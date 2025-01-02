 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

British Airways made these changes to its loyalty program

British Airways Club to make debut

By
british airways loyalty program changes plane in hangar
British Airways

British Airways has announced sweeping changes to its loyalty program, including a new name and look. Known prior as the British Airways Executive Club, it’s now the the British Airways Club, with updates taking effect on April 1, 2025. The re-brand includes new ways to earn points, milestones between tiers, and new milestone benefits. 

British Airways Club: Details and benefitsBritish Airways Club

British Airways made the changes based on member feedback, in a quest to better meet their travel needs. The new program includes the following.

Beginning April 1, 2025 (from British Airways):

  • A new Tier Point system when flying: Members will earn Tier Points based on the cost of their flight and, for the first time, for ancillary spend including seat selection and excess baggage. Members will earn 1 Tier Point for every £1 of eligible spend*, which comes with recalculated Tier thresholds** to reflect the new model. 
  • Tier Points on a contribution to Sustainable Aviation Fuels*** (SAF): Members will also earn Tier Points and collect Avios by purchasing a contribution to SAF, earning up to 1,000 Tier Points per year. Customers will also be able to use their Avios as a form of payment, which they can do by simply visiting a dedicated landing page which will be live on April 1, 2025.  
  • Limitless Tier Points on British Airways Holidays: After the success of the British Airways Holidays double Tier Points promotion, the airline has created a permanent proposition on holiday packages. Members will earn Tier Points based on the price of the entire package, with no limit in place, making it possible to earn elite status in fewer trips than under today’s offer.  

Later in 2025 (from  British Airways):

  • Tier Points on credit card spending: BA American Express Premium Plus Cardmembers will be able to earn up to 2,500 Tier Points by spending on their card. More details of this offer will be announced closer to the launch date. 
  • New milestone benefits between Tiers: By introducing more milestone moments between Tiers, Members will be able to unlock rewarding benefits before reaching their next level.  This will start with gifts of 2,500, 4,000 and 5,000 Bonus Avios at milestones within Bronze and Silver. More benefits will be announced in the coming months.
Recommended Videos

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The changes we have announced today underline our continued investment in our loyalty programme and in our customers. Based on our Members’ feedback, we’ve built on the changes we’ve already made – including how customers collect Avios and their membership year – in a way that we believe better rewards their loyalty and reflects their changing travel needs.”

Related

“While we have announced a number of positive changes today, I particularly wanted to highlight better rewarding our customers who book through British Airways Holidays and making this a permanent part of our proposition, removing the limit on earning. We know that many of our customers make their holiday plans during our annual January sale period, so it’s great to be able to announce this today.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Air New Zealand creates Christmas Day magic in the skies
Air New Zealand holds on board Christmas celebration
Air New Zealand widebody aircraft

On December 24, Air New Zealand flight N27 took off from San Francisco en route to Auckland, New Zealand. While that might seem like an ideal way to get home for the holidays, there was one problem: the 12-hour flight would cross the international date line, skipping December 25, and landing on the 26th. That meant passengers would miss Christmas Day. 

But Air New Zealand had other plans, transforming the aircraft’s interior into a Christmas Day refuge, bringing over 200 travelers a festival of holiday magic. Here’s what happened aboard the 787 Dreamliner.
A Christmas celebration aboard Flight N27

Read more
Lufthansa modernizes its fleet with these long-haul aircraft
Lufthansa Group orders more Airbus aircraft
lufthansa airbus order 1920 a350 1000 rr aib v11

Lufthansa Group announced the purchase of an additional five Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its firm orders to 15. The leading-edge long-haul plane will further modernize the airline’s fleet by lowering emissions, reducing costs, and enhancing comfort. The order makes Lufthansa one of the globe’s largest A350 operators, with 15 A350-1000s and 60 A350-900s.
Lufthansa Group is focused on reducing emissions

The airline currently has a fleet of about 740 aircraft, and has a long-term goal of emissions reduction, premium quality, and cost efficiency. With this order, the airline has around 250 of the latest fuel-efficient planes set for arrival, which includes 100 long-haul designs. In contrast to previous aircraft, the new models use up to 35% less fuel, with comparable emissions reductions. By 2030, Lufthansa Group seeks to halve its net CO2 emissions compared to 2019. By 2050, the airline aims to be carbon-neutral.

Read more
JetBlue loyalty members can earn points by contributing to this sustainability initiative
JetBlue gives loyalty members more ways to earn tiles
jetblue saf points a320 in flight 563f6d

Through the end of 2024, JetBlue TrueBlue and Mosaic members can earn tiles for perks and status by contributing to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is a biofuel that’s safe for use in existing aircraft and infrastructure and reduces lifecycle emissions by about 80% compared to traditional fuels. Since 2020, JetBlue has doubled SAF use year-over-year, via three producers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Soon, the airline will bring a steady supply of SAF to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
JetBlue loyalty members can earn these benefits

Through December 31, 2024, TrueBlue and Mosaic customers can earn 1 tile for every $100 spent toward SAF. They can also combine these contributions with other qualifying travel to reach their next tile. 

Read more