquiris time to shine.

Read more