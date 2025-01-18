This is the number one bucket list experience in the world right now

Go2Africa has just unveiled a global study revealing the world’s top bucket list experiences, based on search volume data. While iconic destinations like New York City, Machu Picchu, the Grand Canyon, and the Eiffel Tower dominate individual country preferences, one tropical paradise has captured the imagination of travelers everywhere.
The study found that visiting Bali, Indonesia, is the number one bucket list experience in the world right now. Famous for its jungles, rice terraces, beaches, and culture, Bali’s allure goes beyond its picture-perfect scenery. With spiritual retreats, thrilling adventures, and top-rated accommodations, Bali truly offers something for everyone.
New York City, however, claimed the top spot for most countries individually, ranking as the ultimate bucket list city in 27 nations, including Argentina, Finland, and Taiwan. The Big Apple’s draw is especially strong in Europe, where 22 countries put it at the top of their travel wish lists.
The top 15 bucket list experiences for Americans
- Northern Lights, various locations
- Grand Canyon, United States
- Bora Bora, French Polynesia
- Eiffel Tower, France
- Zion National Park, United States
- Machu Picchu, Peru
- Taj Mahal, India
- Hot air balloon, various locations
- Road trip, various locations
- Great Wall of China, China
- Scuba diving, various locations
- Horseback riding, various locations
- Whale sharks, various locations
- Cappadocia, Turkey
- Petra, Jordan
The top 20 overall bucket list experiences
- Bali, Indonesia
- Safari, Africa
- Santorini, Greece
- Disney World, United States
- Bora Bora, French Polynesia
- Northern Lights, various locations
- Machu Picchu, Peru
- Taj Mahal, India
- Eiffel Tower, France
- Grand Canyon, United States
- Hike Patagonia, Chile
- The Statue of Liberty, United States
- Mount Everest, Nepal
- Stonehenge, England
- Antarctica, Antarctica
- Mecca, Saudi Arabia
- Big Ben, England
- Niagara Falls, United States
- The Empire State Building, United States
- Colosseum, Italy