 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

World of Hyatt members can now use points at Under Canvas’ glamping sites

Word of Hyatt members can now redeem points at Under Canvas glamping resorts

By
Starry ski above Under Canvas tent
Under Canvas Grand Canyon Under Canvas

Glamping lets travelers experience the outdoors in upscale comfort, instead of roughing it in a tent. Rather than setting up a tent and making dinner via a portable stove, guests reside in customized abodes that blend rustic and modern elements. Under Canvas is a leader in the glamping space, specializing in elegant canvas-covered dwellings set amongst stunning surroundings.

Hotel brands like Hilton and Hyatt have made recent forays into the glamping space, but now, Hyatt is doubling down with a partnership with Under Canvas, offering World of Hyatt loyalty program members more ways to redeem points and experience the outdoors in luxury. Here’s what’s included.

Recommended Videos

Hyatt and Under Canvas: Get closer to nature in comfort

Tent interior, Under Canvas
Under Canvas

Across 13 destinations, Under Canvas brings unique canvas-covered abodes equipped with optional en-suite bathrooms, wood-burning stoves, king-sized beds, West Elm furnishings, and more. The safari-inspired dwellings look like a mix of teepee and cabin, with canvas stretched over wooden supports. For those looking for adventure and luxury, it’s the best of both worlds. Now, World of Hyatt members can join in, earning and redeeming points at Under Canvas properties.

Under Canvas locations include Moab, Lake Powell – Grand Staircase, Grand Canyon, and more. In the orbit of national parks, guests have a dream-like hideaway, with a mini tent city serving as a luxury outpost. Each location has distinct dining options, using local recipes and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Topping it off is nightly s’mores by the fire.

Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt, said, “By adding these luxury outdoor camps to World of Hyatt, we are bringing more memorable travel experiences for our guests and members. Hyatt offers one of the fastest-growing luxury portfolios globally and with the inclusion of these incredible Under Canvas camps in World of Hyatt, we continue to double down on this focus and bring immense value to our rapidly growing member base.”  

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Costco has a secret online store, Costco Next, that any member can access – here’s how
It's just like Costco, only premium - and there are no hot dogs
Ft. Wayne - Circa August 2017: Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer X

 

Whether you have a bunch of kids and need that Costco membership for the snacks or are entering your middle-age era and have started shopping for your jeans there, Costco membership holders are die-hard people. There are whole Reddit pages dedicated to how to best shop at the store and plenty of TikToks showing how to maximize Costco hauls. Plus, where else do you get a hot dog and a drink for $1.50 these days? But we all know that staying home and ordering online from your favorite store is where it's at, so get ready to be blown away by how to access Costco Next, Costco's best-hidden feature.

Read more
The best hotels in Hawaii: Where to book your next stay so you can feel like a local
Going to Hawaii? There are many hotel options on the island chain but these are the best of the bunch
Diamond head in Honolulu.

When you go to Hawaii, you're going to want to stay for a while. That's simply what snorkeling, surfing, eating poke, sipping shave ice, and hiking through glorious National Parks will do. And in Hawaii, you've got quite a few great options, whether you're doing the city thing in Honolulu or getting away in Lanai.

Part of an extended stay is living like a local. In Hawaii, you can do that while pampering yourself with the extra creature comforts a real vacation warrants. Think of the hotel as your headquarters for an immersive island experience, a place to rest up in between incredible meals, fun excursions, and visits to the archipelago's many wondrous small towns and beaches.

Read more
An Invite to Some of the World’s Best Art Hotels
Art adorns the headboard above a hotel bed

From one end of the globe to the next, visitors will not only find stunning scenery, but myriad cultural offerings in the world's best art hotels. In some cases, hospitality companies bring the art directly to you.

Keep reading to find some of the most visually stunning stays on this side of the earth.
21C Museum Hotels

Read more