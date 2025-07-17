Expert reveals how to know you’re dehydrated—and what to do

I try to drink enough water throughout the day, but I still feel like I’m probably not getting enough, especially living in a typically hotter climate. I always make sure I start my day with a big glass of filtered water, ice, and a dash of electrolytes and lemon juice. Interestingly, researchers have found that lemons could help damaged livers, and lemons are rich in beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols.

Sometimes, I can feel my body telling me to drink some water, so I listen. Reminder apps, alarms, and smart water bottles are other options. Research reveals that even mild dehydration can negatively affect how your brain functions and your attention span, so gulping down that glass of water could actually help you focus and be more productive.

Interview with expert physician Dr. Jeff Rosenberg

We asked physician and hydration expert Dr. Jeff Rosenberg to share the warning signs of dehydration to be aware of and hacks to stay hydrated throughout the day. Dr. Rosenberg also owns Prime IV Hydration in Washington, and we tapped into his in-depth knowledge of the science behind hydration and dehydration.

The Manual: When did you first start delving into the science of dehydration? Did you notice your patients were chronically dehydrated?

Dr. Rosenberg: Early in my emergency medicine career, I frequently noticed that patients felt significantly better after receiving nothing more than IV fluids. I began to realize that, even when blood tests and X-rays didn’t reveal any major issues, simple IV hydration could provide relief. I came to believe that many of these symptoms stemmed from chronic dehydration — often without the patients even realizing it.

I started to explore hydration science more deeply and recognized the need for a more accessible solution that didn’t rely on expensive emergency room visits. Observing this pattern was eye-opening and ultimately inspired my involvement with Prime IV, where we offer targeted hydration strategies to prevent these issues before they become emergencies.

TM: Could you tell our readers more about the science of hydration and dehydration? How does being chronically dehydrated negatively impact health and wellness?

Dr. Rosenberg: Everyone knows the human body is mostly water. Water facilitates every key bodily process, from digestion and circulation to temperature regulation and cognitive performance. Chronic dehydration can lead to fatigue, poor mental clarity, reduced metabolism, joint discomfort, and premature aging of the skin. It’s astounding how many people underestimate hydration’s role in daily wellness, which is precisely why we emphasize proactive IV hydration to support optimal health and well-being.

TM: What are some of the main causes of dehydration?

Dr. Rosenberg: Many people think dehydration is mainly caused by water loss through vomiting or diarrhea, but more often, it occurs due to inadequate fluid intake throughout the day. Other contributors include intense physical activity, excessive sweating, illnesses, certain medications, and increased urination associated with diabetes or alcohol use.

Environmental factors like extreme heat, dry climates, high altitude, or even cold weather can also quickly deplete the body’s water reserves, underscoring the need to stay proactively hydrated.

TM: What are the signs of dehydration to look out for?

Dr. Rosenberg: Early indicators include thirst, dry mouth, headaches, darker urine, and general fatigue. More advanced dehydration may cause dizziness, confusion, a rapid heartbeat, and even fainting spells. Because these symptoms can be subtle or easily overlooked, we frequently advise clients at our spas to regularly assess their hydration to maintain peak health, especially during periods of stress or increased activity.

Another serious side effect is an increased risk of kidney stones. Anyone prone to kidney stones knows how painful they can be, and staying well-hydrated reduces their occurrence.

TM: According to the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, men should aim to drink 125 ounces or 3.7 liters of water a day, and women should aim for 91 ounces or 2.7 liters. Many doctors and health professionals say these guidelines aren’t ideal because people have varying weights and sizes, and some need more than others. Some doctors also say to just “drink when you’re thirsty.” What are your thoughts on this?

Dr. Rosenberg: While general guidelines suggest about 3.7 liters daily for men and 2.7 liters for women, hydration needs vary widely depending on size, activity level, health status, and environment. It’s good to listen to your body. Drink when you’re thirsty but also go beyond that. I encourage patients not to rely solely on thirst signals, especially since that mechanism weakens with age. Instead, focus on maintaining consistent water intake throughout the day.

I recommend monitoring hydration by observing urine color, aiming for a pale yellow or straw-like color, and adjusting fluid intake as needed to maintain optimal hydration. If your urine is dark, your body is asking for more fluids.

TM: What tips do you have for our readers for sourcing better quality, safe drinking water? What about filtration?

