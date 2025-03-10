 Skip to main content
You can now ride in driverless Ubers in this U.S. city

Uber partners with Waymo to bring driverless rides to Austin

Uber
Uber

Austin just took a big leap into the future of transportation. Uber has partnered with Waymo to bring fully autonomous rides to the Texas capital, giving riders the chance to experience a driverless trip in an all-electric Jaguar I-PACE.

Uber users in Austin requesting an UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric ride can now opt in for a potential match with a Waymo self-driving vehicle at no extra cost. Waymo currently operates in Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Miami, with plans to expand to Atlanta later this year.

“At Uber, we’re reimagining how the world moves and building a future where autonomous vehicles and drivers work side by side to help make transportation more affordable, sustainable, and accessible for all,” Uber said in a recent statement.

Waymo in Austin: The details

Waymo
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

To increase your chances of being matched with a driverless vehicle, make sure you have the latest version of the Uber app and enable the autonomous vehicle (AV) preference in your account settings.

Once matched, riders can unlock their Jaguar I-PACE through the Uber app, open the trunk, and begin the journey. The vehicle can be identified by its license plate and make/model. Similar to regular Uber rides, Waymo vehicles will wait several minutes for passengers to board. Each vehicle can accommodate up to four passengers, with seating available in any spot except the driver’s seat.

Currently, riders in Austin can travel within the city’s 37-square-mile area. The program will expand its coverage area in the future.

For any issues during the ride, Uber’s 24/7 customer service is available both inside the vehicle and via the app.

