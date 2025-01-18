This is the number one bucket list experience in the world right now

Table of Contents Table of Contents The top 15 bucket list experiences for Americans The top 20 overall bucket list experiences

Go2Africa has just unveiled a global study revealing the world’s top bucket list experiences, based on search volume data. While iconic destinations like New York City, Machu Picchu, the Grand Canyon, and the Eiffel Tower dominate individual country preferences, one tropical paradise has captured the imagination of travelers everywhere.

The study found that visiting Bali, Indonesia, is the number one bucket list experience in the world right now. Famous for its jungles, rice terraces, beaches, and culture, Bali’s allure goes beyond its picture-perfect scenery. With spiritual retreats, thrilling adventures, and top-rated accommodations, Bali truly offers something for everyone.

New York City, however, claimed the top spot for most countries individually, ranking as the ultimate bucket list city in 27 nations, including Argentina, Finland, and Taiwan. The Big Apple’s draw is especially strong in Europe, where 22 countries put it at the top of their travel wish lists.

The top 15 bucket list experiences for Americans

These are the bucket list experiences that came out on top for Americans

Northern Lights, various locations Grand Canyon, United States Bora Bora, French Polynesia Eiffel Tower, France Zion National Park, United States Machu Picchu, Peru Taj Mahal, India Hot air balloon, various locations Road trip, various locations Great Wall of China, China Scuba diving, various locations Horseback riding, various locations Whale sharks, various locations Cappadocia, Turkey Petra, Jordan

The top 20 overall bucket list experiences

These are the top 20 overall bucket list experiences in the world.