This ThermoPro meat thermometer is $70 off as an early Prime Day deal

A smart thermometer can really eliminate the guesswork of grilling and cooking. How? In addition to showing the exact temperature of your meat and food, they come with smart app controls to enhance the experience. For example, you can use your phone to track and monitor cooking times, select from preset temperatures for optimal cooking conditions, and more. That is precisely what the ThermoPro Twin TempSpike wireless meat thermometer offers. It comes with two Bluetooth-enabled meat probes, which you can use to monitor and keep an eye on your grilling sessions. It also comes with a booster and standalone display that you can use if you don’t want to connect your phone. But right now, for Prime Day, it’s $70 off, down from $180 to $110 as a limited-time discount. If you love grilling, you’ll want to check this out. After you grab one of the best Blackstone Prime Day deals, of course.

Why you should buy the ThermoPro Twin TempSpike wireless meat thermometer

If you’re an excellent cook, do you need a smart thermometer? No, probably not, but that’s not why you’d get something like this anyway. It’s for convenience. We all know it can be a pain to walk away from the grill to grab another beer, tend to kids, or converse with company. This smart thermometer makes it both easier and relatively safer. You can monitor your food from your phone or at least monitor the temperatures and cooking times.

It will send alerts about internal and ambient temperatures, so you’ll know immediately if your grill is too hot, even with the cover closed. The smart app offers many features and controls that can change your cooking game. Monitor estimated cooking times, access preset and desired temperature settings, receive real-time alerts, and check out your cooking stats — who doesn’t love to track their progress?

The kit has a standalone display if you don’t want to use the mobile app. It’s backlit, too, so you can still see the LCD in the evening or at night. Two probes give you double monitoring or inject them in separate slabs of meat and monitor more than one cutlet at once. USDA presets allow you to fine-tune your cooking for optimal temperatures and times, which is helpful if you don’t know those recommendations already.

Of course, the best part is that the ThermoPro Twin TempSpike is on sale for Prime Day earlier than the main event. You can grab that deal right now, saving $70 and getting the kit for just $110. However, it’s a limited-time deal, so we’re not sure how long it will be available.