Travel smarter: Top 5 hotel rewards programs for frequent guests

If you’re a frequent traveler, one of the easiest ways to get the most value out of your hotel stays is through a hotel rewards program. Not only do these programs offer discounts and perks during your stay, but they also give you the chance to earn points that can be redeemed for future vacations, room upgrades, and even luxury experiences. But not all hotel rewards programs are created equal – some offer more flexibility, better earning potential, or a broader range of participating hotels. To help you choose, here are the five best hotel rewards programs we think beat out the rest.

1. Marriott Bonvoy

Why it’s great: Variety and flexibility

Marriott Bonvoy is one of the largest hotel rewards programs, with over 7,000 properties across 30+ brands, including well-known names like Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and W Hotels. It’s an ideal program for travelers who like flexibility, offering a wide range of budget, mid-range, and luxury hotels.

Key perks

Earn points quickly: Members earn 10 points per dollar spent at most properties, and there are frequent bonus promotions.

Elite status benefits: After only 10 stays, you can start enjoying perks like late checkouts, room upgrades, and bonus points. At higher elite levels, the perks get even better, including complimentary breakfast, lounge access, and guaranteed room availability.

Redeem points for more than just rooms: Points can be used not only for free stays but also for Marriott experiences (like concerts and culinary events), airfare, and car rentals.

Points can be used not only for free stays Generous transfer partners: Marriott Bonvoy has over 40 airline transfer partners, making it easy to convert points into frequent flyer miles.

2. Hilton Honors

Why it’s great: Family-friendly and fast-track elite status

Hilton Honors has over 6,800 properties worldwide and offers a straightforward rewards system that’s particularly appealing to families and business travelers. One of Hilton’s strengths is that it’s easy to move up in status quickly, which means more perks faster.

Key perks

Simple point structure: Members earn 10 points per dollar spent at most hotels, and Hilton regularly runs bonus points promotions, making it easy to rack up points.

Family-friendly perks: Hilton’s fifth night free perk allows members to book five consecutive reward nights but only pay points for four. This makes Hilton a great choice for family vacations.

Fast-track to elite status: Hilton offers a promotion for new members to help them get to a higher status faster. Higher-tier members get benefits like room upgrades, free breakfast, and premium Wi-Fi.

Flexible redemption options: Points can be used for free stays, car rentals, and even Amazon purchases.

3. World of Hyatt

Why it’s great: Luxury perks and excellent elite benefits

While World of Hyatt is smaller than other programs, with around 1,200 properties, it makes up for that with personalized service, luxury perks, and valuable elite status benefits. Hyatt is especially popular with travelers who prioritize high-end experiences and unique properties.

Key perks

Earn points at a high rate: Members earn 5 base points per dollar spent, but the program shines in its ability to provide excellent value when redeeming points for free nights.

Generous elite benefits: Hyatt’s elite status levels, especially Globalist, offer outstanding perks like guaranteed suite upgrades, free breakfast, and waived resort fees.

Redeem points for luxury stays: Hyatt points are known for their high value, making them a great choice for those who want to redeem points at luxury resorts and boutique hotels

4. IHG One Rewards

Why it’s great: Global reach and no blackout dates

IHG One Rewards has over 6,000 properties worldwide, from Holiday Inn hotels to luxury InterContinental hotels. IHG is a great program for budget and luxury travelers alike.

Key perks

Easy to earn points: Members earn 10 points per dollar spent, and there are frequent promotions to boost your earning potential.

Unique perks: IHG Rewards offers milestone rewards starting at 20 nights per year, including options like early check-in, late checkout, or bonus points.

No blackout dates: IHG is one of the few programs that doesn’t have blackout dates for award stays, making it easier to use your points when you want.

5. Best Western Rewards

Why it’s great: No expiration on points

Best Western Rewards may not be as flashy as some of the other programs, but it’s a solid choice for casual travelers who don’t want to worry about their points expiring. With over 4,700 hotels worldwide, Best Western is perfect for road trips and quick getaways.

Key perks