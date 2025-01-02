British Airways made these changes to its loyalty program

British Airways has announced sweeping changes to its loyalty program, including a new name and look. Known prior as the British Airways Executive Club, it’s now the the British Airways Club, with updates taking effect on April 1, 2025. The re-brand includes new ways to earn points, milestones between tiers, and new milestone benefits.

British Airways Club: Details and benefits

British Airways made the changes based on member feedback, in a quest to better meet their travel needs. The new program includes the following.

Beginning April 1, 2025 (from British Airways):

A new Tier Point system when flying: Members will earn Tier Points based on the cost of their flight and, for the first time, for ancillary spend including seat selection and excess baggage. Members will earn 1 Tier Point for every £1 of eligible spend*, which comes with recalculated Tier thresholds** to reflect the new model.

Tier Points on a contribution to Sustainable Aviation Fuels*** (SAF): Members will also earn Tier Points and collect Avios by purchasing a contribution to SAF, earning up to 1,000 Tier Points per year. Customers will also be able to use their Avios as a form of payment, which they can do by simply visiting a dedicated landing page which will be live on April 1, 2025.

Limitless Tier Points on British Airways Holidays: After the success of the British Airways Holidays double Tier Points promotion, the airline has created a permanent proposition on holiday packages. Members will earn Tier Points based on the price of the entire package, with no limit in place, making it possible to earn elite status in fewer trips than under today’s offer.

Later in 2025 (from British Airways):

Tier Points on credit card spending: BA American Express Premium Plus Cardmembers will be able to earn up to 2,500 Tier Points by spending on their card. More details of this offer will be announced closer to the launch date.

New milestone benefits between Tiers: By introducing more milestone moments between Tiers, Members will be able to unlock rewarding benefits before reaching their next level. This will start with gifts of 2,500, 4,000 and 5,000 Bonus Avios at milestones within Bronze and Silver. More benefits will be announced in the coming months.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The changes we have announced today underline our continued investment in our loyalty programme and in our customers. Based on our Members’ feedback, we’ve built on the changes we’ve already made – including how customers collect Avios and their membership year – in a way that we believe better rewards their loyalty and reflects their changing travel needs.”

“While we have announced a number of positive changes today, I particularly wanted to highlight better rewarding our customers who book through British Airways Holidays and making this a permanent part of our proposition, removing the limit on earning. We know that many of our customers make their holiday plans during our annual January sale period, so it’s great to be able to announce this today.”