Dr. Rosenberg: Water quality is critical to overall health but varies greatly depending on location. I strongly recommend testing your water or reviewing your local water testing reports to ensure it’s safe to drink. Investing in a reputable water filtration system that’s certified to effectively remove contaminants while retaining beneficial minerals can be well worth the cost.

Regular maintenance of your filtration system is just as important to keep it functioning properly. If you’re using a private well, you may have excellent water, but it’s still worth the effort to have it tested and ensure it’s not contaminated.

TM: What hacks can you share with our readers to help us stay more hydrated throughout the day? What is IV hydration, and how does intravenous therapy play a role?

Dr. Rosenberg: To maintain hydration:

Start your day with electrolytes: Begin with a glass of water infused with electrolytes to enhance absorption.

Begin with a glass of water infused with electrolytes to enhance absorption. Eat water-rich foods: Include fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, oranges, and watermelon in your diet.

Include fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, oranges, and watermelon in your diet. Set hydration reminders: Use apps or alarms to prompt regular water intake if you tend to forget.

Use apps or alarms to prompt regular water intake if you tend to forget. Carry a reusable water bottle: Having water on hand encourages consistent sipping.

Having water on hand encourages consistent sipping. Make it enjoyable: If you struggle with the taste of water, try drops or powders to enhance flavor. If you can find a vitamin-enhanced additive, even better.

Hydration doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Flavoring water with mint or cucumber, using hydration reminder apps, or carrying a marked bottle can all help. Eating water-rich foods also makes a difference.

IV hydration rapidly replenishes the body with fluids, electrolytes, and vitamins delivered directly into the bloodstream. This provides fast and effective results, especially during illness, stress, or travel. Did you know that one liter of IV fluids is equivalent to drinking over two gallons of water? It’s nearly impossible to do that on your own without feeling sick, but an IV allows you to rehydrate and replace lost electrolytes quickly and feel better faster.

TM: As the owner of Prime IV Hydration in Washington, what made you decide to go down this path and help provide people with access to IV hydration?

Dr. Rosenberg: My experience in emergency medicine showed me how powerful IV hydration could be, but I realized its greatest potential lies in preventive care, not just reactive treatment. Isn’t it better to avoid getting sick and having to visit the doctor or hospital whenever possible? While we can’t prevent all illnesses, staying well-hydrated helps keep the body running at peak performance and improves recovery when illness does strike. Providing this service in a comfortable, spa-like setting makes it even more accessible.

TM: Could you share more about electrolytes, what they are, and why they’re important?

Dr. Rosenberg: Electrolytes are essential minerals that carry electrical charges required for basic bodily functions, such as sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride, and phosphate. Think of electrolytes as the conductors of your body’s internal symphony: they regulate nerve signals, muscle contractions, hydration levels, and even your heartbeat. Without proper electrolyte balance, you might feel sluggish, mentally foggy, experience muscle cramps, or even have irregular heart rhythms.

TM: What tips can you share with our readers to get more electrolytes?

Dr. Rosenberg:

Start the day right: Drink water with a pinch of sea salt and a squeeze of lemon to replenish electrolytes lost overnight.

Drink water with a pinch of sea salt and a squeeze of lemon to replenish electrolytes lost overnight. Eat electrolyte-rich foods: Include bananas, kiwi, avocados, spinach, nuts, seeds, and coconut water in your diet.

Include bananas, kiwi, avocados, spinach, nuts, seeds, and coconut water in your diet. Use electrolyte supplements: Powders, drops, or tablets can be added to water for extra support, especially during workouts or hot weather.

Powders, drops, or tablets can be added to water for extra support, especially during workouts or hot weather. Hydrate strategically: During intense activity or heavy sweating, choose electrolyte beverages over plain water to maintain proper fluid balance. These fluids are absorbed more quickly and hydrate more effectively.

During intense activity or heavy sweating, choose electrolyte beverages over plain water to maintain proper fluid balance. These fluids are absorbed more quickly and hydrate more effectively. Consider proactive IV therapy: Intravenous electrolyte replenishment is highly beneficial when anticipating increased physical demands or electrolyte loss.

Intravenous electrolyte replenishment is highly beneficial when anticipating increased physical demands or electrolyte loss.

Proper hydration helps you feel better, perform better, look better, and stay well.