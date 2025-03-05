 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The top spring travel destinations, according to Airbnb

Some destinations may surprise you

By
Amsterdam
MemoryCatcher / Pixabay

Airbnb has unveiled its 2025 spring travel trends report, highlighting the hottest destinations travelers are eyeing for the season. 

One of the top picks is Amsterdam, Netherlands, which truly comes alive in spring. Beyond its iconic canals and tulip-filled gardens, the city hosts King’s Day on April 27, a lively celebration featuring street parties, music, and a carnival atmosphere.

Recommended Videos

For those looking to soak up the sun, Ubatuba, Brazil is another trending destination. This coastal paradise is a favorite getaway for São Paulo residents during the national long weekend in early May. With over 70 golden beaches, it’s the perfect spot to unwind, surf, or indulge in a wellness retreat.

Related

In the U.S., Gulf Shores, Alabama has landed on Airbnb’s list for its beautiful beaches, nature trails, and fresh seafood. Meanwhile, Stillwater, Oklahoma, a charming college town known for live music, local attractions, and delicious food, is an unexpected but exciting pick.

Top spring travel destinations: The full list

Corfu
GregMontani / Pixabay
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Basel, Switzerland
  • Ubatuba, Brazil
  • Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA
  • Taito City, Japan
  • Cologne, Germany
  • Milan, Italy
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA
  • Corfu, Greece
  • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Other key findings

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Wikimedia Commons

Airbnb’s report also highlights emerging travel trends shaping how people plan their spring getaways. Solo travelers are embracing slower, more immersive experiences, opting for longer stays averaging 17 nights, nearly double the average for duo travelers (9 nights) and families (8 nights).

Pet-friendly travel is also on the rise, with searches for trips with pets increasing by 30% compared to last spring. Solo travelers, in particular, are driving this trend, with a 40% surge in pet-inclusive bookings.

Additionally, interest in countryside escapes is growing as more travelers seek peaceful, nature-filled retreats over busy city breaks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Medellín travel guide: Where to stay, what to do, and more
Get ready for a Colombian adventure
Medellin, Columbia

When I think of Colombia, images of the Amazon, fresh tropical fruits, and of course, coffee come to mind. Cities like Cartagena and Bogotá often steal the spotlight, but let's not forget about Medellín. Situated about 5,000 feet above sea level, Medellín, Columbia enjoys an enviable climate, always hovering between 63 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit, which has earned it the nickname "City of Eternal Spring." Once infamous for its association with drug cartels, Medellín is now shedding that reputation and has transformed into one of the best places to visit in Colombia.

With a mix of modern luxury hotels, lush flower farms, and buzzing cultural scene, this city is quickly becoming one of the most exciting destinations in South America. Here's everything you need to know in our ultimate Medellín travel guide.
Where to stay

Read more
Inside WDW’s Swan Reserve, a deluxe hotel for adults
Modern, upscale, and sophisticated
WDW Swan Reserve

A Disney World vacation involves lots of planning, from selecting dining reservations to deciding on a park plan for every day. But the planning for a Walt Disney World (WDW) trip begins before you even step on the property. With over 30 resorts and hotels, travelers have lots of options when selecting a hotel to stay at on the property.

As a WDW Annual Passholder, I've had the opportunity to stay at many hotels in the WDW area over the years -- both on and off Disney property. Recently, I stayed at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, the newest of the three hotels within the Swan and Dolphin Hotel collection. This Deluxe Disney World resort offers elegance that differs from many other Disney World resorts I've stayed at. Here's what makes WDW's Swan Reserve a unique Disney World resort for sophisticated travelers.
Proximity to Epcot and Hollywood Studios

Read more
Inside the Darién Gap, one of the world’s most dangerous jungles
Everything you should know before you go. (On second thought ... maybe just don't go.)
The dense jungle of the Darién Gap

Way back in "ye olden days" of the mid-2000s, I was still a wide-eyed, fresh-faced backpacker looking to travel the world. The crazier and more outlandish the adventure or destination, the better. I ticked off a lot of epic things from my bucket list in the ensuing years: Swimming with Great Whites in Mexico, kayaking among glaciers in Antarctica, and making a week-long pilgrimage through a thousand years of history in rural Japan. But one thing that eludes me to this day is road-tripping the Pan-American Highway. Thanks to the Darién Gap, that trip may never get checked off my list. I'm just not that crazy.

The Pan-American Highway is an epic 19,000-mile route that connects Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, to the southernmost tip of South America in Ushuaia, Argentina. It's continuous except for one small section missing along the southern border of Panama, often referred to as one of the most inhospitable places on the planet — this is the Darién Gap. It's 66 roadless miles of impossibly dense, mountainous jungle and swamp filled with heavily armed paramilitary guerillas, drug traffickers, and some of the world's most deadly creatures covering the border of Panama and Colombia.

Read more