The Mayflower Hotel’s $100,000 package invites guests to party like it’s 1925

$100,000 buys you a night to remember

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection
The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, is marking a major milestone in 2025 – its 100th anniversary. Since its opening in 1925, the hotel has stood as a symbol of elegance and sophistication in Washington, DC. Dubbed “Washington’s Second-Best Address” by President Harry Truman and lovingly referred to as the Grande Dame of Washington, the Mayflower has been the site of countless historic moments and a home to world leaders, celebrities, and dignitaries.

To celebrate this century-long legacy, the hotel is offering a one-of-a-kind, $100,000 package that lets guests experience the grandeur of the Roaring Twenties in style. The package includes a bespoke event recreating the hotel’s lavish 1925 opening gala in the Grand Ballroom, offering a truly unique experience.

The hotel’s 100th anniversary offerings

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection
The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection / The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection

The $100,000 package offers a stay in a reimagined Legacy Suite inspired by the hotel’s history, including a library of books from past guests and décor reflecting its legacy. You’ll also work with the hotel’s events team to plan your own Inaugural Ball in the Grand Ballroom, with up to 500 guests, complete with food, beverages, decor, and a dedicated staff. An on-site photographer and social media curator will capture the event, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a charity of your choice.

If the $100,000 package isn’t in your budget, you can still be part of the celebration. The Mayflower Hotel will host a Centennial Proclamation ceremony, with Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America, joining hotel associates to commemorate the centennial with a special proclamation.

Guests can also enjoy historical exhibits showcasing the hotel’s rich past, including notable guests, significant events, and original Mayflower mementos and artifacts collected over the years. To top off the anniversary festivities, the hotel will unveil a new collection of centennial cocktails available at the bar, allowing visitors to toast to 100 years of elegance.

