The 10 Best Fitness Gifts for Men to Get in Shape

For gym rats and fitness fanatics in general, there’s nothing quite as exciting as receiving a truly awesome piece of gear. Whether worn or used to accentuate the workout, great fitness equipment can make the experience all the more satisfying. You know that, which is why you’re on the hunt for the best fitness gifts. You’re at the right place.

We’ve rounded up a smattering of the best fitness gifts for a variety of workout purposes. These span everything from clothes to gear to supplements and are appropriate for a wide range of budgets. In other words, if you’re looking for a great fitness gift, you’ll find something here.

Reebok Nano X1 Training Shoes

Reebok has long been renowned for making great shoes, and their latest trainers just might be their best yet. Ultra-comfortable, their perfectly flat soles provide the ideal platform for squats. Beyond squats, they provide exactly the sort of superior stability that one seeks to get the most out of any lift.

Nobull Men’s Dark Purple Tie-Dye Mesh Runner

These are some truly outstanding running shoes. Not only do they feel absolutely amazing on your feet, but their unique aesthetic will stand out from the crowd of typical skids. They also seem to be pretty sturdy, meaning they’ll last for years of training.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

One of the most difficult issues with having a weightlifting setup in your home involves the massive amount of space it can eat up if you require weights of different sizes. Bowflex has solved this by compacting a range of loads into a single pair of dumbbells, simplifying the equivalent of 15 sets of dumbells into two. While there are a number of adjustable dumbbells on the market, these are by far the easiest to use.

Decathlon Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack

If you’re looking to help someone truly bring home the gym, this highly versatile power rack from Decathlon will do it. Not only does it include standard power rack elements like bench press points and pullup bars, but it has a built-in cable machine that is capable of doing a comprehensive range of cable-assisted workouts.

Kettlebell Kings 10 to 40-Pound Adjustable Kettlebell

While Kettlebell Kings makes a wide range of awesome weights, their Adjustable Kettlebell is particularly useful for at-home workouts, thanks to the fact that it combines a full set of kettlebells into a single product. This makes it easy to get a full workout using one tool.

Puma CLOUDSPUN 8″ Men’s Training Shorts

Man, these are some soft, comfy shorts. While they’re made for training in the gym — and are great at it — these are the sort of crazily comfortable shorts that can be worn just about anywhere, whether casually around town or lounging around the house.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

For fitness enthusiasts who enjoy a good stretching session, check out the Pro Yoga Mat from Manduka. The company makes some of if not most of the best yoga gear on the market, and this mat is purported to be the most popular mat among yoga teachers worldwide. It’s super soft while providing great grip and stability and is available in a bunch of attractive colors.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Headphones

Jabra makes a bunch of great fitness headphones, but for our purposes here, we’re going with the Elite Active 75ts because they’re so all-around awesome. Waterproof, wireless, ear-gripping, and equipped with Active Noise Cancelation, these headphones check all the boxes. What’s more, they offer 5.5 hours of continuous play and up to 24 hours with the charging case, giving them one of the longest-lasting batteries in the biz.

Feetures Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab

Did you know socks could be awesome? These ones are. They’re amazingly comfortable, fitting exactly how you’ve always dreamed socks could fit. Their cushioning is a big part of that comfort, and it also helps reduce blistering. What’s more, they’re made from recycled plastic bottles, so they’re also a gift for the environment!

Fitbit Charge 5

While there are a bunch of solid fitness trackers on the market, the race for the best begins and ends with Fitbit. The latest Charge 5 comes equipped with ECG monitoring, workout “readiness” analysis, sleep monitoring, and even stress management. It’s also available in a wide range of styles, so you can find the ideal look for your gift recipient.

