The top spring travel destinations, according to Airbnb

Airbnb has unveiled its 2025 spring travel trends report, highlighting the hottest destinations travelers are eyeing for the season.

One of the top picks is Amsterdam, Netherlands, which truly comes alive in spring. Beyond its iconic canals and tulip-filled gardens, the city hosts King’s Day on April 27, a lively celebration featuring street parties, music, and a carnival atmosphere.

For those looking to soak up the sun, Ubatuba, Brazil is another trending destination. This coastal paradise is a favorite getaway for São Paulo residents during the national long weekend in early May. With over 70 golden beaches, it’s the perfect spot to unwind, surf, or indulge in a wellness retreat.

In the U.S., Gulf Shores, Alabama has landed on Airbnb’s list for its beautiful beaches, nature trails, and fresh seafood. Meanwhile, Stillwater, Oklahoma, a charming college town known for live music, local attractions, and delicious food, is an unexpected but exciting pick.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Basel, Switzerland

Ubatuba, Brazil

Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA

Taito City, Japan

Cologne, Germany

Milan, Italy

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA

Corfu, Greece

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Airbnb’s report also highlights emerging travel trends shaping how people plan their spring getaways. Solo travelers are embracing slower, more immersive experiences, opting for longer stays averaging 17 nights, nearly double the average for duo travelers (9 nights) and families (8 nights).

Pet-friendly travel is also on the rise, with searches for trips with pets increasing by 30% compared to last spring. Solo travelers, in particular, are driving this trend, with a 40% surge in pet-inclusive bookings.

Additionally, interest in countryside escapes is growing as more travelers seek peaceful, nature-filled retreats over busy city breaks.