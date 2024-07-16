This badass Traeger Ironwood 885 grill and smoker with WiFi is over $300 off

There are grills, and then there are Traeger grills. And then there is this Ironwood 885 Traeger combo grill and smoker with WiFi built-in. Why must it have modern electronics, you ask? The Traeger app simply allows you to connect and control the grill from anywhere. That’s not going to be as useful when you’re cooking burgers or hot dogs, but for those extended meat smokes, let’s say it’s a game-changer. Traeger also says after you use this grill, you’ll “never use gas or charcoal again,” and honestly, that checks out. It uses real wood pellets to give your food a wood-fired taste. But let’s put a pin in that. What we’re really here to discuss is the Prime Day deal that shaves over $300 off the price. Usually $1,500, you can grab the Traeger Ironwood 885 electric wood pellet grill and smoker for — drumroll please — $1,187. Noice.

What’s the deal with the Traeger Ironwood 885 electric grill and smoker?

What can you expect? Optimized cooking results thanks to even temperatures, superior taste thanks to the wood pellets, and plenty of grilling space with 885 square feet — enough to cook ten chickens, seven rib racks, or nine pork butts. A built-in meat probe collects essential temperatures, which you can monitor anywhere thanks to the WiFi connectivity and Traeger mobile app. More importantly, you can also control your grill from anywhere, setting timers, adjusting temps, and monitoring your meals. You can even remotely monitor pellet levels to know exactly when you need to pick up more and refill.

The system is designed to be set-and-forget friendly. Add the wood pellets to the hopper, turn on the grill, select a desired temperature, and sit back and let the food cook, roast, sear, smoke, or whatever you want to do. The enclosed system works without problems, even in cold weather. A downdraft exhaust system keeps fresh smoke flowing over the food, giving it that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Normally, this Traeger Grill would set you back $1,500 big ones. But thanks to the current Prime Day deal, you can save over $300 and grab it for $1,187 instead. That’s a hell of a steal for one badass grill and smoker combo, and that’s before you even factor in the smart WiFi functionality. What are we having for dinner? The answer is meat. Smoked and wood-fired meat.