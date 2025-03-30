Is the Speediance Gym Monster 2 worth the investment? Here’s what I found

Table of Contents Table of Contents Specs and price The setup Behold the many modes My favorite features Areas of improvement In conclusion

Gyms usually have several big machines to accommodate a range of exercises. It’s part of the allure of the gym and one of the reasons why we pay a monthly membership. In the modern age, as technology advances, we’ve seen the dawn of multi-purpose gym machines that provide a number of different exercises and workouts in one system.

I tried the Speediance Gym Monster 2 for over a month, and overall, I was impressed with how much I could do with it. Surprisingly, it didn’t take up as much space as you’d initially think. When I first started out, my home gym consisted of a humble pair of dumbbells and a yoga mat, and it’s come a long way since then. The Gym Monster 2 is a high-tech machine that definitely leveled up my home gym.

It’s anything but clunky, and I love the modern, streamlined design. Just looking at it makes me want to work out. Here at The Manual, we dedicate the necessary hours and time to test and review quality products, especially if we think they can maximize our fitness potential. Plus, working out at home offers us more convenience, accessibility, and privacy. Read on for the full, hands-on Speediance GM2 review.

Specs and price

The Speediance GM2 is a digital weight system that comes with an incline bench and barbells, handles, and other attachments that you can attach at varying heights to perform numerous exercises.

Here are the specs for the Gym Monster 2:

Brand & Model Speediance Gym Monster 2 Price $4,199 (Family Plus) Subscription fee Free Adjustable Resistance Levels 220 lbs AI Coaching Real-time feedback and suggestions Touch screen 32-inch 1080P HD touch screen, flippable, with real-time feedback display for AI coaching. Compatible Accessories Bluetooth Ring (Standard) Compatible with Apple Watch and Samsung Watch Product Weight 171.96 lbs Training Program Types – Full-body strength training – HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) – Flexibility and mobility – Endurance and stamina-building – Muscle building programs – Fat loss and metabolic conditioning Training modes – Squat rack – bench press – cable machine – smith machine – rower – pulley machine – barbell – dumbbell Unfold size 49.21 x 28.34 x 72.83 inch Rower Size：72.05 x 14.57 x 11.81 inch Fold size 14.56 x 27.16 x 72.83 inch Connectivity AI Coaching & App Integration + Bluetooth Ring : Provides real-time personalized feedback and adjusts the workout plan automatically Included Accessories and Parts Barbell hooks

A tricep rope

Handles

An adjustable bench

An extender belt

The bluetooth ring and bluetooth ring clip

Ankle straps

Adjustable barbell

Rowing bench

There are three options for the GM2: The Works, The Works Plus, and The Family Plus. The Family Plus also comes with a rowing machine, which is probably one of my favorite parts. I love how rowing stretches and engages my shoulders and back.

At the time of writing, the three options are available for the following prices:

The Works — on sale for $3,459. The typical price point is $3,649

The Works plus — $3,799

The Family Plus — $4,199

The setup

The monster arrived in three large boxes. One box for the rower, another for the bench, and another for the system and accessories. The boxes were in pretty good condition, and none of the parts were damaged or scratched. Some people might need the help of another person to lift the boxes or stand the machine upright.

One of the positives is how easy it is to set up and trust me; I’m not a fan of setting up, putting together, or building larger items. I had visions of those 25-step Ikea instruction manuals I’ve seen in the past, but thankfully, I set this bad boy up in just over an hour. It’s a simple process of unwrapping the cardboard and packaging, standing the GM2 upright, unfolding the platform, and assembling the benches. Then, you’re ready to plug it in and get started.

Unlike other gym systems, there’s no drilling, wall mounting, or in-depth assembly required, and the GM2 comes pretty much ready to rock and roll. Speaking of roll, the wheels on the bottom make it easier to transport.

Getting started

I activated my account by choosing my language and country, connecting my wifi, and adding my email address. I created my individual profile by inputting my height, weight, and a few details. Next, I chose from three training goals: get fit, build muscle, or lose weight. I connected the Bluetooth ring to make sure I was all synced up.

The Bluetooth ring

To clarify, the little white Bluetooth ring is actually a ring that goes on your finger, and you’ll have to charge it with the included charging cable before you can connect it up. The Bluetooth ring allows you to press the button to turn the weights on and off or change the weights by turning the wheel.

If you don’t want to wear the Bluetooth ring on your finger, it also comes with a clamp to securely clamp it to the barbell or rope handle. I found the Bluetooth ring helpful for some exercises, and I didn’t end up wearing it for others. It’s useful if you’re in the middle of an exercise and can’t turn your torso or neck around to switch on or adjust the weights using the screen.

Behold the many modes

I like the four resistance modes to diversify my training, and if you’re not sure what to do with that, you can follow along with a guided workout that switches up or selects the modes for you. Honestly, I didn’t find myself switching modes as much as I thought I would. I tended to hover in the chain mode and the standard mode or follow along with the guided workout.

Here are the four available resistance modes to choose from:

Standard — The standard resistance stays the same, so your chosen weight doesn’t change as you perform the movement.

Eccentric — The eccentric mode changes the amount of resistance from the concentric portion of the lift to the eccentric to optimize time under tension.

Fixed-speed mode — The fixed-speed mode provides a constant speed or resistance by automatically adjusting the resistance level for consistency.

Chain — With the chain mode, the weight gradually increases as you approach the top of the exercise.

