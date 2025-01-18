 Skip to main content
This is the number one bucket list experience in the world right now

Bali, Indonesia is at the top of everyone's list.

By
Bali
Sushuti / Pixabay

Go2Africa has just unveiled a global study revealing the world’s top bucket list experiences, based on search volume data. While iconic destinations like New York City, Machu Picchu, the Grand Canyon, and the Eiffel Tower dominate individual country preferences, one tropical paradise has captured the imagination of travelers everywhere.

The study found that visiting Bali, Indonesia, is the number one bucket list experience in the world right now. Famous for its jungles, rice terraces, beaches, and culture, Bali’s allure goes beyond its picture-perfect scenery. With spiritual retreats, thrilling adventures, and top-rated accommodations, Bali truly offers something for everyone.

New York City, however, claimed the top spot for most countries individually, ranking as the ultimate bucket list city in 27 nations, including Argentina, Finland, and Taiwan. The Big Apple’s draw is especially strong in Europe, where 22 countries put it at the top of their travel wish lists. 

The top 15 bucket list experiences for Americans

Northern Lights Canada
brigachtal / Pixabay

These are the bucket list experiences that came out on top for Americans

  1. Northern Lights, various locations
  2. Grand Canyon, United States
  3. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
  4. Eiffel Tower, France
  5. Zion National Park, United States
  6. Machu Picchu, Peru
  7. Taj Mahal, India
  8. Hot air balloon, various locations
  9. Road trip, various locations
  10. Great Wall of China, China
  11. Scuba diving, various locations
  12. Horseback riding, various locations
  13. Whale sharks, various locations
  14. Cappadocia, Turkey
  15. Petra, Jordan

The top 20 overall bucket list experiences

People in a pool watch the sunset in Bali
Ern Gan / Unsplash

These are the top 20 overall bucket list experiences in the world.

  1. Bali, Indonesia
  2. Safari, Africa
  3. Santorini, Greece
  4. Disney World, United States
  5. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
  6. Northern Lights, various locations
  7. Machu Picchu, Peru
  8. Taj Mahal, India
  9. Eiffel Tower, France
  10. Grand Canyon, United States
  11. Hike Patagonia, Chile
  12. The Statue of Liberty, United States
  13. Mount Everest, Nepal
  14. Stonehenge, England
  15. Antarctica, Antarctica
  16. Mecca, Saudi Arabia
  17. Big Ben, England
  18. Niagara Falls, United States
  19. The Empire State Building, United States
  20. Colosseum, Italy

The largest hotel in the world: A mind-blowing 7,000+ rooms in Malaysia
Put on your walking shoes when you're visiting this hotel.
First World Hotel

As someone who’s spent years bouncing between destinations, staying in everything from tiny airport hotels to the colossal resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, I thought I’d seen it all when it comes to hotels. Spoiler alert: I hadn’t. The largest hotel in the world doesn’t just raise the bar; it tosses the bar out of sight.

With a mind-blowing 7,000+ rooms, this hotel is a destination in itself. It’s the kind of place that makes even the most luxurious resorts look like cozy bed-and-breakfasts. In this post, we’re diving into everything you need to know about the largest hotel in the world – what makes it so incredible, its standout features, and even a few other hotels that have come close to stealing its crown.
What is the largest hotel in the world?

Read more
The world’s steepest cable car opens in Switzerland
The cableway scales 2,543 feet in just four minutes.
The Schilthorn Cableway

Switzerland, already renowned for its engineering marvels, has unveiled the world’s steepest cable car in the Bernese Alps. The Schilthorn Cableway, an architectural and technological feat, scales a staggering 775 meters (2,543 feet) in just four minutes, with an unprecedented gradient of 159.4%.

Designed to transport passengers to the iconic mountaintop revolving restaurant featured in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the new cableway promises not only beautiful views, but also an exhilarating ascent that is a journey in itself.

Read more
TasteAtlas ranks the world’s top food cities: Here are the highlights
Which cities came out on top?
Pasta

The TasteAtlas Awards are back, and the 2024/2025 rankings are a feast for food lovers worldwide. Drawing from a staggering 477,287 valid food ratings for 15,478 dishes, this year’s list highlights the top 100 food cities across the globe. From a database of 17,073 cities, these culinary hotspots stood out for their exceptional regional and national dishes, earning the highest average ratings for the foods that define their local flavors.
Italy comes out on top

When it comes to exceptional cuisine, Italy reigns supreme, claiming six of the top ten spots on the TasteAtlas list. Leading the pack is Naples, ranked as the number one food city in the world. TasteAtlas highlights Naples’ iconic culinary offerings, with must-try dishes like the classic Pizza Margherita, the flaky and sweet Sfogliatella pastry, and the comforting Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.

Read more