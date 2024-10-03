The NPS wants your input on this new memorial in Washington D.C.

The National Park Service (NPS) has collaborated with the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation for a new monument in Washington, D.C., honoring the pursuit of truth, courage, and the sacrifices made in journalism. The proposed design features a collection of transparent glass sculptures. These elements form a cylindrical space, with all paths leading to a central Remembrance Hall, where the First Amendment is inscribed on a glass “lens.” The memorial will be softly illuminated at night, with a view of the U.S. Capitol dome to symbolize journalism’s role in democracy.

Everything you need to know about the Fallen Journalists Memorial

The site for the memorial, chosen in mid-2023, is Reservation 201, which is located near the Capitol and the Voice of America headquarters. A virtual public scoping meeting will be held on October 16, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to present the design and gather feedback. All public comments will be taken into account as part of an environmental assessment to evaluate the new memorial’s impact on the environment and other historical features.

You can view a video walkthrough of what the memorial will look like on the Fallen Journalists Memorial website. Comments can be submitted on the website or by mail to:

Laurel Hammig

National Park Service

1100 Ohio Drive, SW

Washington, DC 20242

ATTN: Fallen Journalists Memorial EA

This memorial will be funded entirely by private donations. The total cost of the memorial is still being measured, and it will depend on the size and design of the memorial itself, the cost of materials and construction, as well as the approval and permitting process. At least 10 percent of the funding will go to the National Park Service since they will be maintaining the memorial after its completion.