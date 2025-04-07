 Skip to main content
This study rated the best frequent flyer programs

By
Airplane and wing
Ross Parmly via Unsplash

Airline loyalty programs help members earn perks and enjoy the journey. Benefits like lounge access, free flights, and seat upgrades make membership worthwhile. But which airline has the best program?

To find out, WalletHub studied the 10 largest domestic airlines’ loyalty rewards programs, analyzing 21 metrics like blackout-date policies and point earning potential. Here’s what the study found.

How WalletHub tabulated its rankings

Airport terminal sun
Safwan Mahmud via Unsplash

WalletHub ranked the best loyalty programs using three airfare budgets: Light ($459), Average ($3,393), and Frequent ($6,326). That provides ratings suited to a range of travelers, with top scorers offering balanced perks. 

WalletHub interviewed Steven Carvell, Ph.D. – Professor of Finance, Arthur Adler ‘78 & Karen Adler ’78; Director of the Center for Real Estate and Finance; Chair, Finance Area, S.C. Johnson College of Business – Cornell University, and asked his opinions on today’s loyalty programs. 

In response to “Who benefits more from airline rewards programs: consumers or the airlines themselves?” his comments included: “It is not really who benefits “more”, so much as what motivates the behaviors. First, an increasing number of new members are solicited to join loyalty programs through special introductory offerings, often in flight, for airline-linked credit cards. Companies like Delta, United Airlines, and American are booking an increasing proportion of income through their share of credit card fees on these linked credit cards.”

“As for consumers benefiting, they do in the sense that they can accrue miles that can count toward a “free” trip. Of course, when booking these, there are often booking charges and seat charges that get added, so the flight winds up not being completely zero cost to the traveler. Also, airlines have been increasing the number of miles that are required for a trip, especially during peak travel times and days.”

WalletHub’s Best Frequent Flyer Programs for 2025:

Airline Rewards Program Best For Overall WalletHub Score Number of Destinations
Alaska Mileage Plan Overall 70.69 128
United MileagePlus Destination Coverage 70.21 365
Delta SkyMiles N/A* 65.71 312
HawaiianMiles Rewards Value & Membership Status Perks 64.69 30
American Airlines AAdvantage Airline Coverage 60.70 406

Note from WalletHub: The “Best For“ column represents the category in which a frequent flyer program ranked the highest. Alaska Airlines ranks first, with United Airlines as a close runner-up. The differences between them are minimal, and the points above outline key factors, including how each may be better suited for different spending levels. *Delta didn’t rank number 1 in any of the categories, but they ranked highly across the board.

This airline is introducing special mattress pads for long-haul comfort
Air France Sofitel mattress pad

Air France is making long-haul Business class flights even more comfortable by adding plush mattress pads. The airline is partnering with Sofitel, the Accor Group’s luxury hospitality brand, to introduce the mattress pads on every Business class seat. The airline will begin rolling out the pads in July 2025, ensuring a luxurious flight, regardless of the destination.
Air France and Sofitel designed the mattress pad for cloud-like comfort

Air France and Sofitel collaborated on the mattress pads’ design “to make passengers feel like they’re floating on a cloud.” Passengers can roll out the pad to cover the seat for an additional layer of cushioning, no matter the seat position. The blanket’s made in a shade of grey, a signature color of the Business class cabin. When travelers arrive at their seats, they’ll find the pad alongside slippers, a pillow, and a blanket.

This US airline is adding three Asia Pacific routes
Adelaide, Australia

United Airlines has announced new flights to Bangkok, Thailand; Adelaide, Australia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The airline also plans to start daily service from Hong Kong this fall. United will be the only U.S. airline offering routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, and the Adelaide flight will be the first-ever direct flight route from the U.S.

The airline will also add a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila, which begins on October 25. United is the only U.S. carrier flying to the Philippines, with routes to Manila and Cebu.
United will serve 32 cities in the Pacific region
Bangkok, Thailand Florian Wehde via Unsplash

New study reveals the best airlines for booking a last-minute ticket
Airplane in mountains

The need for an airplane ticket can appear out of nowhere. Maybe a friend wants to take a last-minute ski trip before the lifts close. An urgent work assignment might require your presence in a faraway place. Or you could want to get away during an ideal weather window.

Which airlines are best for these last-second trips? To find out, Upgraded Points studied more than 21,000 flights across the 10 busiest domestic routes and analyzed daily fares for two weeks straight. The study found what passengers really pay when booking one week prior. 
The airlines with the cheapest and most expensive last-minute fares

