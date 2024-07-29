Word of Hyatt members can now redeem points at Under Canvas glamping resorts

Glamping lets travelers experience the outdoors in upscale comfort, instead of roughing it in a tent. Rather than setting up a tent and making dinner via a portable stove, guests reside in customized abodes that blend rustic and modern elements. Under Canvas is a leader in the glamping space, specializing in elegant canvas-covered dwellings set amongst stunning surroundings.

Hotel brands like Hilton and Hyatt have made recent forays into the glamping space, but now, Hyatt is doubling down with a partnership with Under Canvas, offering World of Hyatt loyalty program members more ways to redeem points and experience the outdoors in luxury. Here’s what’s included.

Hyatt and Under Canvas: Get closer to nature in comfort

Across 13 destinations, Under Canvas brings unique canvas-covered abodes equipped with optional en-suite bathrooms, wood-burning stoves, king-sized beds, West Elm furnishings, and more. The safari-inspired dwellings look like a mix of teepee and cabin, with canvas stretched over wooden supports. For those looking for adventure and luxury, it’s the best of both worlds. Now, World of Hyatt members can join in, earning and redeeming points at Under Canvas properties.

Under Canvas locations include Moab, Lake Powell – Grand Staircase, Grand Canyon, and more. In the orbit of national parks, guests have a dream-like hideaway, with a mini tent city serving as a luxury outpost. Each location has distinct dining options, using local recipes and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Topping it off is nightly s’mores by the fire.

Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt, said, “By adding these luxury outdoor camps to World of Hyatt, we are bringing more memorable travel experiences for our guests and members. Hyatt offers one of the fastest-growing luxury portfolios globally and with the inclusion of these incredible Under Canvas camps in World of Hyatt, we continue to double down on this focus and bring immense value to our rapidly growing member base.”