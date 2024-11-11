Plan the ultimate Dutch vacation.

With over 165 canals, 2,500 houseboats, and more bikes than people, Amsterdam stands out as one of the most captivating cities in Europe. The capital of the Netherlands is known for its artistic heritage, elaborate canal system, and charming narrow houses.

No matter what you are looking for from your trip, there is no shortage of exciting things to do in Amsterdam. From exploring world-class museums to enjoying a beer in a windmill, this city offers experiences that cater to every type of traveler.

1. Van Gogh Museum

The Van Gogh Museum, nestled in the lively Museum Square, boasts the largest collection of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings and drawings in the world, showcasing iconic works like Sunflowers, Almond Blossom, The Bedroom, and The Potato Eaters. But it doesn’t stop there! You can also explore his sketches and heartfelt letters, giving you a glimpse into his creative journey.

2. Canal tour

No trip to Amsterdam is complete without a canal tour! These beautiful, iconic canals date back to the 17th century when the city needed an efficient way to transport goods and manage water. The UNESCO-listed canal ring is a sight to behold, and the best way to take it all in is from the water. You can rent a pedal boat and explore at your own pace or hop on a guided canal boat to soak up the history of this stunning city.

3. Rijksmuseum

As the national museum of the Netherlands, Rijksmuseum showcases over 800 years of Dutch art and history. This museum houses over 8,000 art pieces and artifacts, and you’ll find masterpieces from legendary artists like Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh. Don’t miss Rembrandt’s iconic Night Watch or Vermeer’s stunning Girl with a Pearl Earring. For adults, tickets are €22.50 ($23.85), while children 18 and under can get in for free.

4. Jordaan

Jordaan is one of Amsterdam’s most charming neighborhoods, brimming with cozy eateries, unique specialty shops, and trendy art galleries. Stroll through its picturesque streets and pop into spots like Amsterdam Cheese Factory for some delicious Dutch cheese, or browse the quirky finds at Vindit Vintage. If you’re in the area on a Monday, don’t miss the Noordermarkt! This busy square hosts a lively market where you can discover everything from vintage clothing to cool artwork and even rare books.

5. De Negen Straatjes (The Nine Streets)

After exploring Jordaan, make your way to De Negen Straatjes (The Nine Streets), a must-visit area for anyone looking for fun things to do in Amsterdam. This charming neighborhood is packed with fantastic shopping, stunning monuments, and beautiful canal house museums. Treat yourself to a delicious cake or pastry at Pompadour, or unwind with a glass of wine at Bar Brasserie Occo. For some retail therapy, don’t miss Love Stories for unique clothing and Laura Dols for vintage treasures.

6. Anne Frank Museum

The Anne Frank Museum is a powerful and moving experience that you won’t want to miss. Housed in a 17th-century canal house, this museum tells the poignant story of Anne Frank, her family, and four others who hid from the Nazis for two years. You can visit the small ‘secret annex’ where they lived and explore a permanent exhibition filled with quotes, photos, videos, and original items that bring Anne’s story to life.

7. Vondelpark

Vondelpark is the largest and most famous park in Amsterdam, and it’s the perfect spot to relax and soak up the local vibe. You can catch free concerts at the open-air theater or enjoy live music at the bandstand during the summer. Don’t miss the statue of the poet Vondel and the Groot Melkhuis, which has a great playground for kids. Plus, you can explore the park in true Dutch style by bike! A guided bicycle tour is a fun way to learn about its history and discover all its hidden corners.

8. A’DAM Lookout

If you want to see Amsterdam from above, then head over to A’DAM Lookout. This observation deck offers 360º panoramic views of the entire city. If you’re a thrill seeker, don’t miss the chance to try Europe’s highest swing, ‘Over The Edge,’ where you’ll dangle 100 meters above the ground, swinging out over the city.

9. Royal Palace Amsterdam

The Royal Palace Amsterdam is an impressive spot that should be on your list of things to do in Amsterdam. Built in the 17th century by architect Jacob van Campen, it originally served as the city’s town hall and was the largest secular building in Europe for years. Now, it’s one of three palaces available for the Dutch royal family. When there aren’t any royal receptions, the Palace opens its doors to visitors, offering a free audio tour that explains the history of the building.

10. Brouwerij ‘t IJ

Brouwerij ‘t IJ is Amsterdam’s original microbrewery, and it’s a must-see spot for beer lovers! Situated in a charming working windmill, this brewery has been crafting delicious beers since 1985. They have several standard beers to try, as well as a few rotating seasonal flavors.