Early Prime deal: This Ninja Foodi air fryer can cook two meals at once

If you’ve never cooked food in an air fryer before, you’re missing out. It deep-fries foods, so they’re nice and crunchy without most of the fatty oils. That, in itself, makes much healthier foods and snacks with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Well, Ninja has a two-basket air fryer available as an early prime deal, and it’s phenomenal. The Ninja Foodi DZ201 DualZone two-basket air fryer is only $160 right now via Amazon, normally $200. That saves you $40. It can roast, broil, dehydrate, bake, reheat, and air fry your meals, and since there are two baskets, you can make enough for your entire family at once. Cook two meals simultaneously or throw a main course in one basket and sides in the other. We should warn you this is a limited-time deal.

Here’s why you should consider buying the Ninja Foodi DZ201 DualZone two-basket air fryer

This air fryer can handle six different functions with cooking space spread across two sizable baskets. It can air fry, air broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat foods, with individual settings for each basket. In other words, you can cook a meal or snack one way in one basket and use an entirely different approach for the other.

It holds up to eight quarts of food in total, enough to feed a small army, let alone a family. Smart Finish allows you to finish cooking both foods, ideally at the same time, while still customizing how the foods are cooked. Meanwhile, the Match Cook button allows you to copy program settings from one basket to the other quickly, so you don’t have to re-input everything.

It’s also super easy to clean. Both sides have removable trays that you can rinse out and wash along with the baskets. Since less oil is used, you don’t have a gooey, fatty mess after cooking even fried foods like chicken or fries. Imagine beautifully golden fries with just a hint of crisp or crispy pepper-fried chicken with a crackly exterior. It’s entirely up to you and easy to do.

On a normal day, the Ninja Foodi DZ201 DualZone air fryer would cost $200. However, thanks to this early Prime Day deal from Amazon, it’s down to $160, saving you $40. If you’re wondering whether you should shop it now or wait until July 16 and July 17—the official Prime Day dates —we recommend not waiting. Sure, there may be some similar deals available, but then again, there may not be.