Assist mode

The assist mode is an excellent addition for safety and to help you power through those last few reps. With the assist mode, the GM2 autodetects and immediately lowers the weight when you’re struggling through those final reps. There’s also a built-in safety mechanism and emergency brake if the system detects you’ve released the barbell during training.

My favorite features

Here are my favorite features of this modern, high-tech monster.

Design and display

The streamlined design and small wheels allow you to move the machine, and you don’t need to hire a professional or try bolting it into the wall. It also folds up like a Murphy bed to save room, and it doesn’t take up much space when it’s folded up against the wall. Unlike some other systems that weigh almost double the GM2, the GM2 only weighs 171.96 lbs.

The quality 32-inch touchscreen rotates 180 degrees, so you don’t have to crane your neck, lose your position, and compromise safety to see your stats or what the instructor is doing on screen. The swivel screen is perfect when you’re doing moves like bench presses or yoga poses and warm-ups down on the floor.

No need for a monthly subscription

Unlike other smart home gym systems like Peloton, the Speediance Gym Monster 2 doesn’t require a monthly subscription fee. After the initial investment, you don’t have to pay for a monthly membership, and you’ll continue to have access to over 500 movements, over 200 workouts, and over 100 programs.

I can choose from cardio workouts, strength training, stretching routines, hybrid workouts, and more. It definitely doesn’t feel like you’re going to get bored or run out of things to do any time soon. The GM2 unit has a 24-month warranty, and the accessories have a 12-month warranty.

Switching accessories

Sometimes, I get a little daunted by new high-tech gadgets, and it’s often a hassle and a headache trying to figure out how to use them. The GM2 is user-friendly, and switching accessories and adjusting the height for different moves is surprisingly easy.

You press the button on the shiny little silver ball connectors while slotting your chosen accessory or handle into place, from ankle straps to the barbell or the rope handle. To change the height, you pull the pin and slot it back in the right position. You can adjust the height to fit up to 7 feet tall. Switching from the rowing bench to the regular bench or no bench isn’t difficult either.

The instructions manual doesn’t show you how to slide the attachment piece to the floor for moves like the barbell deadlift. Even so, it’s pretty straightforward to figure out, plus there’s this helpful YouTube video I found from Speediance.

Performance and data insights

The GM2 collects your data to help you improve your athletic performance over time. Your whole family can use it to track progress. I like how easy it is to see my metrics on the big swivel screen, including the calories burned, the total volume lifted, and my range of motion.

This lean, mean workout machine operates smoothly and quietly, unless you crank up the crisp speaker and subwoofer. You have the option to connect to Apple music and more to jam out while you work out. Speediance also offers built-in songs in varying genres, including one of my personal favorites, the 80s.

The Speediance app is much like the larger Speediance display, and it’s a mobile option that’s practical to use on the go. I honestly haven’t needed or wanted to use the app much because I prefer the larger screen that’s right there on the workout station.

Guided workouts and programs

I love that Speediance provides warm-ups, stretches, yoga, bodyweight cardio workouts, and strength training workouts for those days when you don’t want to use resistance. The quick 11 or 12-minute workouts are perfect when I’m short on time. With videos of an actual human showing you how to do the moves along with instructions, it’s easy to follow along.

A simple tick lets you know what workouts you’ve finished, and a fun bell that sounds like a video game dings to let you know you’ve hit the full range of motion for the movement. There’s something rewarding about the interactive sounds. I also appreciate the timed water breaks.

You can create your own customized workouts, plan schedules, set goals, or do free lift sessions.

Correct muscular imbalances

One of the best features is that the GM2 helps you correct muscular imbalances. I realized I still tend to favor my right side with some exercises, and the AI let me know as I followed along with my workout, which was really helpful. The AI definitely helped me improve my form.

Areas of improvement

I did find some room for improvement. When I use the songs available with the Speediance system, there are some songs and workouts where I can’t hear the instructor properly. Even some of the relaxing yoga music is too loud compared to the instructor’s voice, but there is no way to turn one down without the other, so I end up switching off the music for those few workouts. You just have one overall volume for the whole system. Having two separate dials to turn down the music volume for either the workout instructor or the Speediance system music would solve this minor issue, and it’s only noticeable with a smaller number of songs and workouts.

Some accessories aren’t included

Despite the awesome accessories and interactive rowing machine, the GM2 Family Plus doesn’t come with the Nordic skiing handles. You have to buy those separately; they’re currently available for $59.99.

I was pumped about doing a guided workout, but I had to skip that section because I didn’t have the handles. It’s not a big deal and the Family Plus does come with several accessories like the ankle straps and barbell, but it’d just be easier if the Nordic skiing handles were also included in the Family Plus package.

Max 220lbs of resistance

For me, 220lbs is more than enough, and it’s enough for many people. That being said, some experienced powerlifters and buff blokes out there might prefer more resistance for certain movements. On the plus side, you can change the weights by one pound at a time, allowing you more control over the resistance.

In conclusion

Overall, I’d say this AI-powered home gym system is worth the investment if you want to get serious about working out at home and you enjoy variety. Once you purchase the monster and maybe a couple of additional accessories, you don’t need to pay for a monthly membership.

The Speediance Gym Monster 2 is an excellent choice if you don’t have a huge area to work with due to its small footprint. I’m genuinely impressed by how many movements you can accomplish with a single futuristic-looking machine that tucks away up against the wall, almost like something from The Jetsons.