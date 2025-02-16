You can now take a train between these two European capitals

Traveling between London and Amsterdam just got easier. Eurostar has resumed its direct train service between the two capitals, eliminating the need for a transfer in Brussels. With the opening of the new UK Terminal at Amsterdam Central Station, passengers can once again enjoy a seamless journey between the Netherlands and the UK.

After a nearly nine-month pause, the direct route is back, offering a faster and more convenient alternative to flights. The restored service is expected to make cross-border travel more efficient for both tourists and business travelers alike.

Recommended Videos

New and improved service

Eurostar’s revamped service between London and Amsterdam is not only back, but better than ever before. The new UK Terminal at Amsterdam Central Station can now accommodate 400 passengers per train, up from the previous 275. Capacity will further expand to 600 on April 22 and reach 650 by September 2025, making it easier than ever for travelers to hop between the two capitals.

Passengers will now check in and board at Amstelpassage, a dedicated Eurostar terminal separate from the main station. The upgraded facility features new amenities, including charging stations and catering services, and will be fully completed in April, with two new escalators for streamlined check-in.

However, a temporary closure at Amsterdam Centraal is scheduled between March 30 and April 22 to complete final renovations before fully resuming service between the two capitals. Until then, Eurostar will operate three daily services on weekdays and Sundays and two on Saturdays between Amsterdam and London St Pancras.