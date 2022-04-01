Blender Deals — Save on Top-Rated Oster and Ninja Models

When seeking out the best blenders, you also want to save plenty of cash. Blending food often means you get the most from your produce, so why wouldn’t you want to get the most from your money? That’s why we’ve taken a look at all the best blender deals and picked out some great bargains. Read on while we take you through why each choice is worthy of your time and money.

Best Blender Deals

Oster MyBlend Personal Blender — $20, Was $25

Why Buy

Simple to use

One-touch controls

Travel friendly

Easy to clean

The Oster MyBlend Personal Blender keeps things simple. If you just need a blender for personal use, and you’d like to be able to take it to different locations with you, then this is the ideal blender. While it’s a little small for the whole family to take advantage of, it’s a great basic blender if you’re just starting out on maintaining a healthier lifestyle. All you need to do is fill its reusable sports bottle with your favorite fruits, vegetables, shakes, and more, before touching the button to blend it up. Hold the button in for as long as you need to, gaining the consistency that suits your needs the most. Whether you want a chunky smoothie or something more sauce-like, the Oster MyBlend Personal Blender can make that possible.

It offers 400 watts of blending power, so it’s capable of breaking down tough ingredients. It can blend through even the toughest fruits and vegetables out there, proving ideal if you’re in a rush and don’t want to spend too long preparing your ingredients. Ideal for shakes, juices, and more, it all blends straight into its 30-ounce sports bottle, so you can immediately take it out with you. The bottle is BPA-free for added safety, plus you can toss it in the dishwasher to clean it. Impact resistant with a travel-friendly carrying lid, it’s simple to take the bottle with you to the park, gym, work, or elsewhere. The Oster MyBlend Personal Blender’s blade is also easy to remove for cleaning purposes.

If you’re looking for a personal drink, you can’t go wrong with the Oster MyBlend Personal Blender. It’s easy to add to your morning food preparation so you’re guaranteed a nutritious drink while on the move.

Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender — $30, Was $60

Why Buy

Able to chop as well as blend

4-point design for precision

Effective insulation

Five speeds

The Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender can help you with multiple different tasks in the kitchen. Rather than focusing solely on making you delicious smoothies, it’s also highly capable of producing fantastic soups. If you hate prepping veggies and fruit by cutting them up by hand and squishing them down, you’re going to love how much time and effort this blender saves you. With it sitting on your countertop taking up barely any room, all you need to do is set it up by filling it with food, and the Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender does the rest of the work for you.

It offers five different speeds, including a mixture of low, medium, high, and pulse settings. That way, it can cope with the softest of fruits without completely pulverizing them as well as tackling harder and more dense veggies, too. It can offer up chunk-free smoothies and shakes, and also puree soups and even make tasty salsas. That’s because it doesn’t just stop at blending. Its stainless steel Crush Pro 4 blade has a four-point design that can pulverize and chop with expert precision. By doing so, you can make a delicious salsa without having to worry about all the finer cutting that’s usually required.

To assist it, the Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender has a ColeTherm hollow polyester insulation that provides better heat retention with less weight. It also has a Duralast All Metal Drive that allows you to blend up to 10,000 smoothies without a problem. Dishwasher safe, it’s a breeze to clean up afterward too. Whether you’re looking to cook up a storm or create some tasty drinks, the Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender has it all.

Ninja Nutri-Blender — $40, Was $60

Why Buy

Powerful motor

Impressive set of blades

Can crush ice

Blends into travel friendly mugs

The Ninja Nutri-Blender is a stylish personal blender that’s all about ensuring you get the drinks you deserve every day, and with barely any hassle. It’s able to power through fruits, veggies, and even ice thanks to its powerful 600 watt push-to-blend motor base. You really don’t have to think too hard with this one, as convenience is everything. It offers pro extractor blades that can crush ice as well as break up whole fruits and veggies. That way, you don’t have to worry about removing rinds, and you get the most nutritious experience, too. It’s the ultimate time-saver while also giving you extra nutrients.

The Ninja Nutri-Blender blends all its contents down directly into the included 20-ounce Ninja To-Go Cup so you can head straight out with a delicious drink ready and waiting for you. All you have to do is twist on a spout lid to be safe while on the move. It even comes with a recipe book to give you some ideas about what to conjure up.

Simple to use, the Ninja Nutri-Blender is quite elegant to look at, thanks to its lamp-style design. Every component is essential so it keeps clutter to the minimum. The bottom has the motor base, followed by the blades, with the top part being where you place the cup. Hold it down and the Ninja Nutri-Blender does all the hard work without you even needing to press any buttons. Once you’re done, it’s easy to clean, with the cups, lids, and blade assembly all being dishwasher safe. Compact and easily hidden away on your countertop, it’s the blender you’ll wonder how you lived without.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender — $130, Was $200

Why Buy

Extensive settings

Built-in food processor

Able to make ice cream

Heavy-duty plastic pitcher

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is easily one of the best Ninja blenders out there. We’re talking Swiss Army knife level of competency here with it able to replace so many of the more tedious tasks within your kitchen. Designed to benefit the whole family, you can use it to mix, blend, juice, and process all your favorite foods in no time. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity, a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor, and two 16-ounce single-serving blender cups that have built-in blades for aded convenience. In addition, you also get a heavy-duty plastic pitcher that offers scratch-resistant durability while also being lightweight, too. That means despite its size, it’s easier to lift and pour with.

When it comes to power, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System offers 1,500 watts. Expect professional grade level of blending, with the blender capable of turning frozen fruit into smoothies within seconds. It can easily crush the toughest foods without a problem. That’s thanks to it having three different speed settings that target different food types. High, low, and pulse functions serve you well here, with individual cup settings for customized recipes. A choice of four blades for customized blending further assists with a six-blade assembly for large smoothies and juices, a four-blade assembly for food processing, a dough blade for mixing breads, and a single-serve one for individual cups.

Able to mince, chop, grind, and blend everything from bread dough to veggies and fruit, all without turning anything into mush, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a fantastic blender that’s supremely powerful. It can even mix up homemade ice cream in minutes, saving you the effort of doing things manually. It’s the one gadget you’ll always keep coming back to use more.

When Are the Best Blender Deals?

Knowing the right time to buy a blender can save you a lot of cash. Of course, there’s a catch. Do you need the blender right now? If you’re used to blending you own drinks and your existing one has just died, you really need to replace it immediately. Waiting for better sales doesn’t really feel worth it if you’re missing out on a delicious drink each day — in which case, buy now. Generally, blender sales carry on throughout the year, so when you spot one that works for you, don’t be wary about hitting that buy button.

If you’re dipping your toe into the blender world or you’re willing to wait, however, there are better times to find the best blender deals. Prime Day is the next big event. It happens in the summer as a celebration of Amazon’s birthday, but it’s no longer restricted to solely Amazon sales. These days, many retailers are keen to embrace the sales season and offer deep discounts, especially on sought-after kitchen appliances like blenders. It can be worth waiting until Prime Day if you’re able to. You’ve still got plenty of summer to enjoy an iced smoothie, after all.

Alternatively, waiting until later in the year could be even better. In late November, you get Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Occurring the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is a pretty sweet time to enjoy deep discounts on popular devices like blenders. Of course, you need to be willing to wait until the year is almost over. You may not wish to do this. Worst of all, you may not be able to afford to wait, given the expenses like gifts and travel that come with the holiday season.

Simply put, the best blender deals occur when you need one and you can afford one. Waiting may give you a better discount, but that doesn’t always mean it’s wise to hold on.

